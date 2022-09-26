Read full article on original website
BMW XM, Ram HD Rebel, Ford Super Duty, Chevy Silverado HD: RAC #91
We don't know exactly how it happened, but this final week of September became an unofficial truck week for Detroit automakers. BMW wasn't having it though, because amid all the heavy-duty truckin' news comes the first standalone M model since the M1. So yeah, it's been a busy week, and there's still more to cover in this week's ramble.
2024 Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 Teaser Previews An Off-Road Heavyweight
The Chevrolet Silverado HD ZR2 is happening. The automaker confirmed as much in its announcement for the updated 2024 model, casually mentioning that ZR2 was coming to the lineup. In addition, we received the above teaser photo showing a gnarly grille with a red-trimmed Bow Tie and a ZR2 badge in full view.
Wrangler and Corvette Top List of Vehicles With The Highest Dealer Markups Today
A new report lists the vehicles with the highest dealer markups. Is your favorite ride on the list?. Dealer markups are now the norm in America. While many models are simply out of stock and off the market, such as the Ford F-150 Lightning, others are in shorter supply than consumer demand. In some cases, dealers are marking the products up by over $10,000 on average.
2023 Ford Super Duty Debuts Today: See The Livestream
After unveiling the new Mustang earlier this month, Ford is about to take the wraps off an entirely different vehicle developed for work rather than play. The 2023 Super Duty lineup is debuting on KenTRUCKy Day, which is a real thing proclaimed by Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear. The event is organized to take place at Churchill Downs, home of the Kentucky Derby, where the F-250/F-350 will break cover later today to fight Chevy's 2024 Silverado HD.
Mercedes-AMG EQE SUV Debuts On October 16 With Two Motors, AWD
When Mercedes-Benz reveals the EQE SVU on October 16, Mercedes-AMG will be there, too. The pair will unveil the new electric vehicle to the world at 8 p.m CEST (2 p.m. ET), providing our first full look at the model. Powertrain details remain a mystery, but the EQE sedan provides...
Gas-Engine Dodge Charger, Challenger May Yet Come after Last Call
If a re-engineered car bearing the Charger and/or Challenger name is coming along with an internal-combustion engine in 2024 or 2025, then Dodge has been less than forthcoming about its “Last Call” campaign. But if an all-new Dodge muscle car will arrive with a Hurricane six-cylinder engine and...
Chevy Almost Outfitted an LT4 in its Tahoe RST Performance Edition
If you’re an auto enthusiast, you know, recognize and maybe idolize GM’s LT4 V8 engine. The high-powered V8 sees duty in some of the most capable and serious performance cars to come out of the General: Chevy C7 Corvette Z06, Camaro ZL1, and the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing and Escalade-V. While the LT4 is used in just those handful of cars, it was almost used in another, more unexpected application.
Jeep Wrangler Rumored To Lose Diesel Engine After This Year
Will the Jeep Wrangler soon give up on diesel power? According to a post at JL Wrangler Forums it's guaranteed, but at this point, it's just a rumor. Motor1.com has contacted Jeep for more information but as of yet, our query hasn't been answered. We will jump in with an update when we hear back.
Ford Is Running Out Of Blue Ovals For Its Trucks
Badges are as important to Ford as any other automotive company, but it looks like the Detroit automaker is currently facing some issues with its blue oval emblem. First reported by The Wall Street Journal citing anonymous sources, Ford is said to have supply chain issues involving its badges. In other words, there is a shortage of blue oval badges that are ubiquitous in every Ford vehicle, including its best-selling F-Series trucks. Not only that, even the badges that identify the model names are getting scarce.
Ram Just Killed the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel Engine
Ram just killed its 3.0-liter EcoDiesel. Can you still get one before they're all gone? The post Ram Just Killed the 3.0-Liter EcoDiesel Engine appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Mazda Is Selling An MX-5 Miata For People With Disabilities
With a tight cabin, two seats, and limited cargo area, the Mazda MX-5 Miata is one of the most unpractical cars money can buy. Despite its downsides, more than one million people have bought one since the NA came out in the late 1980s. As part of the Japanese automaker's attempt to make the affordable sports car cater to a wider audience, there's also a right-hand-drive version available locally as the Self-empowerment Driving Vehicle.
McLaren P1 Breaks Down During Drag Race Against LaFerrari
We've seen a number of drag races among supercars on this website, but a McLaren P1 versus Ferrari LaFerrari. It's ultimate versus ultimate, the pinnacle of what both supercar makers can do in terms of automotive engineering and application of hybrid systems in performance vehicles. And that's what The Triple...
Jet Car Is A Floating Chevy Corvette C7 You Can Rent Or Buy
If you happen to visit Miami and encounter a Chevy Corvette C7 floating on water, don't fret. Don't call 911 just yet. Look closely as you might be encountering the Jet Car – a floating C7 Corvette that has been getting attention in Florida lately. Designed to look like...
2022 Detroit Auto Show: Ford and Buick dazzle with plans for the future
For the first time since 2019, the North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) took place, and it was very different from previous years. After three lengthy years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 NAIAS in Detroit finally opened its doors to the media, business professionals, and the general public this week.
Thor Dazzle Camper Van Debuts With Simple Design Packed With Features
The Dazzle is a new Class-B camper van from Thor Motor Coach. It features two different layouts, measures 21 feet long, and rides on a Ram Promaster chassis that’s powered by a V6 engine. The Dazzle features a simple, sleek design without calling too much attention to the van.
See Mazda MX-5 ND RF With LS7 V8 Swap Hit 187.4 MPH On Autobahn
The Mazda MX-5 has never been about outright speed, but cram in an LS7 V8, and then the little roadster will become seriously fast. The owner of a fourth-generation Miata in the hardtop Retractable Fastback specification has been documenting his build on YouTube, culminating with a video shot on the Autobahn with the RF at full tilt. While a standard car will do around 140 mph (225 km/h), this little beast managed to hit 187.4 mph (301.6 km/h).
Ferrari Purosangue Truck Rendering Imagines The Dream Ute
The Purosangue was unveiled earlier this month to put Ferrari into a lucrative segment of performance SUVs from exotic automakers. The Prancing Horse utility will compete against the Lamborghini Urus, Aston Martin DBX, and the likes, though each of these models represents a slightly different take on the super-SUV formula. Not a single of them has a truck version, though, and we thought it would be fun to see what a more practical Purosangue could look like.
Ram, Chevy and Ford All Have New 2023 Heavy Duty Trucks: What We Know
Ford, Chevy and Ram are all updating their biggest trucks for 2023. What can you expect in these workhorses? The post Ram, Chevy and Ford All Have New 2023 Heavy Duty Trucks: What We Know appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
2023 Nissan Frontier Gets Midnight Edition Pack, Small Price Increase
Nissan gave the Frontier pickup a thorough refresh for the 2022 model year. The truck had languished in the lineup for over 15 years, but the update put the pickup on equal footing with its competitors. When the 2023 Frontier arrives, though, it’ll be slightly more expensive than before, starting at $30,485 (all prices include the $1,295 destination charge). The 2022 Frontier started at $29,985.
2023 BMW XM Label Red Leaks Online, Previews The 735-HP SUV
The new XM is the first standalone M model from BMW since the M1. In standard form, its plug-in hybrid powertrain doles out 644 horsepower (480 kilowatts) to all four wheels. A more powerful version called the Label Red is coming next year, but a leak from BMW gives us a preview right now.
