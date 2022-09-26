ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington County, NJ

3 pedestrians struck and killed in Woodland Twp. crash

By Celeste E. Whittaker, Cherry Hill Courier-Post
 4 days ago
Three pedestrians were fatally struck late Saturday night after a two-car collision in an area within Woodland Township, Burlington County, according to New Jersey State Police.

The accident took place around 11:25 p.m. in Chatsworth, state police said, when, according to a preliminary investigation, a Nissan Maxima heading north on Chatsworth-Barnegat Road (CR-532) struck the rear end of a Ford Mustang heading in the same direction. Then the Nissan fatally struck the three men, according to a state police spokesman.

The pedestrians, Dion Cardell, 50, of Browns Mills, Pemberton Township; Brian Blaszka, 36 of Forked River, Lacey Township, and Michael Stull, 46, of Hamilton, all sustained fatal injuries, the state police said.

The driver of the Ford sustained minor injuries and the driver of the Nissan did not report any injuries, they added.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. It’s unclear why the three men were on the road at that time.

Chatsworth is an unincorporated community within Woodland Township and has been called “Capital of the Pine Barrens.”

This story may be updated.

