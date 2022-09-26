Badges are as important to Ford as any other automotive company, but it looks like the Detroit automaker is currently facing some issues with its blue oval emblem. First reported by The Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources, Ford is said to have supply chain issues involving its badges. In other words, there is a shortage of blue oval badges that are ubiquitous in every Ford vehicle, including its best-selling F-Series trucks. Not only that, even the badges that identify the model names are getting scarce.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO