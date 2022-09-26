ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 26

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 4 days ago

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported September 26, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.

GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear

Cullman County Sheriff’s Office

Incidents

September 22

  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 69 S
  • reckless endangerment; Co. Rd. 1435
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 1208
  • burglary; Hwy 69 N
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 1548
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Hwy 278 W

September 23

  • domestic violence; Hwy 231
  • criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1548
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Town Square S.W.
  • burglary; Co. Rd. 492
  • harassment; Hwy 67
  • violation of protection order, domestic violence; Hwy 91
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1502

September 24

  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1682
  • violation of protection order, domestic violence; Co. Rd. 709
  • harassment; Co. Rd. 1078
  • domestic violence, criminal mischief; Hwy 278 W
  • unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia; Co. Rd. 403
  • harassment; Hwy 278 W
  • criminal mischief; Co. Rd. 1809
  • unauthorized use of motor vehicle, theft of property; Co. Rd. 1564

September 25

  • trespassing; Co. Rd. 368
  • burglary, assault; Co. Rd. 38
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1564
  • domestic violence; Co. Rd. 1059
  • theft of property; Co. Rd. 531
  • domestic violence; 2 nd Ave. N.E.

Arrests

September 22

Brasher, Ronald A; 38

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Clayton, Clark D; 41

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Eddy, Christy L; 42

  • FTA-possession of marijuana

Griffin, Heather N; 31

  • FTA-promoting prison contraband (drugs)
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs
  • FTA-larceny/theft
  • FTA-criminal trespassing

Hudson, Alex J; 52

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Jones, Latoya D; 28

  • FTA-larceny/theft
  • FTA-obstructing police-using false name/identity

Malcom, Jerard E; 39

  • Probation violation-selling/distribution of dangerous drugs

Miller, Leroy S; 45

  • GJ-sex offense-travel restrictions (3 counts)

Spivey, Andrew L; 46

  • Probation violation-buying/receiving stolen property

Sterling, Patricia W; 54

  • Probation violation-possession of methamphetamine
  • Probation violation-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Tinco, Kesha N; 39

  • FTA-improper lane usage
  • FTA-no seat belt

Tubbs, Colton M; 31

  • FTA-burglary-residence-force

White, Phillip J; 62

  • Probation violation-possession of dangerous drugs

September 23-24

Aldridge, Dana J; 43

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-driving while license suspended
  • FTA-failure to register vehicle
  • FTA-failure to stop at stop sign
  • FTA-no liability insurance

Bagwell, Terry N; 61

  • FTA-driving while license suspended

Foshee, William M; 42

  • public intoxication

Labrecque, Michelle L; 51

  • FTA-promoting prison contraband (drugs)

Lawrence, John R; 31

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family
  • Violation of domestic violence protection order

Leeth, Kristian G; 18

  • harassing communications

Richards, Jenna M; 35

  • FTA-making false report to law enforcement

Schieber, Brandy N; 36

  • assault-domestic-harassment-family

Sloan, Savanna N; 27

  • possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense

Smith, Rodney L; 33

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia-1 st offense
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs

Walker, Austin M; 22

  • FTA-driving while license suspended (2 counts)

Washburn, Jodie R; 41

  • FTA-20 days to register vehicle
  • FTA-illegal possession of prescription drugs
  • FTA-promoting prison contraband (drugs)
  • FTA-possession of dangerous drugs (5 counts)
  • FTA-flight from justice/escape
  • FTA-larceny/theft
  • FTA-public intoxication (4 counts)
  • FTA-criminal trespassing
  • FTA-driving without license
  • FTA-driving under the influence (alcohol)
  • FTA-driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled
  • FTA-following too close

Cullman Police Department

Incidents

September 21

  • theft of property-3 rd degree; 4 th St. S.W; credit card

September 22

  • theft of property-1 st degree; American Motors; cash

September 23

  • theft of lost property-4 th degree; Scott St. N.W; keys
  • domestic violence-3 rd degree; Lee Cir. S.W.
  • duty upon striking unattended vehicle; Hwy 157; damage to 2013 Ford F150

September 24

  • leaving the scene of the accident; Hwy 157/I-65; damage to 2020 Ford Fusion

September 25

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree; Dollar General; 4 th St. S.W.

Arrests

September 23

Aufderhaar, Gabriel P; 22

  • driving under the influence

Kilpatrick, Michael S; 53

  • criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Parker, Joseph E; 38

  • FTA-possession of drug paraphernalia
  • FTA-no child restraint

Perotti, Rebecca O; 40

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree (3 counts)
  • FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree (2 counts)

Smith, Rodney L; 33

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree

Speakman, Tyler L; 28

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree
  • FTA-criminal trespassing-3 rd degree

Washburn, Jodie R; 41

  • FTA-theft of property-4 th degree

Hanceville Police Department

Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.

Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com .

ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

