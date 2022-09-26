Read full article on original website
Related
columbusunderground.com
Nosh Your Way Through the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail
Yes, Columbus-style pizza is a thing, so much so that it now has its own dedicated trail courtesy of Experience Columbus. The tourism organization announced today the launch of the Columbus-Style Pizza Trail, an 18-stop culinary pizza journey across the capital city. What defines Columbus-style pizza? Three main things: signature,...
columbusunderground.com
Mega Weekend: She Burns Bright, Carmina Burana, Fall Flea, Hitchcocktober Highlight the Weekend
Here’s your weekend run down of fun things to do. Welcome fall! Enjoy your weekend!. Attend the She Burns Bright Film & Music Night at Secret Studio. Alex Williams plays Woodlands Tavern. Enjoy some Hocus Pocus trivia then watch the new movie. Go to a Fashionable Dance Party at...
columbusunderground.com
How to Taco Truck
To the uninitiated, Columbus may not seem like its taco scene is on par with cities like Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, etc. However, if you think beyond the brick-and-mortar chain restaurants and start to explore the city, you will find many family-owned taquerias and numerous authentic taco trucks. One good...
columbusunderground.com
Columbus Ranked #1 For City That Swears The Most
Move over New Yorkers, America has a new $%&@ing king of cussing. According to a survey conducted by online language tutor Preply, Columbus was recently named the top city for swearing. “We surveyed over 1,500 residents of 30 major U.S. cities to determine which cities swear most frequently,” states Matt...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
columbusunderground.com
OSU Announces New Name for West Campus Innovation District
There’s a new name for the 270-acre district currently taking shape on the western edge of Ohio State University’s campus: Carmenton. OSU President Kristina Johnson announced the name at an event held yesterday near the intersection of Lane Avenue and Kenny Road, where three of the first new buildings to be built in the district are currently under construction.
columbusunderground.com
Kayaking in Dublin Reveals Hidden Natural Beauty
A true splendor in Dublin remains undiscovered by countless residents. But a local kayaking company is helping people realize what’s been quietly nearby this whole time. About three years ago, Chad Brennan had no idea either. That was until a friend invited him to spend some time on the Scioto River. And as they ventured, he was stunned by all the beauty he had missed for the past 17 years living in Dublin.
columbusunderground.com
Aficionadough: West Side’s Bella’s Pizza Offers Big Values, Big History
Our West Side is home to many hidden culinary treasures. The T formed by the intersection of Georgesville Road and Sullivant Avenue showcases old and new Columbus. Many of the best taco trucks, Mexican and Central American restaurants and new immigrant kitchens in the city are clustered along this epicurean path.
columbusunderground.com
Ohio’s Own: BIBIBOP Sauces
BIBIBOP fast-casual restaurants might seem ubiquitous now (and they are), but the chain started out with one joint in Grandview. Then more locations were added here in Columbus…and today? Today, the BIBIBOP website location map identifies spots in California, Missouri and North Carolina; it’s literally a coast-to-coast business.
RELATED PEOPLE
columbusunderground.com
E-Bikes Starting to Catch on in Columbus
The last few years have seen a dramatic increase in the popularity of electric bicycles nationwide, and there is a growing body of evidence that the movement has started to take root in Columbus. Sales of e-bikes in the U.S. were up 39% in 2021 compared to 2020, according to...
columbusunderground.com
Restaurant Review: Put Your Tastebuds to the Test at Can’t Believe It’s Vegan
Can’t Believe it’s Vegan, or CBIV for short, is the kitchy title of a new project on the north side. As the name might suggest, the joint serves vegan food. And while savvy diners recognize that plant-based foods have come a long way in the last two decades, there are probably plenty of diners with less experienced palates. CBIV’s name is for those doubters.
Comments / 0