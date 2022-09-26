ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional

By Paula Reed Ward
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago
CBS Pittsburgh

Report: Common pleas judge strikes down Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax'

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County common pleas judge has struck down the so-called "Jock Tax." According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh was charging a facility fee against out-of-town professional athletes. Athletes had to pay three percent of the income they earned while playing at PNC Park, PPG Paints Arena, and Acrisure Stadium. The players' associations for the NFL, NHL, and MLB all sued to end the fee. Judge Christine Ward ruled in their favor, saying it was an unconstitutional tax under Pennsylvania law.
PITTSBURGH, PA
