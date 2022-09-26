Read full article on original website
Fantasy Football: 5 Bold Predictions for Week 4
One of the things that makes fantasy football so captivating is the variance. Even throughout Cooper Kupp's historic, unflappable season, he was the top wideout for the week just three times in 2021. That means, on individual weeks, some very strange players may pop in terms of fantasy points at their positions.
Saints "don't think" Jameis Winston (back) will miss Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (back) is expected to be available for Week 4's game against the Minnesota Vikings, according to Dennis Allen. Allen said on Wednesday that he "doesn't think" there's concern about Winston's availability this week. Winston missed practice on Wednesday due to broken bones in his back but is still expected to face Minnesota, according to Allen. If Winston is ruled out, Andy Dalton is expected to start for the Saints. Taysom Hill could also see additional opportunities.
Update: Tua Tagovailoa (head, neck) will not return in Week 4 for Miami
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been ruled out for the rest of Week 4 against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa hit his head very hard on the ground when taking a sack in the second quarter, prompting a neurological response that locked his arms off. Taking all precautions possible, trainers stabilized his neck and carted him off on a stretcher. It didn't take long for the team to rule him out for the reminder of the game, as Tagovailoa is headed to the hospital for an examination of "head and neck" injuries. Teddy Bridgewater will take over at quarterback.
4 NFL FanDuel Stacks for Week 4
Stacks are usually the backbone of the best FanDuel lineups, especially in tournaments. Brandon Gdula's piece examining hit rates and correlation for stacks is a must-read article whether you're already familiar with stacking or new to the concept. This piece will lay out my favorite weekly stacks. So, read on...
Andy Dalton on track to start for Saints in Week 4
New Orleans Saints quarterback Andy Dalton is expected to start against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Jameis Winston (back/hip) missed a third straight practice on Friday and is considered doubtful for Sunday's matchup, so Dalton is in line for the start. The veteran signal-caller said he feels very comfortable with the Saints' receivers due to their time together in training camp while Winston rehabbed a knee injury. Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football believes that Dalton will actually be an upgrade for the fantasy outlooks of Alvin Kamara and Jarvis Landry, especially with Michael Thomas (foot) ruled out. Dalton could be worth a look for needy managers in two-QB and super-flex formats.
The Late-Round Fantasy Football Podcast, Mailbag 9/30/22
On this week's mailbag episode, JJ rants about trade tactics in fantasy football, shares his thoughts on the running back position through three weeks, explains Breece Hall's rest-of-season upside, and more. Available on Apple Podcasts, TuneIn, Stitcher, Spotify, and more.
A.J. Green (knee) out for Cardinals in Week 4
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green (knee) is out for Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers. Green injured his knee in Week 3 and missed practice all week. He will join fellow inactive receivers DeAndre Hopkins (suspension) and Antoine Wesley (hip, IR) on the sidelines, but Rondale Moore (hamstring) might be able to make his season debut. Marquise Brown (rest/foot) and Greg Dortch will be the Cardinals' top receivers again on Sunday.
Saints' Jarvis Landry (ankle) questionable for Sunday
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jarvis Landry (ankle) is listed as questionable for Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings in London on Sunday. Landry turned in back-to-back limited practices after sitting out Wednesday, so he should be good to go versus the Vikings. Michael Thomas (foot) was a DNP on Thursday for a second straight day, so Landry might see a larger role in London. Saints' beat writer Nick Underhill believes that Landry should also benefit if Andy Dalton starts in place of Jameis Winston (back/ankle, doubtful).
Julio Jones (knee) game-time decision for Buccaneers in Week 4
Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Julio Jones (knee) was a limited participant on Friday. After three limited sessions, Jones' Week Four status will be determined on Sunday night. In a potential matchup against a Kansas City unit rated 12th in pass defense per numberFire's power rankings, our models project Jones to score 8.4 FanDuel points.
Detroit's D'Andre Swift (ankle/shoulder) ruled out in Week 4
Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift (ankle) will not play in Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Swift will miss Sunday's contest after missing all of this week's practices with ankle and shoulder injuries. Expect Jamaal Williams to play a feature role versus a Seahawks' defense ranked 24th (22.7) in FanDuel points allowed to running backs per game this season.
Jaguars' Zay Jones (ankle) questionable for Week 4
Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones (ankle) is questionable for Week 4's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jones was upgraded to a limited practice on Friday after sitting out on Thursday. He will carry the questionable designation into Sunday's clash with the Eagles. Jones' current Week 4 projection includes 3.6...
Broncos' Melvin Gordon (neck) available for Week 4
Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon (neck) is available for Week 4's game against the Las Vegas Raiders. Gordon was removed from the injury report on Friday after being limited on Wednesday. He should be good to go against the Raiders on Sunday. Gordon's Week 4 projection includes 47.3 rushing...
Cardinals list Marquise Brown (foot) as questionable for Week 4's matchup versus Carolina
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown (foot) is questionable to play in Week Four's contest against the Carolina Panthers. Brown is among two Arizona's wide receivers considered questionable including Rondale Moore (hamstring). Expect Greg Dortch to see more volume if Brown is inactive after he was listed with a foot injury for the first time on Friday.
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa stretchered off in Week 4 game
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been stretchered off the field in the second quarter of the team's gam eagainst the Cincinnati Bengals. Tagovailoa was slammed to the turf and hit his head, prompting trainers to rush onto the field. In taking every precaution possible, they have stabilized him on a stretcher and carted him to the locker room. Teddy Bridgewater will take over under center as long as Tagovailoa is out.
NFL Betting Guide: Week 4
Do you think you know a lot about NFL football? Try regularly picking five games against the spread. Even with all the information and advanced stats, elite sports bettors are lucky to get about 53% to 54% of -110 (even probability) bets correct. It's essentially flipping a coin. That being...
Chiefs' Marquez Valdes-Scantling (ab) returns to practice
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling (abdomen) returned to practice on Friday. Valdes-Scantling missed Thursday's practice, but he should be good to for Sunday night's contest against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Despite drawing 7 targets in each of the last two weeks, Valdes-Scantling has totaled just 61 yards. numberFire's...
Lions' T.J. Hockenson (foot) available for Week 4
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (foot) is available for Week 4's game against the Seattle Seahawks. Hockenson logged a full practice on Friday and should be good to go against the Seahawks on Sunday. He could see an increase in targets with Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) and D'Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder) sidelined. Our models expect him to see 6.8 targets against Seattle.
Buffalo Gabe Davis (ankle) expects to play in Week 4
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Gabriel Davis (ankle) expected to play in Week Four's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Despite aggravating his ankle injury in practice and a DNP on Thursday, Davis returned for a limited session on Friday and expects to play versus a Ravens' defense ranked 32nd (46.7) in FanDuel points allowed per game to wide receivers.
Jakobi Meyers (knee) questionable for Patriots' Week 4 matchup versus Packers
New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (knee) is listed as questionable for Week Four's contest against the Green Bay Packers. Despite logging three limited practice, Meyers' status is unknown in Week Four. In a potential matchup against a Packers' unit ranked 13th (25.7) in FanDuel points allowed to wide receivers, expect DeVante Parker to see more targets if Meyers is inactive.
