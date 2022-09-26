Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional

Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: Sept. 30-Oct. 2
From a haunted house to a downtown rooftop to a neighborhood street, there are plenty of places to find fun in the Pittsburgh area this weekend. If it’s scary enough for horror film director Michael Dougherty, it’s probably scary enough for you. It’s the ScareHouse, open Fridays-Sundays through...
Pittsburgh natives in Florida give update on hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is rapidly intensifying off Florida, gaining top winds of 155 mph, just shy of a Category 5. The National Hurricane Center says only two category 5 hurricanes have hit the U.S. in the past 30 years. Fort Myers is at the highest risk.
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
Pittsburgh couple postpones Florida wedding due to Hurricane Ian, at least 20 guests stranded
PITTSBURGH — A Pittsburgh couple was supposed to get married on Marco Island this week but now they’ve had to postpone due to Hurricane Ian. However, the bride tells Channel 11 that’s not her biggest concern. “We have so many friends that are already down there that...
Report: Common pleas judge strikes down Pittsburgh's 'Jock Tax'
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An Allegheny County common pleas judge has struck down the so-called "Jock Tax." According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Pittsburgh was charging a facility fee against out-of-town professional athletes. Athletes had to pay three percent of the income they earned while playing at PNC Park, PPG Paints Arena, and Acrisure Stadium. The players' associations for the NFL, NHL, and MLB all sued to end the fee. Judge Christine Ward ruled in their favor, saying it was an unconstitutional tax under Pennsylvania law.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Target Jaland Lowe Set to Commit This Saturday
On Saturday, the Pitt men’s basketball program may be receiving great news as one of its top targets, Jaland Lowe, will be committing that night at 5 p.m. Lowe hails from Missouri City, Texas, where he plays for Fort Bend Marshall High School. The 6-foot-1 point guard also competed for Houston Hoops on the Nike circuit this summer, where he shined in front of college coaches.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Fitzgerald names 4 to Allegheny County police review board
Four people have been named to Allegheny County’s Independent Police Review Board, County Executive Rich Fitzgerald announced Friday. The board receives and reviews allegations of misconduct filed by a person against a police officer working for any municipal police department or the county’s own force. The four people...
wtae.com
Hartwood headaches over wedding woes
PITTSBURGH — Summer is behind us, but wedding planner Heather Davis just can't shake her frustration over a season of hiccups at one particular venue: Hartwood Acres. "I didn't realize this was happening every single weekend," Davis said, referring to a pattern of disruptions her clients encountered during their parties.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh school employee assaulted by student, officials say
A student was taken into police custody after assaulting a school employee at Thursday morning at Oliver Citywide Academy, officials said. Pittsburgh Public Schools spokeswoman Ebony Pugh said the employee was taken to a hospital after the 8:57 a.m. incident. A condition was not available. “As an added precaution, the...
rhodycigar.com
Football falls to 2-2 with loss at Pitt
Panthers win battle of past, present Rhody coaches. Marques DeShields finished with 82 yards and two touchdowns in the 45-24 loss. PHOTO CREDIT: gorhody.com. The past and present clashed this weekend as Jim Fleming and his Rhode Island Football team traveled to Acrisure Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to take on the FBS #24 Pittsburgh Panthers, led by former Rhody assistant coach Pat Narduzzi.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh native, ‘Eyewitness News’ creator Al Primo dies
Many of the conventions of TV news today — on local newscasts or cable news or the “Today” show — originated in the mind of Pittsburgh native Al Primo, a University of Pittsburgh graduate who worked at Pittsburgh’s WDTV, which was re-christened KDKA-TV during his tenure as a news writer, reporter, anchor and eventually assistant news director at the station.
wtae.com
Guests evacuated at extended stay hotel in Pittsburgh’s Strip District
PITTSBURGH — Guests at the Homewood Suites on Smallman Street in Pittsburgh’s Strip District were forced outside for a little less than an hour on Thursday morning. That followed a report of smoke that brought firefighters to the building around 4:15 a.m. There was no word on the...
pghcitypaper.com
Best Bartender: Lara Borasso
Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
Some business owners on Pittsburgh’s North Side moving neighborhoods due to violence
PITTSBURGH — “I think there has been more crime,” said North Side/North Shore Chamber Of Commerce Executive Director Gina Grone. She says the owner of East Street Beer Distributor was recently stabbed during an attempted robbery. And an employee of Max’s Tavern was robbed while making a bank deposit.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Kings in Plum closes to make way for new Sheetz
After 48 years in business, another Pittsburgh-area Kings Family Restaurant has closed. Kings district manager George Brown confirmed Thursday morning that the Kings in Presque Isle Plaza in the Holiday Park area of Plum permanently closed its doors Monday. “The plaza has been sold, and the new owner had different...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Red Cross volunteers, EMS workers from Western Pa. among those helping after Hurricane Ian
Bob Johnson knew without a doubt that when Hurricane Ian was projected to slam into Florida this week, he would need to be there helping in the aftermath. On Sunday, , the Red Cross volunteer from Connellsville headed to Florida where he waited out the storm in Pasco County before helping to set up a shelter in Tampa for those who evacuated from other parts of the state.
Diaz-Graham Twins Making Instant Impression on Pitt Coaches
Jorge and Guillermo Diaz Graham are wasting no time making an impact on the Pitt Panthers.
Oz puts billboard claiming Fetterman is ‘soft on crime’ in middle of Braddock
Comparing his opponent’s record to toilet paper that’s “soft on bottoms,” Republican U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz put up a billboard near Democrat John Fetterman’s home in Braddock on Wednesday that calls the former mayor “soft on crime.”. Mr. Oz, the cardiothoracic surgeon and...
Spotted lanternfly sightings increase throughout Pittsburgh region
PITTSBURGH — The spotted lanternfly, or SLF, has made its way to Western Pennsylvania. In fact, there are more SLFs than can be counted on the North Shore. A tree only feet away from Acrisure Stadium is covered with them. When they spread their wings, you can see they...
