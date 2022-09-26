Arrests and incidents reported Sept. 26

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) made several arrests over the weekend, including: Thursday, Sept. 22 Deputies arrested Leroy Steven Miller, 45, of Cullman, on warrants for failure of an adult to sex offender to register (3 grand jury warrants) and traffic violations (2 failure to appear warrants). ——- Deputies arrested Patricia Wilhite Sterling, 54, of Cullman, on warrants of unlawful possession of methamphetamine (probation violation), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia (probation violation), driving under the influence (probation violation), illegal possession of prescription drugs (warrant) and tampering with physical evidence (warrant). Saturday, Sept. 24 Deputies arrested Michelle Lee Labrecque, 51, of Cullman, on a failure to appear warrant for promoting prison contraband. The warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred in July of this year.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO