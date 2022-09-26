ROCKFORD — NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki is using a break from the national circuit this weekend to make his debut on the banked oval short track of the Rockford Speedway. Bilicki, who was born in a Wisconsin town about 100 miles from Rockford, said he’s long known about the Speedway’s reputation for short-track racing. But with his background in sports-car racing, the closest Bilicki came to racing here was at Blackhawk Farms’ seven-turn racetrack outside of South Beloit.

