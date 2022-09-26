ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These are the Greater Lansing high school football power ranking entering Week 6

By Brian Calloway, Lansing State Journal
 4 days ago

Here is a look at the high school football power rankings in Greater Lansing heading into Week 6 contests.

BIG SCHOOL

(Divisions 1 - 5)

1. Mason (5-0)

Bulldogs took control of CAAC Red with win over Haslett and is 5-0 for the third time in the last four seasons

More: 'There's always somebody different': Unbeaten Mason football finding success in multiple ways

2. East Lansing (4-1)

Trojans were edged by Grand Blanc in tight game at home

3. DeWitt (3-2)

Panthers got things together in the second half while ending two-game losing streak with win over Holt.

4. Portland (4-1)

Raiders rallied late for road victory over Sexton to stay tied atop CAAC White

5. Charlotte (5-0)

Orioles continued best start since 2004 with victory over Ionia

OTHERS: Williamston (4-1), Grand Ledge (4-1), Haslett (3-2), Waverly (4-1), Holt (2-3), Olivet (4-1), Corunna (4-1), Lakewood (4-1)

SMALL SCHOOL

(Divisions 6 - 8-player)

1. Fowler (5-0)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00mhGC_0iAvR5Wt00

Eagles took control of CMAC, scoring late touchdown to take down power Pewamo-Westphalia, which had won 48 straight league games

More: Fowler proves it’s for real, ends Pewamo-Westphalia's long CMAC win streak

2. Morrice (5-0)

Orioles stayed unbeaten, getting big win over 8-payer Division 1 state-ranked Breckenridge

3. Pewamo-Westphalia (3-2)

Pirates dropped first CMAC contest since 2014 while falling in tight game to rival Fowler.

4. Ithaca (4-1)

The Yellowjackets’ three-game winning streak has featured wins by at least 42 points

5. Laingsburg (3-2)

Wolfpack have won three straight since a 28-21 setback to Pewamo-Westphalia, which included rivalry win over Bath last week.

OTHERS: Carson City-Crystal (4-1), Portland St. Patrick (3-2), Bath (3-2), Ovid-Elsie (3-2), Lansing Catholic (2-3), Stockbridge (3-2), Fulton (3-2)

Contact Brian Calloway at bcalloway@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @brian_calloway.

This article originally appeared on Lansing State Journal: These are the Greater Lansing high school football power ranking entering Week 6

#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
#High School Football
