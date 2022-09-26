Read full article on original website
Rockford-area home sale prices break record high for fourth-straight month. Can it last much longer?
ROCKFORD — Drew Erickson recalls seeing a home on the market for $132,000 this summer not far from where he works. It was small, not much larger than a single room in a home he looked at this week, “and it was dilapidated,” he said. “It sold...
‘Make this dream a reality’: Hard Rock goes from when will you start to when will you finish?
ROCKFORD — Before shovels hit the dirt Wednesday at the future Hard Rock Casino site, Geno Iafrate said he faced a recurring question: “When are you going to start?”. Now that earth is moving at the intersection of Interstate 90 and East State Street you can count on a new question entering the public mindset: When are you going to finish?
Pumpkin carving and more at the last Rockford City Market tonight
ROCKFORD — Grab the tissues because summer is officially over. How can you tell? Tonight is the last Rockford City Market of the 2022 outdoor season. Tonight’s event is extra special because Rockford City Market is celebrating all things fall with its annual vendor pumpkin carving contest. After walking the outdoor market, you can vote for your favorite pumpkin by stopping at the information booth at the front entrance.
A trippy art show, fall shopping and more: Here are 10 things to do this week in the Rockford area
ROCKFORD — You can start your weekend early this week with a bevy of things to do indoors and outdoors in the area. Some of the fun events happen today. We’ve compiled a few fast suggestions to get you started, but you can always see more things to do on our events calendar.
NASCAR pro Josh Bilicki to test his talents on Rockford Speedway’s short track
ROCKFORD — NASCAR driver Josh Bilicki is using a break from the national circuit this weekend to make his debut on the banked oval short track of the Rockford Speedway. Bilicki, who was born in a Wisconsin town about 100 miles from Rockford, said he’s long known about the Speedway’s reputation for short-track racing. But with his background in sports-car racing, the closest Bilicki came to racing here was at Blackhawk Farms’ seven-turn racetrack outside of South Beloit.
You Gotta Try This: Great food and the best views at The Top Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Rockford
You Gotta Try This is the Rock River Current’s dining feature focused on signature dishes at your favorite local restaurants. Want to see one of your favorites here? Email news@rockrivercurrent.com to suggest a local staple. Where: The Top Rooftop Bar & Lounge. Address: 416 S. Main St., Rockford, on...
After referendum, split Winnebago County Board decides against raising taxes for River Bluff
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board members decided in a split vote Thursday that they won’t raise taxes to support the operation of River Bluff Health & Rehabilitation. The board’s decision, which was decided by a single vote, comes after 62% of voters in June favored increasing the tax levy for River Bluff from 0.0445% to 0.1%. The increase was expected to cost the owner of a $150,000 home an additional $25 a year.
Rockford lawmakers tout vote-by-mail option as early voting begins in Illinois
ROCKFORD — Today is the first day to vote early in the November election, and local lawmakers are urging voters to take advantage of that by casting ballots in person or through the new permanent vote-by-mail option. The state’s new vote-by-mail law has allowed registered voters to request permanent...
‘Little encouragements’: Church group delivers gift bags to cancer patients at UW Health in Rockford
ROCKFORD — The city’s “blessings lady” delivered 25 gift bags on Thursday to cancer patients at the UW Health Regional Cancer Center. Michele Nieber and her Sunday school group at First Baptist Church in Machesney Park make 25 “blessing bags” that they donate to UW Health every other month.
Winnebago County Board calls for repeal of SAFE-T Act in Illinois
ROCKFORD — Winnebago County Board members are sending a message to Springfield: They want a new law that ends cash bail and makes other criminal justice reforms repealed. Or, short of a decision to repeal the SAFE-T Act, they want to see lawmakers delay its implementation to allow more time for study and debate.
