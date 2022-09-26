ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Tennessee adds Colorado, Chattanooga at home to women's basketball schedule

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
 4 days ago

Tennessee Lady Vols basketball added two nonconference games at Thompson-Boling Arena to the 2022-23 schedule.

Tennessee announced Monday the Lady Vols will play Colorado on Nov. 25 and Chattanooga on Dec. 6. The two extra games bump up Tennessee's nonconference slate at home to 10 games and 18 home games overall this season. It will be the most regular-season home games in a season since 2014-15, which had 18 regular-season games at Thompson-Boling Arena.

Colorado ended last season 22-9, losing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament to Creighton. Colorado was the last undefeated Division I team in the 2021-22 season, going 13-0 before losing its first game to then-No. 2 Stanford on January 14.

The Buffaloes return six of their top scorers, including three starting guards and center Quay Miller. The Lady Vols are 3-1 all-time against Colorado. The last time the two teams met was when Tennessee coach Kellie Harper was a player in the 1997 Sweet 16 in Iowa City.

Tennessee has won the last 13 games in Knoxville against Chattanooga, holding a 28-8 all-time record against the Mocs. Last season, the Lady Vols beat Chattanooga 91-41 in their last game before SEC play.

Among the eight other nonconference opponents visiting Knoxville this season are UMass, Indiana, Virginia Tech, UCF and UConn.

