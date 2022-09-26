Read full article on original website
KTSA
New Braunfels Utilities extends customer assistance through November
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities announced Friday it will be extending its customer relief efforts through November 30th for residential customers. The extension allows residential customers to set up payment and extension plans, waive late fees, and suspend disconnects due to non-payment. If NBU customers are...
KSAT 12
Continental opens new $110 million car technology plant in New Braunfels
NEW BRAUNFELS – A new manufacturing plant is now open in New Braunfels and it will bring more than 500 jobs to the area. On Wednesday, Continental held a grand opening ceremony celebrating its new $110 million facility, according to a news release. “The completion of our new automotive...
seguintoday.com
Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival
(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area
The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
H-E-B customers can try 'Fast Scan' pilot program at a San Antonio-area store
It's a new limited, futuristic program.
seguintoday.com
Pre-fair activities to get underway this weekend
(Seguin) — Families this weekend will have a sneak peek into this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. Pre-fair events are set to run this Friday through Sunday at the Guadalupe County Fairgrounds. Gail Damerau, a member of the fair association, says for years, events have been...
Drought leads to strain on Central Texas water supply
The Edwards Aquifer Authority declared Stage 4 of its Critical Period Management Plan to enforce permit reductions to the San Antonio region Aug. 13. (Graphics by Rachal Elliott/Community Impact Newspaper) Texas is experiencing its second-driest year in 128 years, affecting 23.9 million people across the state, according to the National...
9 San Antonio neighborhoods with top-rated elementary, middle schools
These Alamo City neighborhoods make the grade.
seguintoday.com
Hispanic chamber to host Tamale festival
(Seguin) — It’s never too hot or out of season to enjoy some tamales. The Seguin-Guadalupe County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Inaugural Tamale Festival Friday night in the Su Casa Cafe parking lot. Chamber Director Gloria Sasser says the event is being held in...
KSAT 12
Should you switch your lawn to clover like a TikTok trend is suggesting?
SAN ANTONIO – Yellow patchy grass, to no grass at all, it’s what a lot of San Antonio lawns look like right now after a brutal summer drought and record breaking temperatures. And if your lawn is green, it took a lot of watering. Local certified plant expert...
KSAT 12
Rackspace names permanent CEO as Kevin Jones steps down; headquarters to remain in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company’s president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones’ responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV). He also worked at Hewlett Packard for 15 years.
KSAT 12
Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new stadium and fieldhouse for New Braunfels Christian Academy
The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
KSAT 12
Drought slightly worsening in San Antonio area, according to U.S. Drought Monitor
Hope you’ve been enjoying the cooler mornings and sunshine we’ve had on hand this week!. Unfortunately, while those clear skies and dry air have made for a more comfortable feel outside, it also means that we haven’t seen much beneficial rainfall in South Central Texas. The latest...
Texas hotel among the top 10 best in the entire country: Report
When it comes to traveling around the United States there are destination spots all over the continental U.S. as well as Hawaii and Alaska. But what hotels will offer themselves as a destination themselves?
abc7amarillo.com
Texas neighbors concerned about tent city growing in their backyards
SAN ANTONIO (KABB/WOAI) — Everything from gas cans to shopping carts to needles, one man has seen it all near his east side Texas home. What he calls a tent city has become a biohazard. "You've got a can of gasoline and now they're here with a barbecue pit,"...
KSAT 12
10 best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area, according to data analytics company
SAN ANTONIO – A new list that ranks the best public elementary schools in the San Antonio area has been released for 2023. The list was curated by Niche, a data analytics company that conducts reviews and surveys to determine rankings for educational institutions like public schools, private schools and school districts.
KSAT 12
USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather
San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
San Antonio's CPS Energy customers to see credits on bills in December
Here's what you can expect on you December bills.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise
San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
