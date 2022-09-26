Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Giants legend Lawrence Taylor shouts out 'special' Micah Parsons after Cowboys' Monday Night win
Through the early part of his NFL career, Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons has proven to be the sort of unblockable nightmare off the edge that only comes about every so often. So much so that with 17 sacks to start his career and four in the first three games of the 2022 season, Parsons has drawn comparisons to the one and only Lawrence Taylor, who got to see the Cowboys' pass rushing terror for himself on Monday night.
CBS Sports
Ravens coach John Harbaugh 'astonished' to see Tua Tagovailoa play despite possible head injury
John Harbaugh did not mince words when he was asked to offer his thoughts regarding Tua Tagovailoa's scary situation on Thursday night. The Dolphins quarterback was carted off the field after suffering head and neck injuries, less than a week after he briefly exited Miami's win over Buffalo after sustaining an injury.
CBS Sports
Saints' Taysom Hill: Limited in practice
Hill (rib) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports. Hill's rib injury prevented him from suiting up Week 3 against the Panthers, but his presence on the field Wednesday in some capacity is a good sign for his odds of suiting up Sunday against the Vikings. Though Hill was moved to tight end in the spring, he took second-team reps at quarterback Wednesday while starter Jameis Winston (back/ankle) sat out, according to Stacey Dales of NFL Network. If Winston ends up missing Sunday's contest, Hill would be asked to handle the No. 2 role behind Andy Dalton, assuming Hill overcomes his own health concern.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 4, 2022: Model says start Cordarrelle Patterson, sit Davante Adams
The Seahawks' Rashaad Penny was the hottest running back during the Fantasy football playoffs last year, but he hasn't recaptured that same form this year. With Russell Wilson out of town, teams are loading the box against Seattle and Penny has yet to top 66 yards in a game. Still, he's looking appealing for Week 4 Fantasy football lineups against the Lions' porous run defense. No team has allowed more Fantasy points to opposing backs than Detroit, which automatically boosts Penny up the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings. Where should every player be in the Week 4 Fantasy football RB rankings? Before you lock in your lineups, be sure to check out the Week 4 Fantasy football rankings from the advanced computer model at SportsLine.
CBS Sports
Chargers' Keenan Allen: Exits Thursday's practice
Allen, who has been dealing with a hamstring injury, left Thursday's practice with a trainer, Jeff Miller of the Los Angeles Times reports. Allen, who has missed two straight games, logged a limited practice Wednesday, but his exit from Thursday's session is a situation to monitor ahead of Sunday's game against the Texans. If Allen is unable to return to action this weekend, Joshua Palmer and DeAndre Carter would continue to see added WR opportunities for the Chargers in Week 4.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Matt Prater: Iffy for Sunday
Prater (hip) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Prater was limited at practices throughout the week due to a hip injury he presumably picked up during the team's Week 3 loss to the Rams, though he didn't appear bothered by the issue during the game as he connected on all four of his field-goal attempts. Unfortunately for fantasy managers, the Cardinals don't kick off until 4:05 PM ET on Sunday, to there'll be few replacement options available if Prater is ruled out for Week 4.
CBS Sports
Panthers' Christian McCaffrey: Not spotted Thursday
McCaffrey (thigh) wasn't present at the portion of Thursday's practice open to the media, David Newton of ESPN.com reports. McCaffrey officially was a non-participant Wednesday due to a thigh concern, which appears as if it'll force a second straight absence to begin Week 4 prep. Coach Matt Rhule told Newton on Wednesday that the Panthers aren't concerned about McCaffrey's health, but his status still should be watched to ensure he'll be available Sunday against the Cardinals.
CBS Sports
Russell Wilson claps back at Eli Manning over joke about his $235 million contract
During the "ManningCast" of Monday Night Football between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys, Eli Manning made a joke at Russell Wilson's expense. During his Wednesday press conference, Wilson responded to Manning's remarks. In the Denver Broncos' 11-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Denver's Corliss Waitman punted 10...
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Status in question for Sunday
Brown (rest/foot) is questionable for Sunday's game in Carolina, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports. Brown made a sudden appearance on the Cardinals' Week 4 injury report Friday, logging a limited session as he tends to a foot issue. If he's able to avoid the inactive list ahead of Sunday's 4:05 p.m. ET kickoff, he again will be poised for significant volume in a receiving corps that'll be without DeAndre Hopkins (suspension), A.J. Green (knee) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR).
