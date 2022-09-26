ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Area High School Football Standings, Schedule for Week 7

By Rob McCurdy, Marion Star
The Marion Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23AP6T_0iAvR93n00

Mid Ohio Athletic Conference

SCHOOLALLMOAC

Clear Fork5-13-0

Highland4-23-0

Shelby4-22-1

River Valley4-22-1

Galion3-32-1

Ontario3-30-3

Pleasant1-50-3

Marion Harding0-60-3

  • Friday's MOAC games
  • Marion Harding at River Valley
  • Pleasant at Clear Fork
  • Shelby at Highland
  • Ontario at Galion

Northwest Central Conference

SCHOOLALLNWCC

Waynesfield-Goshen6-03-0

Hardin Northern4-23-0

Upper Scioto Valley4-22-1

Ridgemont3-32-1

Elgin2-41-2

Ridgedale2-41-3

Crestline0-60-3

Perry0-60-3

  • Friday's NWCC Games
  • Ridgedale at Elgin
  • Perry at Ridgemont
  • Upper Scioto Valley at Hardin Northern
  • Crestline at Waynefield-Goshen

Knox Morrow Athletic Conference

SCHOOLALLKMAC

Centerburg5-13-0

Danville5-13-0

Fredericktown4-22-1

Mount Gilead4-22-1

Northmor4-21-2

East Knox2-41-2

Loudonville2-40-3

Cardington1-50-3

  • Friday's KMAC Games
  • Danville at Cardington
  • Centerburg at Mount Gilead
  • Northmor at East Knox
  • Fredericktown at Loudonville

Central Buckeye Conference Mad River Division

SCHOOLALLMAD

North Union5-11-0

Urbana4-21-0

Benjamin Logan2-41-0

Graham2-40-1

Northwestern1-50-1

Indian Lake0-60-1

  • Friday's Mad River Division Games
  • Benjamin Logan at North Union
  • Graham at Northwestern
  • Indian Lake at Urbana

#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Fork#Athletic Conference#Indian Lake#American Football#Highschoolsports#Linus K12#Linus High School#Nwcc Games Ridgedale#Waynefield Goshen#Schoolallkmac#Kmac Games Danville#East Knox Fredericktown#Mad River Division
