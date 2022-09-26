Cleveland Browns quick hits: Focus on 'fundamentals' to fix issues with special teams

BEREA − The Browns' special teams have come under the microscope in the past nine days or so after miscues led directly to one loss , and nearly caused them to lose another one.

The Week 2 loss to the New York Jets featured special-teams breakdowns in allowing a fake punt which led to a score, a missed point-after kick that allowed the Jets to win in regulation and an onside kick recovery that set up the go-ahead touchdown with less than 90 seconds remaining. The Week 3 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers featured a partially-blocked punt, a PAT kick off the upright and an onside kick that got dicey, although the Browns' Anthony Schwartz did bat the ball out of bounds.

The Browns essentially had just one practice between those two games. They gained an extra practice this week heading into Sunday's game at Atlanta after having played on Thursday.

The focus, when it comes to special teams, is simple.

"Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals," linebacker Tony Fields II told the Beacon Journal following Monday's practice. "The most important thing on special teams, technique and fundamentals. As long as you go out there and do that, and do what [special teams coordinator Mike Priefer] schemed up, we'll be straight."

The special teams concerns aren't the only thing the Browns are cleaning up as they get ready to play the Falcons. They're just some of the most front-and-center concerns because of how they've already impacted their games.

That's why getting out on the practice field Monday, which isn't usually a practice day following a Sunday game, was crucial for the Browns.

“We need to get better in a bunch of different areas on our football team," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "There are certainly things that we feel like we can clean up. That is part of what today was really. We had a couple of special teams periods out there working on some things. A lot of it always goes back to technique and fundamentals.”

Greedy Williams progressing toward return from Browns injured reserve

Cornerback Greedy Williams told the Beacon Journal Monday that he felt like he was on track to return from the injured reserve, which he's eligible to do after this week's game in Atlanta.

"Everything been well so far," Williams said. "Just following the training room and their procedures. They got me on the right track to return at the right time,"

A fourth-year pro out of LSU, Williams went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury on Sept. 9, two days prior to the Browns' opener at Carolina. Players on IR are out for a minimum of four weeks, so the first game he could play in would be the Week 5 home game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

In Williams' absence, rookie Martin Emerson Jr. has been the third cornerback for the Browns. Emerson played 46 of a possible 59 defensive snaps against the Steelers last week after having played 94 of a possible 123 snaps the first two weeks.

"Man, he's done well," Williams said of Emerson. "He did well. Still playing well. Just a rookie thing. Got one ball caught on him [the Steelers' George Pickens' one-handed catch], but that's just a rookie thing. Welcome to the NFL, he caught it. But he's great. He's going the be great."

Browns center Nick Harris starting to move around without crutches

One of the first major injuries for the Browns during the preseason came on the second play of the preseason opener on Aug. 12 when center Nick Harris went down with a knee injury. A third-year pro out of Washington, Harris was placed on season-ending IR two days after the game.

Harris had been spotted several times in the previous two weeks on crutches in the locker room. However, he was walking without them on Monday, a good sign in his progress.

Harris told the Beacon Journal he was still using the crutches away from the facility as he recovers from an injury which he called a "combination of multiple things" in the knee. He can get around at times inside the building without them.

Jadeveon Clowney, Taven Bryan not on field for Browns' practice

The Browns went through a light practice of roughly an hour or so on Monday. Having played on Thursday, it essentially gave them an extra workout for the week.

Guard Joel Bitonio (biceps) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin) were both working with the trainer on exercise bikes during the open portion of practice. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) and defensive tackle Taven Bryan (hamstring) each were not on the field during that part of practice.

Clowney was in the locker room afterwards, and was not wearing a boot on the ankle. Coach Kevin Stefanski said there was a chance Clowney, a former No. 1 overall pick, could play against the Falcons.

Tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (knee) and safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (hamstring) were both on the field for practice. Harrison missed the Steelers game after suffering the injury in pregame warmups. Wills momentarily went to the locker room in the fourth quarter, but returned to the game.

Jermaine Carter, Curtis Weaver added to Browns practice squad

The Browns added a pair of players to their practice squad on Tuesday. Jermaine Carter Jr. was added as a linebacker, while Curtis Weaver was added as a defensive end.

Carter is in his fifth season after being a 2018 fifth-round pick of the Carolina Panthers. The University of Maryland spent the last four seasons with the Panthers, where he has recorded 163 tackles and two fumble recoveries.

Weaver was with the Browns in training camp before being released. The former 2020 fifth-round pick of the Miami Dolphins was on the Browns' injured reserve list in 2020 and spent 2021 on the practice squad, although he did record one tackle in his lone game appearance last season.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns quick hits: Focus on 'fundamentals' to fix issues with special teams