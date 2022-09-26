Read full article on original website
Sarah Jessica Parker Confirms John Corbett's Aidan Is Returning for And Just Like That... Season 2
John Corbett previously joked he'd take part in season 1 of And Just Like That… but now it's official: the Sex and the City alum will return as Aidan Shaw in the HBO Max series' second season Aidan Shaw is returning to Sex and the City — for real this time! Sarah Jessica Parker confirmed on Tuesday that John Corbett will reprise his role as the hunky woodworker in season 2 of And Just Like That.... "Could be, could be," Parker told Entertainment Tonight when asked if Corbett would...
All About LaNisha Cole, the 'Price Is Right' Model Who Welcomed a Baby with Nick Cannon
Actor, rapper and television personality Nick Cannon is celebrating big news: he just welcomed baby number nine to the family. His youngest child, Onyx Ice Cole Cannon, was born on Sept. 14, 2022, to model and photographer LaNisha Cole. While Cole had been sharing her pregnancy journey on Instagram, Cannon...
Kathy Najimy on Her Support for Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall: 'We Can All Have Separate Friends'
Kathy Najimy has room in her heart for both Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall, despite the tensions that have grown between her friends. While speaking to PEOPLE on Tuesday at the New York City premiere of Hocus Pocus 2, the 65-year-old actress confirmed her support for both Sex and the City stars following an alleged feud that has gone on between the pair for years.
Kal Penn Danced with a Strawberry at Harry Styles Concert: 'There Might Have Been Two Vodkas Involved'
The actor, who stars in the new horror film, Smile, and the upcoming Disney+ limited series, The Santa Clauses, spoke to PEOPLE for One Last Thing Kal Penn isn't afraid to let the music move him. At a recent Harry Styles concert, Penn, 45, admits he "honestly didn't know what to expect. I show up, and from the time it starts, I'm dancing my face off." The actor noticed a particular fan in the row in front of him who was wearing a strawberry costume. "She's throwing down...
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Coolio died Wednesday at the age of 59, his manager confirmed to PEOPLE The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of rapper Coolio. The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — died Wednesday at age 59, his manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been publicly shared. Coolio's fellow artists and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media shortly after the news of his death was announced. Weird Al Yankovic, who infamously created a parody "Amish Paradise" inspired by Coolio's...
The Community Movie Is Headed to Peacock — Find Out Who's in to Make Fans' 8-Year-Long Dream Come True
"'Six seasons and a movie' started out as a cheeky line from Community's early seasons and quickly ignited a passionate fan movement," NBCUniversal executive Susan Rovner said in a statement on Friday Community fans' dream of #SixSeasonsandaMovie is getting ever closer! Peacock announced on Friday that it has picked up the feature-length extension of the popular NBC comedy, and much of the series' original cast — including Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong — and on board to reprise their roles. "'Six seasons...
A '90s Teen Fan Turned Reporter Reflects on Her Special Connection with Late Rapper Coolio
"He told me he loved my [unusual] name, asked about the origins, and said he'd consider the name if he ever had another daughter," writes former PEOPLE senior editor and freelance journalist Saryn Chorney "Where were you when …" It's a familiar question we tend to think back on when a beloved entertainer or public icon dies. Like countless other Coolio fans, I received a text from one of my best friends on Wednesday night. I was celebrating another friend's birthday at a restaurant in New York...
Rita Ora Is 'Very Much in Love' with Husband Taika Waititi: 'I Always Wanted the Fairytale'
PEOPLE confirmed the couple tied the knot over the summer in a "small ceremony" Rita Ora is raving about her new husband Taika Waititi — and she'll sing it from the rooftops! During an interview on Jaime Winstone's Greatest Night Ever podcast, the singer opened up about her life with the Thor: Love and Thunder director, whom PEOPLE previously confirmed she had married over the summer. "I'm in love, very much in love," the 31-year-old "Follow Me" singer said of Waititi, 47. "I'm in love, I'm in love, I'm...
Lil Nas X Paused His Atlanta Concert to Tell the Audience He Was Pooping: 'I'll Be Right Back'
"I'm backstage, and this is, like, not a part of the show, but I'm taking a mean s---, so please forgive me," said Lil Nas X during a video filmed at his Long Live Montero Tour stop in Atlanta Lil Nas X had to briefly pause a recent concert because, well, nature called. In a video shared to Twitter from one of his two Long Live Montero Tour stops in Atlanta earlier this week, the "Industry Baby" performer told fans from backstage that he was in the midst...
Hocus Pocus Star Thora Birch Says She Is 'Excited' to Watch Sequel Despite Not Appearing in It
Thora Birch told Entertainment Tonight that "there were three options we had for how to bring Dani back" to Hocus Pocus 2, but she was unavailable Thora Birch was looking forward to bringing Dani Dennison back to Salem for Hocus Pocus 2 but, unfortunately, she wasn't able to get it on the (spell)books. "There were three options we had for how to bring Dani back, all of which I was excited by," Birch, who starred as the young witch-obsessed heroine Dani in the original 1993 film, told Entertainment...