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Added to injury report
Jones didn't practice Thursday due to an ankle injury. Jones practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to Jacksonville's injury report Thursday is notable. In this past Sunday's 38-10 win over the Chargers, Jones caught 10 of his team-high 11 targets for 85 yards and a TD.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Devin Asiasi: Suffers ankle injury Thursday
Asiasi is questionable to return to Thursday's matchup against the Dolphins due to an ankle injury. Asiasi failed to haul in his only target in the second quarter before picking up an ankle issue that may knock him out for the rest of the contest. If he's unable to return, Hayden Hurst and Mitchell Wilcox would be the only healthy tight ends available for Cincinnati.
CBS Sports
LeSean McCoy slams Cardinals QB Kyler Murray's play style: 'He's trash,' plays 'like a high school player'
Kyler Murray is no stranger to controversy, feuding with the Cardinals this offseason before signing their lucrative contract offer -- and then publicly complaining about an unprecedented clause in the same contract. The star quarterback is also divisive on the field, at least in the eyes of former running back LeSean McCoy. Addressing Murray's play style on the "I Am Athlete Tonight" podcast, McCoy on Thursday called Murray a "trash" QB, suggesting he plays "like a high school player."
CBS Sports
Rams' Jordan Fuller: DNP at practice
Fuller (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Gilbert Manzano of The Orange County Register reports. Fuller was unable to play in the Rams' Week 3 win over the Cardinals, and it appears he is still nursing the injury. With a Monday showdown against the divisional-rival 49ers looming, Fuller will be afforded an extra day to prepare. However, if he is unable to play, Terrell Burgess could be looking at continued extra opportunity.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa taken off on stretcher during Thursday night matchup with Bengals after sack
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came into Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals questionable to play with back and ankle injuries, but he did suit up. Late in the second quarter, however, he was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a violent sack. On second-and-7, Tagovailoa...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Greg Dulcich: On track for Week 5 return
Per coach Nathaniel Hackett, there's "a very high chance" that Dulcich (hamstring) will practice next week and return from injured reserve when first eligible to do so Week 5 against the Colts, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports. The rookie tight end had been impressing in camp prior...
CBS Sports
Ex-Broncos player hated playing for current Raiders coach Josh McDaniels, and he explains why
The Raiders are just three weeks into their first season with Josh McDaniels, and to say things aren't going well would be an understatement. The Raiders are currently the NFL's only 0-3 team and if they can't beat the Broncos on Sunday, they'll fall to 0-4. McDaniels would probably love...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling: Back at practice
Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice Friday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports. Valdes-Scantling, who was limited at Wednesday's practice, was deemed a non-participant Thursday, but his return to the mix Friday bodes well for his chances of playing Sunday against the Buccaneers. The Chiefs' upcoming injury report will reveal whether or not Valdes-Scantling approaches the contest with a Week 4 injury designation.
CBS Sports
Titans' Zach Cunningham: Sidelined again
Cunningham (elbow) did not practice Thursday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Cunningham had to exit Sunday's win over the Raiders early with the injury, and he has yet to practice this week. His status for Week 4 against the Colts is up in the air, although his participation level at practice Friday should give a clearer picture. if Cunningham is unable to play, Dylan Cole and Joe Jones will likely see an uptick in opportunity.
CBS Sports
Kyler Murray, Tua Tagovailoa among NFL players who will wear international flags starting in Week 4
When NFL teams take the field in Week 4, more than 200 players, coaches and team executives will sport a different look in celebration of their heritage. Starting this week and running through Week 5, the league is kicking off a new initiative to spotlight the sport's growing diversity, specifically with the introduction of helmet decals and game-day pins featuring international flags. Kyler Murray and Tua Tagovailoa are among the biggest names set to participate.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Trey Sermon: Expected to make team debut Sunday
With Boston Scott (ribs) unlikely to play, Sermon is expected to make his Eagles debut Sunday against the Jaguars, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports. Sermon joined the Eagles following the initial 53-man roster deadline, but the second-year running back has been a healthy scratch for each of the first three games with his new squad. As a rookie with San Francisco last year, the 2021 third-round pick rushed 41 times for 167 yards and one score across nine appearances. It's unclear what his role with be during his debut, but Sermon will have a tough time garnering many touches behind Miles Sanders and Kenneth Gainwell.
