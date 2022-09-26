ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

News 4 Buffalo

Female victim stable after Pine Ridge Avenue shooting on Thursday

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Cheektowaga Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred early Thursday morning. According to police, the shooting occurred at approximately 1:45 a.m. on Pine Ridge Avenue where multiple rounds were fired into a house. A female victim was struck in the leg and transported to ECMC for treatment where she was […]
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Irate Man Jumps In Front Of Tractor Trailer On I-90, Police Say

SILVER CREEK, NY (WNY News Now) – An irate Jamestown man was seriously hurt after police say he jumped in front of a tractor trailer on Interstate-90. Around 3:15 p.m. Thursday New York State Police said the man, identified as 48-year-old Hector Colon Rodriguez, was riding in a Medicaid taxi headed westbound on I-90 when he reportedly became “irate.”
SILVER CREEK, NY
2 On Your Side

Woman shot in Cheektowaga early Thursday morning

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting on Thursday. Cheektowaga Police officers were called to a house on the 300 block of Pine Ridge Road just before 2 a.m. for a report of several rounds being fired into the home. A female was struck...
CHEEKTOWAGA, NY
Buffalo, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Buffalo, NY
wnynewsnow.com

Arrest Made In Connection With Continued Illegal Dumping In Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – An arrest has been made in connection with the continued illegal dumping on Jamestown’s eastside. Officers with Jamestown Police report 32-year-old Blaydon Niles of Falconer was charged with littering after he allegedly threw several tries down the hill in a wooded area along Pratt Avenue.
JAMESTOWN, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man pleads guilty to assaulting elderly man

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to assaulting an elderly man in March of 2020. Damone A. Hennings, 30, of Buffalo, pleaded guilty in Erie County Court Thursday to one count of assault in the second degree. The Erie County District Attorney Office says Hennings knocked...
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo man in stable condition after Deshler Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man was shot in the leg Wednesday afternoon. Buffalo Police said the shooting happened around 3:15 p.m. on the first block of Deshler Street, just south of Broadway. The 29-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed...
BUFFALO, NY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Power 93.7 WBLK

17-Year-Old Killed In Fatal Shooting On Esser Avenue In Buffalo

Sadly, a teenager in Buffalo has lost his life in a fatal shooting on Esser Avenue. Homicide detectives with the Buffalo Police Department are investigating the shooting, which took place on Monday, September 27, 2022, around 10 pm, according to WIVB. The 17-year-old male victim died at the scene. Detectives say the shooting may have been targeted. If you have any information that can help solve the case, please call or text the BPD confidential tipline at 716-847-2255. The investigation is ongoing.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Bird electric scooters coming to North Tonawanda

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A new mode of transportation will be available in North Tonawanda this weekend. On Friday, Mayor Austin Tylec's office announced that Bird electric scooters will be available starting Saturday, Oct. 1. “North Tonawanda is excited to be a part of this fun new way for...
NORTH TONAWANDA, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
