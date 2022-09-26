ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Occupants of helicopter that made emergency landing at Houma airport 'OK'

By Colin Campo, The Courier
Six occupants of the helicopter that made a hard emergency landing at the Houma-Terrebonne Airport Saturday night seemed to escape serious injuries, an air traffic controller said.

The AugustaWestland 139, tail number 811TA, was returning from an offshore location, said Adam Morgan, Bristow Group's director of global communications and marketing.

The aircraft has Era logos. Bristow and Era merged in 2020.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration incident report, the crew "declared an emergency due to smoke in the cockpit and partial loss of engine control, made a hard landing, went off runway and gear collapsed."

The report lists the damage as "substantial."

Mother who threw her baby into Bayou Terrebonne pulled child from water

Andy Cook, air traffic manager for the Houma Tower, said two of the occupants were pilots. He couldn't speak about the incident itself because it's under investigation but said after the event a medic told him everyone was going to be OK.

Those injured were taken to the hospital by Acadian Ambulance. The incident is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board and Bristow.

Flightaware.com is a website that will show a map of an aircraft's flights and lists the times. It shows 811TA departing the Houma-Terrebonne airport at 10:51 a.m. and arriving at the offshore location at 11:49 a.m.

It later logs 811TA departing the location at 5:24 p.m. and making its return trip. The website last logs the helicopter around 6:10 p.m. near Galiano.

