Hurricane Ian: What's the potential for severe weather threats in South Carolina

By Joanna Johnson, Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Hurricane Ian is forecast to intensify rapidly into a major hurricane, Category 3 or greater, as soon as late Monday, according to AccuWeather.

Ian was rapidly intensifying Monday as the massive storm hurtled toward Cuba and Florida , prompting a swath of hurricane watches and the first evacuations along Florida's west coast.

According to Accuweather , once the hurricane makes its way to the Gulf of Mexico, "the storm will rapidly gain intensity during the next couple of days and is forecast to become a Category 4."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38pd4T_0iAvQwgA00

Here's what you need to know about the potential for severe weather in SC

Ian's remnants could reach Upstate South Carolina as early as Thursday p.m. and as late as Friday p.m.

The storm could bring heavy rain, wind gusts and tornadoes.  If Ian tracks in the middle or west of its forecasted cone, severe conditions are more likely for the Upstate. If it tracks east, severe threats would decrease.

Ian's impact should end by Saturday at 8 p.m.

Total rainfall for the weekend is expected to reach 2 to 4 inches. Peak wind gusts of 51 mph are forecasted with peak sustained winds at 39 mph.

Doug Outlaw, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, advises people to be aware of flooding and to use caution while driving.

“The heaviest of the rain is expected late Friday night. With the heaviest rainfall occurring at night, it will create a situation where people may be driving and can experience water in the road, not knowing until they’re in the water," Outlaw said. "If the system does slow down, there will be much more rain possible, with high pressure in the north and the hurricane coming from the south. It can create a higher possibility of flooding.”

SC high school football Expected severe weather pushes multiple games to Thursday

Where will Hurricane Ian likely make landfall?

Landfall is increasingly likely in Florida midweek, AccuWeather said.

Ian is expected to miss most of Cuba's high, mountainous terrain that often disrupts tropical systems, allowing the storm to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. What happens next will depend largely on the exact track Ian takes, according to AccuWeather. A southward dip in the jet stream across the United States will help pull the storm northward and into the coast.

Track Hurricane Ian with spaghetti models

This auto-updated graphic shows how various spaghetti models are tracking Hurricane Ian.

Track active Atlantic storms and disturbances

This auto-updated graphic shows a map of all active storms in the Atlantic.

- This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

- USA Today's John Bacon contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Hurricane Ian: What's the potential for severe weather threats in South Carolina

Comments / 5

Toby T.
3d ago

Pray🙏 everyone takes precautions with this powerful storm! Even here in S.C. & on up! I have Family in Tampa, they leaving out in the mornin! Coming up this way, but at least they will be ahead of this monster storm! I Pray for all of Florida ppl & all of us that will be affected by this! It is what it is! Please Stay Safe!! Prayer's for all!!🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Reply(1)
3
