Waynesboro City Council race: Kenny Lee is focused on tangible results

WAYNESBORO — Kenny Lee has traveled all over the world as part of his 28 years of service to the United States Air Force, but no place has ever truly been home for him like Waynesboro.

Lee was born and raised in Waynesboro, and he lives in the Port Republic Road neighborhood. He would routinely visit between assignments, and had been looking for a way to come home when he returned to civilian life.

In 2020, when he had the opportunity to come back to Waynesboro, he took it. But he didn’t want to come back just for the memories.

“I told my wife I wanted to come back here and be an active part of the community, not just come back here to exist,” Lee said.

The opportunity for service came to Lee quickly, as Mayor Bobby Henderson decision to not run for re-election opened an avenue for Lee to contribute to his community in a brand new way.

Lee was intrigued when he attended city council meetings by how members of the various boards and commissions of Waynesboro’s government were chosen. As he learned how best for him to get involved, he attended a seminar put on by RISE in Waynesboro on running for public office. That seminar helped him understand what he had to do, and quickly Lee was away to start collecting signatures to run.

Lee is one of two candidates running for the Ward C seat on Waynesboro City Council. The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8 and early voting is already underway. The deadline to register to vote is Oct. 17.

While collecting signatures, Lee was able to hear from his neighbors, and their concerns for the city varied from street to street, according to Lee. Some spoke about hot-button issues in the city at the time, such as the development of Sunset Park, while others pointed out infrastructure concerns like roads and sidewalks. He also wants to get salaries for public employees at a competitive rate, include for public safety. But through the conversations he’s had, he’s seen a need for transparency in the local political process.

To Lee, he’s heard from multiple residents who tell him that they don’t think city council cares about them. Lee wants to be proactive in getting information to the the constituents of Ward C, and make sure that he can get feedback from his community. He points out that sometimes residents feel that decisions have already been made before public hearings or comments, and it can disillusion Waynesboro residents from city council. Lee wants to work get that trust back into the council.

“Citizens have to feel like we’ve heard their voices,” Lee said.

Take for example, Lee’s stance on affordable housing availability in the city. While he recognizes a need for more affordable accommodations, he also was quick to point out that “everyone’s definition of affordable housing is different.” For him, the first step to take is to define what "affordable housing" means in Waynesboro’s community before charting a path forward. Lee’s housing interest also extends to Waynesboro’s unhoused population, where he is focused on making sure that homeless veterans are connected with Veteran Affairs and keeping children off of the streets.

Lee understands that there is a lot to learn as a member of council, not just in duties but also the boundaries of what they can and can’t do. For affordable housing and the homeless population, Lee understands that there are limits on what city council can do to help, but he wants to explore those boundaries to find solutions.

Those ideas of learning and transparency have also helped Lee sort through the growth in residential development in the city. With more housing developments on the way, Lee wants to make sure that schools can sustainably serve an influx of new students. While the school board has said that they have capacity to support new housing, Lee is curious about looking at the data that the schools used to make that assertion. By his own admission, Lee is data-driven thanks to his military background, and he wants to work to make sure that school infrastructure can stay ahead of capacity issues.

In fact, working on improving the structures of Waynesboro’s schools is an important topic to Lee. He has been researching state and federal funding that could help make improvements and maintain the structures for the schools, and he aims to exhaust those options.

Lee is also interested in broadening Waynesboro’s horizons for the future. While he has seen the recent development for residential and retail as a positive, he wants to push to bring in more technology-based industries into Waynesboro. Lee’s father worked at DuPont for 40 years, and he understands that industry was once a lifeline for the city. Now, he feels that tech industries can provide the same boon.

“We can’t be Silicon Valley. I understand that, but there are opportunities, and I’d like to see that and explore that,” Lee said.

But while charting this path forward, Lee understands that there are people in the community who could be left behind. He sees parts of the city that require more attention, and he believes addressing those areas must balance the drive for growth in the city. He is aware that tax rates have been a hot button issue for many residents, and he doesn’t want to see taxes raised to a level that could displace residents. However, he does believe that tax raises to support the projects the city wants to get done may be necessary. To him, it comes back to the idea of transparency.

“You have to show the return on investments to gain the support of the residents,” Lee said.

Lee’s interest in investing in communities extends to the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development Community Development Block Grant funding. Lee wants to see tangible results for residents in eligible communities, and is interested in the management of those funds. The way that projects are chosen sticks out to Lee because of the guidelines of how that funding can be used, and he sees a more efficient process in how funds are disbursed and on what projects.

That extends to the Port Republic Road Neighborhood Action Plan, where Lee sees a community that has been neglected by the city. He believes the council recognizes that and is making progress, but he is still determined to see tangible results.

“A plan is only as good as its execution,” Lee said.

That focus on tangible results, learning, and transparency is the bedrock for Lee’s campaign for city council, and he believes it can go a long way in renewing the city’s faith in the government. He is focused on improving life in Ward C, and by proxy, Waynesboro.

“If it’s good for Waynesboro, it should be good for Ward C, and vice-versa,” he said.”

