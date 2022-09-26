Loose ends in the Bennellack case: Richard John Davis was living in the same apartment complex as the victim. Police interviewed him and his roommate. They alibied each other! Did they check carefully both men for any cuts? The killer was injured from the attack, leaving blood evidence. Were their prints taken? A partial palm print was found on the scene. Did they check their apartment for evidence? Did they check their cars? Did they interview them separately? Did they polygraph them? A deep footprint was found from when the killer or Davis landed after he jumped for the balcony area. Were the shoes of both men taken to check for a match and for evidence? Nancy had a cat. They shed. Did they search for cat hairs at the room where both men lived? Did their blood type match the killers? No DNA; but if a type is matched to the killer, at least it’s something to be combined with all evidence. It shockingly seems none of these things were done.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 21 DAYS AGO