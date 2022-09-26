ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KTSA

New Braunfels Utilities extends customer assistance through November

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — New Braunfels Utilities announced Friday it will be extending its customer relief efforts through November 30th for residential customers. The extension allows residential customers to set up payment and extension plans, waive late fees, and suspend disconnects due to non-payment. If NBU customers are...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
seguintoday.com

Thousands expected in town for Seguin Marching Festival

(Seguin) – The Seguin Matador Band is preparing to host its largest marching festival. The high school band this Saturday will be welcoming 16 bands from across the state for its fifth annual marching contest at Matador Stadium. Band Director Marc Telles says the bands represent a good portion...
SEGUIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Four projects underway in the New Braunfels area

The resort-styled condos Villas at Waterwheel feature two pools, access to the Guadalupe River and more. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact Newspaper) Several new housing developments are set to open in the coming months in New Braunfels. The following are just four of those projects, from condominiums and apartments to single-family homes.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Seguin, TX
City
New Braunfels, TX
City
Schertz, TX
seguintoday.com

Pre-fair activities to get underway this weekend

(Seguin) — Families this weekend will have a sneak peek into this year’s Guadalupe County Fair and PRCA Rodeo. Pre-fair events are set to run this Friday through Sunday at the Guadalupe County Fairgrounds. Gail Damerau, a member of the fair association, says for years, events have been...
SEGUIN, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Job Fair#Linus Business#Seguin Schertz#The Schertz Civic Center
seguintoday.com

Hispanic chamber to host Tamale festival

(Seguin) — It’s never too hot or out of season to enjoy some tamales. The Seguin-Guadalupe County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its Inaugural Tamale Festival Friday night in the Su Casa Cafe parking lot. Chamber Director Gloria Sasser says the event is being held in...
SEGUIN, TX
KSAT 12

Rackspace names permanent CEO as Kevin Jones steps down; headquarters to remain in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio-based Rackspace Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: RXT) announced Monday morning that CEO Kevin Jones is stepping down, effective immediately. Amar Maletira, the company’s president and chief financial officer since November 2020, has taken on Jones’ responsibilities. Before joining Rackspace, Maletira was CFO at Viavi Solutions Inc. (Nasdaq: VIAV). He also worked at Hewlett Packard for 15 years.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Texas Eats: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Community Impact Austin

10 latest commercial permits filed in New Braunfels, including new stadium and fieldhouse for New Braunfels Christian Academy

The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Google Maps) Curious about which new businesses, restaurants and facilities are coming soon or underway in your backyard and beyond? Our commercial permit roundup helps identify what is being built in your community. The following commercial permits have been filed recently in New Braunfels under the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. All information, including cost and timeline, is subject to change.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
KSAT 12

USAA urges community to prepare for severe weather

San Antonio – Hurricane Ian is prompting the USAA insurance company to remind the community of the importance of remaining severe weather ready. Leaders with the San Antonio-based headquarters of USAA are anticipating 680,000 of their clients in Florida to be impacted by the Category 4 storm that made landfall on the state’s southwest coast Wednesday afternoon.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
wasteadvantagemag.com

Pandemic Continues to Impact San Antonio, TX as Trash Levels Rise

San Antonio continues to feel the impact of the pandemic, which now includes the rising amount of trash taken to our landfills that could be disposed of differently. Josephine Valencia, deputy director of Solid Waste Management, said the amount of trash collected went up by about 13% during the pandemic. “From 2019 to today, our population went up by about 3%. However, the amount of trash that we pick up went up by 9%. So the amount of trash that we are collecting is increasing higher than our population rate,” she said.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy