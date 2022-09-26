These are the Greater Lansing high school football power ranking entering Week 6

Here is a look at the high school football power rankings in Greater Lansing heading into Week 6 contests.

BIG SCHOOL

(Divisions 1 - 5)

1. Mason (5-0)

Bulldogs took control of CAAC Red with win over Haslett and is 5-0 for the third time in the last four seasons

2. East Lansing (4-1)

Trojans were edged by Grand Blanc in tight game at home

3. DeWitt (3-2)

Panthers got things together in the second half while ending two-game losing streak with win over Holt.

4. Portland (4-1)

Raiders rallied late for road victory over Sexton to stay tied atop CAAC White

5. Charlotte (5-0)

Orioles continued best start since 2004 with victory over Ionia

OTHERS: Williamston (4-1), Grand Ledge (4-1), Haslett (3-2), Waverly (4-1), Holt (2-3), Olivet (4-1), Corunna (4-1), Lakewood (4-1)

SMALL SCHOOL

(Divisions 6 - 8-player)

1. Fowler (5-0)

Eagles took control of CMAC, scoring late touchdown to take down power Pewamo-Westphalia, which had won 48 straight league games

2. Morrice (5-0)

Orioles stayed unbeaten, getting big win over 8-payer Division 1 state-ranked Breckenridge

3. Pewamo-Westphalia (3-2)

Pirates dropped first CMAC contest since 2014 while falling in tight game to rival Fowler.

4. Ithaca (4-1)

The Yellowjackets’ three-game winning streak has featured wins by at least 42 points

5. Laingsburg (3-2)

Wolfpack have won three straight since a 28-21 setback to Pewamo-Westphalia, which included rivalry win over Bath last week.

OTHERS: Carson City-Crystal (4-1), Portland St. Patrick (3-2), Bath (3-2), Ovid-Elsie (3-2), Lansing Catholic (2-3), Stockbridge (3-2), Fulton (3-2)

