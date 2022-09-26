Read full article on original website
Parody tribute band, Mac Sabbath, performed a flurry of heavy metal tracks for Goldfield patrons on Wednesday night. Led by founding member Ronald Osbourne, bandmates Slayer Mac Cheeze, Grimalice, and the Catburglar, entertained a packed venue with humorous covers of lauded Black Sabbath tracks, and non-stop sidesplitting stage theatrics. The winning combo gave audience members an entertainment value that can only be found on the dollar menu, and according to one fan “was much better than a kick in the mcnuggets”.
Tower Records personality’s stunning music photos on display through October 8 at Sacramento’s Russ Room. Ascending the stairs, visitors to the loft above Solomon’s Deli are beckoned by a screaming crimson glow: The words “The Russ Room” burn in hot, red neon to welcome incomers to a venue that’s hosted Oh Lonesome Ana, Space Walker and DJ Flower Vato. But at the moment, the Russ Room’s buzz is mainly about a captivating exhibit of black and white photographs called “Let’s Go See Some Jazz.”
Written by Eddie Jorgensen, with photographs by Sugarwolf. After being stalled by the Covid pandemic and logistics issues for over two years, Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ show finally made good to patient yet hungry fans by descending on Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center last Tuesday night.
Since the trio’s formation back in 1990, Porto Alegre, Brazil’s Krisiun have proven themselves one of the fastest and most ferocious metal acts on the touring circuit. For the uninitiated, the trio consists of Alex Carmago (bass/vocals) and brothers Moyses Kolesne (guitar) and Max Kolesne (drums). Additionally, they’re considered South America’s undisputed kings of death metal known for a crushing live show few bands in their genre can top. Amazingly enough, even with a relentless tour schedule, the band has released twelve full-lengths to date with new record, ‘Mortem Solis,’ coming out in late July earlier this year via Century Media records. If you’re a fan of blast beats and like your death metal fare as devastating as humanly possible, look no further. Doors open at 5pm and the show kicks off with openers Katholik at 5:30pm. Also on this heavy-handed bill are Revocation (supporting ‘Netherheaven’ on Metal Blade Records), Alluvial, and Inoculation. Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.goldfieldtradingpost.com for $20. Goldfield Trading Post is located at 238 Vernon Street in Roseville. All ages are welcome.
On paper, the concept of affordable housing seems fairly simple: A city works with a developer to build units for people who can’t afford to pay rents at the market rate. But in the reality of red tape, scarce resources and high construction costs, affordable housing becomes much more complex.
Although Roger Waters’ ‘This Is Not A Drill’ tour has drawn considerable ire for his political rhetoric (with nods to George Orwell and Aldous Huxley) and in-your-face visuals, that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As bassist / singer of Pink Floyd until his exit in the early 80’s, Waters has never been one to sit idle and rest on his former band’s laurels nor keep his mouth shut when it comes to important current world events. The touring show is bound to please Pink Floyd fans and features songs from ‘Animals,’ ‘Wish You Were Here,’ ‘Dark Side Of The Moon,’ ‘The Final Cut,’ and quite a few from ‘The Wall.’ Some of his greatest solo material will also find its way onto the two-part set. Doors open at 7pm and the shows kicks off at 8pm. Believe it or not, good, affordable tickets are still available at www.golden1center.com for as little as $25 for the nosebleeds. Golden 1 Center is located at 500 David J Stern Walk in Downtown Sacramento. Doubleplusgood.
When Los Angeles’ BulletBoys released their self-titled debut on Warner Bros. Records back in 1988, there was little doubt who this quartet counted as their biggest influence. Van Halen comparisons aside, their first three Ted Templeman-produced efforts would soon become bonafide relics of hard rock history. And while singer / guitarist Marq Torien is the only original member you’ll be seeing this Sunday, his current band featuring local bassist Brad Lang (ex Y&T, Ratt and Jet Red) and lead guitarist Ira Black (Lizzy Borden, Vio-Lence, I Am Morbid) is firing on all cylinders. Once more, Torien still has the pipes to deliver the band’s biggest hits with relative ease and a swagger that his undeniably his own. Doors open at 6pm and the shows kicks off with openers Cardboard Ringo at 6:30pm. Dokken’s George Lynch headlines the festivities and is sure to give music fans even more bang for their buck. Tickets can be purchased at www.goldfieldtradingpost.com for $25. Goldfield Trading Post is located at 238 Vernon Street in Roseville.
Chadd Beals’ upcoming Homegrown Comedy show on Oct. 21 pairs nicely with ‘Good People’ theater production, which runs through Oct 2. On a dare from a friend, Chadd Beals took to the stage as an open-micer in 2011. It wasn’t long before he was booking shows for traveling comedians, paired with local acts, under the name Homegrown Comedy. Beals has hosted these gut-busting moments at the Inferno Sports Bar in Citrus Heights, the Highway House in Rancho Murrietta and Sacramento’s well-known laugh vault, the Punchline.
In the wake of losing Paradise, Greenville & Grizzly Flats in recent years, the Mosquito Fire nearly wiped another California town off the map – but firefighters and luck stopped it. If not for some crafty firefighting, and a change in the weather, the mountain town of Foresthill might...
Sacramento County has no safeguards for renters, while tenants say the City’s protections aren’t keeping up with reality. At the August 23, 2022 Antioch City Council meeting, former councilmember Ralph Hernandez stood to speak on behalf of a rent stabilization ordinance that was under consideration. He recounted the general challenges in the community: low-income families, including non-English speakers, being taken advantage of with raising rents on properties, non-existent maintenance, broken down appliances and pest infestations. He also mentioned tenants feeling they cannot say anything for fear that they will face retaliatory eviction with nowhere else to go.
New affordable living facility serves a group that historically faced serious discrimination. Michael Ryan is ready to focus on himself. And he’s found the perfect place to finally do just that. On a recent summer day, the 67-year-old retiree, dressed in a crisp lavender and blue plaid shirt, a...
Crawfish and Catfish Festival on Sept. 10 &11 is the culmination of years of party-throwing experience from one of the city’s true personalities. “Louisiana Sue” Ramon remembers growing up in the calm, slow-breathing magic of a Gulf Coast night. Every Friday, Sue’s family rolled up the carpet on...
Letters: Sac education, cold case questions, vacancy taxes and violent escalations
Loose ends in the Bennellack case: Richard John Davis was living in the same apartment complex as the victim. Police interviewed him and his roommate. They alibied each other! Did they check carefully both men for any cuts? The killer was injured from the attack, leaving blood evidence. Were their prints taken? A partial palm print was found on the scene. Did they check their apartment for evidence? Did they check their cars? Did they interview them separately? Did they polygraph them? A deep footprint was found from when the killer or Davis landed after he jumped for the balcony area. Were the shoes of both men taken to check for a match and for evidence? Nancy had a cat. They shed. Did they search for cat hairs at the room where both men lived? Did their blood type match the killers? No DNA; but if a type is matched to the killer, at least it’s something to be combined with all evidence. It shockingly seems none of these things were done.
