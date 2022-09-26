Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 26
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 26, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
Incidents
September 22
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 69 S
- reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1435
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 1208
- burglary; Hwy 69 N
- burglary; Co. Rd. 1548
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 278 W
September 23
- domestic violence; Hwy 231
- criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1548
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Town Square S.W.
- burglary; Co. Rd. 492
- harassment; Hwy 67
- violation of protection order, domestic violence; Hwy 91
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1502
September 24
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1682
- violation of protection order, domestic violence; Co. Rd. 709
- harassment; Co. Rd. 1078
- domestic violence, criminal mischief; Hwy 278 W
- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 403
- harassment; Hwy 278 W
- criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1809
- unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft of property; Co. Rd. 1564
September 25
- trespassing; Co. Rd. 368
- burglary, assault; Co. Rd. 38
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1564
- domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1059
- theft of property; Co. Rd. 531
- domestic violence; 2 nd Ave. N.E.
Arrests
September 22
Brasher, Ronald A; 38
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Clayton, Clark D; 41
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
Eddy, Christy L; 42
- FTA-possession of marijuana
Griffin, Heather N; 31
- FTA-promoting prison contraband (drugs)
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
- FTA-larceny/theft
- FTA-criminal trespassing
Hudson, Alex J; 52
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Jones, Latoya D; 28
- FTA-larceny/theft
- FTA-obstructing police-using false name/identity
Malcom, Jerard E; 39
- Probation violation-selling/distribution of dangerous drugs
Miller, Leroy S; 45
- GJ-sex offense-travel restrictions (3 counts)
Spivey, Andrew L; 46
- Probation violation-buying/receiving stolen property
Sterling, Patricia W; 54
- Probation violation-possession of methamphetamine
- Probation violation-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Tinco, Kesha N; 39
- FTA-improper lane usage
- FTA-no seat belt
Tubbs, Colton M; 31
- FTA-burglary-residence-force
White, Phillip J; 62
- Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs
September 23-24
Aldridge, Dana J; 43
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-driving while license suspended
- FTA-failure to register vehicle
- FTA-failure to stop at stop sign
- FTA-no liability insurance
Bagwell, Terry N; 61
- FTA-driving while license suspended
Foshee, William M; 42
- public intoxication
Labrecque, Michelle L; 51
- FTA-promoting prison contraband (drugs)
Lawrence, John R; 31
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
- Violation of domestic violence protection order
Leeth, Kristian G; 18
- harassing communications
Richards, Jenna M; 35
- FTA-making false report to law enforcement
Schieber, Brandy N; 36
- assault-domestic-harassment-family
Sloan, Savanna N; 27
- possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
Smith, Rodney L; 33
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
Walker, Austin M; 22
- FTA-driving while license suspended (2 counts)
Washburn, Jodie R; 41
- FTA-20 days to register vehicle
- FTA-illegal possession of prescription drugs
- FTA-promoting prison contraband (drugs)
- FTA-possession of dangerous drugs (5 counts)
- FTA-flight from justice/escape
- FTA-larceny/theft
- FTA-public intoxication (4 counts)
- FTA-criminal trespassing
- FTA-driving without license
- FTA-driving under the influence (alcohol)
- FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
- FTA-following too close
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
September 21
- theft of property-3 rd degree; 4 th St. S.W; credit card
September 22
- theft of property-1 st degree; American Motors; cash
September 23
- theft of lost property-4 th degree; Scott St. N.W; keys
- domestic violence-3 rd degree; Lee Cir. S.W.
- duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2013 Ford F150
September 24
- leaving the scene of the accident; Hwy 157/I-65; damage to 2020 Ford Fusion
September 25
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Dollar General; 4 th St. S.W.
Arrests
September 23
Aufderhaar, Gabriel P; 22
- driving under the influence
Kilpatrick, Michael S; 53
- criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Parker, Joseph E; 38
- FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
- FTA-no child restraint
Perotti, Rebecca O; 40
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree (3 counts)
- FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree (2 counts)
Smith, Rodney L; 33
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
Speakman, Tyler L; 28
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
- FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree
Washburn, Jodie R; 41
- FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .
Comments / 0