The Matrix Is Getting a Dance Stage Show Adaptation from Slumdog Millionaire Director Danny Boyle
"Free Your Mind will take audiences on a thrilling journey through The Matrix and into a new realm of possibilities," reads a logline for the show The Matrix is diving into a totally new artistic dimension. Danny Boyle — known for helming films like Slumdog Millionaire, 28 Days Later and 127 Hours — has been tapped to direct a hip-hop dance adaption of the Matrix film franchise. The live show, titled Free Your Mind, is set to debut Oct. 13, 2023, at Factory International in Manchester, England, and run...
Comparing Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard Trial Movie Actors to the Real-Life Exes
Mark Hapka and Megan Davis star as Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, respectively, in the Tubi original movie Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, out now Viewers of the new movie about the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard might be waiting with bated breath to see just how close their onscreen counterparts come to nailing their looks and mannerisms. On Wednesday, Entertainment Weekly debuted the first trailer for the Tubi original movie Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial, which stars Mark Hapka and Megan Davis as Depp, 59, and Heard, 36. Hapka sports the style of sunglasses Depp...
The True Story Behind Zac Efron's New Film The Greatest Beer Run Ever
The incredible real story of a young man's mission to bring his friends beers in a war zone has been transformed into a major movie starring Zac Efron, Russell Crowe and Bill Murray When it comes to Hollywood's track record of adapting real-life stories for the big screen, stretching the truth of the actual subject matter is a common practice for cinematic or sensationalistic purposes. With regard to Zac Efron's new movie The Greatest Beer Run Ever, however, the actual story on which it's based seems too impossible to be true....
Katherine Heigl's Son Joshua, 5, Practices Skills as 'Future Director' on Set with Mom: Photo
The actress brought her 5-year-old son on the set of Firefly Lane, where she is currently filming season 2 Katherine Heigl has a mini director on her hands! The 43-year-old actress captured a sweet photo on Thursday as she brought son Joshua Bishop, 5, on the set of Netflix's Firefly Lane, where she is currently filming season 2. In the cute shot, Heigl rests her chin on top of her son's head, who proudly wears a clear face shield and the director's headset. The mom of three smiles while...
The Best Halloween Movies to Stream on Disney+ in 2022
From family-friendly adventures to seriously spooky thrillers, here are the best Halloween movies to stream on Disney+ There's no better way to celebrate the spooky season than with a bewitchingly good movie. Disney+, Disney's popular streaming platform, has dozens of Halloween titles, from cult classics like Hocus Pocus and The Nightmare Before Christmas to animated favorites like Monsters Inc. and Coco. Plus, there are plenty of nostalgic Disney Channel Original Movies to get you in the Halloween spirit. Relive the '90s and early 2000s with picks like Twitches, Halloweentown...
Kelsea Ballerini Reveals She 'Almost Didn't' Release 'Doin' My Best': I Meant 'No Shade'
Kelsea Ballerini's new track features deeply personal lyrics that hint at a falling out with Halsey Kelsea Ballerini may have mined her personal life for inspiration for her latest album, but that doesn't mean she's airing any dirty laundry. The country singer, 29, made headlines upon the release of her fourth record Subject to Change last week thanks to the track "Doin' My Best," whose lyrics hint at a falling out with pop star Halsey. However, despite the pointed lines, Ballerini is insisting that the song shouldn't be taken as a dig —...
Lily James Channels Pamela Anderson in Figure-Hugging Red Gown Inspired by Iconic 'Baywatch' Swimsuit
Lily James was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role as Pamela Anderson in Hulu's Pam & Tommy Lily James continues to pay homage to Pamela Anderson. After playing the '90s bombshell in Hulu's Pam & Tommy, the Cinderella star, 33, channeled Anderson yet again while attending the BFI Luminous Gala in London on Thursday. James wore a cherry-red gown reminiscent of Anderson's iconic Baywatch swimsuit. James' dress features a halter neckline, a fishtail train and a completely open back. The British actress also carried the...
Ted Danson Says He Still Laughs at Cheers 40 Years Later: 'It's Great to See My Friends'
The beloved sitcom starred Danson as the smooth-talking Sam Malone from 1982 to 1993 Ted Danson has had 40 years of laughs thanks to his star-marking turn on the hit NBC sitcom Cheers. As the show marked its 40th anniversary on Friday, the actor, 74, looked back on his days serving up drinks and one-liners as bartender Sam Malone at the Boston bar where "everybody knows your name." "Unbelievable. I remember being 35 when I started, that's always a nice kind of memory," Danson told Entertainment Tonight. "My...
The Biggest Bombshells from Hayden Panettiere's Red Table Talk Interview
Between the hard truths of her past and the life-changing updates of her present, here are the biggest revelations from Hayden Panettiere's conversation on Red Table Talk Hayden Panettiere is opening up about the dark times she endured while growing up in the spotlight. During a recent episode of Facebook Watch's Red Table Talk, the Heroes alum talked to co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield Norris and guest host Kelly Osbourne about the various hardships she's faced amid her successes, both professionally and personally. After opening up to PEOPLE in July about...
All of the Must-See Looks from the Star-Studded 2022 Albie Awards
On Thursday, celebrities flocked to New York City for the inaugural Clooney Foundation for Justice Albie Awards led by George and Amal Clooney — take a look at the night's stylish stars George and Amal Clooney The hosts of the evening appeared in their best looks — Amal in a beaded chandelier gown and George, who beamed with pride for his wife on the red carpet, in a traditional tuxedo. ...
