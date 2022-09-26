Area High School Football Standings, Schedule for Week 7
Mid Ohio Athletic Conference
SCHOOLALLMOAC
Clear Fork5-13-0
Highland4-23-0
Shelby4-22-1
River Valley4-22-1
Galion3-32-1
Ontario3-30-3
Pleasant1-50-3
Marion Harding0-60-3
- Friday's MOAC games
- Marion Harding at River Valley
- Pleasant at Clear Fork
- Shelby at Highland
- Ontario at Galion
Northwest Central Conference
SCHOOLALLNWCC
Waynesfield-Goshen6-03-0
Hardin Northern4-23-0
Upper Scioto Valley4-22-1
Ridgemont3-32-1
Elgin2-41-2
Ridgedale2-41-3
Crestline0-60-3
Perry0-60-3
- Friday's NWCC Games
- Ridgedale at Elgin
- Perry at Ridgemont
- Upper Scioto Valley at Hardin Northern
- Crestline at Waynefield-Goshen
Knox Morrow Athletic Conference
SCHOOLALLKMAC
Centerburg5-13-0
Danville5-13-0
Fredericktown4-22-1
Mount Gilead4-22-1
Northmor4-21-2
East Knox2-41-2
Loudonville2-40-3
Cardington1-50-3
- Friday's KMAC Games
- Danville at Cardington
- Centerburg at Mount Gilead
- Northmor at East Knox
- Fredericktown at Loudonville
Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division
SCHOOLALLMAD
North Union5-11-0
Urbana4-21-0
Benjamin Logan2-41-0
Graham2-40-1
Northwestern1-50-1
Indian Lake0-60-1
- Friday's Mad River Division Games
- Benjamin Logan at North Union
- Graham at Northwestern
- Indian Lake at Urbana
