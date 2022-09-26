ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Make this dream a reality’: Hard Rock goes from when will you start to when will you finish?

ROCKFORD — Before shovels hit the dirt Wednesday at the future Hard Rock Casino site, Geno Iafrate said he faced a recurring question: “When are you going to start?”. Now that earth is moving at the intersection of Interstate 90 and East State Street you can count on a new question entering the public mindset: When are you going to finish?
Pumpkin carving and more at the last Rockford City Market tonight

ROCKFORD — Grab the tissues because summer is officially over. How can you tell? Tonight is the last Rockford City Market of the 2022 outdoor season. Tonight’s event is extra special because Rockford City Market is celebrating all things fall with its annual vendor pumpkin carving contest. After walking the outdoor market, you can vote for your favorite pumpkin by stopping at the information booth at the front entrance.
NASCAR pro Josh Bilicki to test his talents on Rockford Speedway’s short track

ROCKFORD — NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki is using a break from the national circuit this weekend to make his debut on the banked oval short track of the Rockford Speedway. Bilicki, who was born in a Wisconsin town about 100 miles from Rockford, said he’s long known about the Speedway’s reputation for short-track racing. But with his background in sports-car racing, the closest Bilicki came to racing here was at Blackhawk Farms’ seven-turn racetrack outside of South Beloit.
After referendum, split Winnebago County Board decides against raising taxes for River Bluff

ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board members decided in a split vote Thursday that they won’t raise taxes to support the operation of River Bluff Health & Rehabilitation. The board’s decision, which was decided by a single vote, comes after 62% of voters in June favored increasing the tax levy for River Bluff from 0.0445% to 0.1%. The increase was expected to cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $25 a year.
Winnebago County Board calls for repeal of SAFE-T Act in Illinois

ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board members are sending a message to Springfield: They want a new law that ends cash bail and makes other criminal justice reforms repealed. Or, short of a decision to repeal the SAFE-T Act, they want to see lawmakers delay its implementation to allow more time for study and debate.
