Seattle, WA

Tri-City Herald

Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info

The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
CINCINNATI, OH
Tri-City Herald

Rookie Rodney Thomas II Likely to Make First Career Start vs Titans

The Indianapolis Colts announced that starting free safety Julian Blackmon will miss the team's Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury. Blackmon left in the second quarter of the Colts' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and, as a result, he failed to see the practice field this week.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Tri-City Herald

How Are Rams Preparing for ‘Elite’ 49ers Weapon Deebo Samuel?

San Francisco 49ers "wide back" Deebo Samuel has played just seven games against the Los Angeles Rams in his career, but he's made the most of them. In total, Samuel has recorded 37 receptions for 512 yards and two touchdowns while adding 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tri-City Herald

McDaniel Explains Why He Felt Comfortable Playing Tagovailoa

The Dolphins handling of Tua Tagovailoa continues to be at the forefront of the industry, as the quarterback suffered a neck and head injuries just four days after it seemed like he suffered a head injury on Sunday. Miami coach Mike McDaniel maintains that, despite what it looked like vs....
MIAMI, FL
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
Tri-City Herald

Dolphins’ McDaniel: No Timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s Return

In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening injury on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the prospect of a potential return to action for his quarterback. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Broncos

HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL regular season at an embarrassing 0-3. But in a long 17-game NFL regular season, that isn't even close to a season-ending dilemma. Coach Josh McDaniels made his final comments prior to the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Denver Broncos, and...
NFL
Person
Jason Myers
Person
Russell Wilson
Tri-City Herald

Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me

View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Patriots vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Out; Who’s In?

FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 4 showdown in Wisconsin. The Pats and the Pack are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 2. at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. While...
GREEN BAY, WI
Tri-City Herald

49ers Injury News: Williams Still a Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice

It wouldn't be the 49ers without some highly anticipated injury news. Trent Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Denver, is still a candidate for Injured Reserve. The swelling on his ankle is still there, so clarity on him being placed on it is still up in the air. Colton McKivitz is expected to fill in for Williams while he is out.
NFL
#American Football#The Seattle Seahawks#The Atlanta Falcons
Tri-City Herald

Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out

The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
CHICAGO, IL
Tri-City Herald

Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr on State of the Silver & Black

HENERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-3, and they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves. Derek Carr spoke just outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to the Denver Broncos this weekend. You...
NFL
Tri-City Herald

Ravens-Bills Week 4 Predictions Roundup

BALTIMORE — The predictions for the Ravens and Bills Week 4 matchup are mixed. Analysis: "On paper, this matchup favors the Bills. However, the Ravens are looking to avenge that Miami loss in the home opener and Buffalo is dealing with numerous injuries. The Ravens pull off the upset."
BALTIMORE, MD
