Tri-City Herald
Breaking Down the Week 4 Dolphins-Bengals Inactive Info
The Miami Dolphins will have all of their front-line players available for the Thursday night game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, cornerback Xavien Howard, tackle Terron Armstead and wide receiver Jaylen Waddle all will be active and in uniform when the Dolphins try to get to 4-0 on the season after all being listed as questionable on the final injury report of the week.
Tri-City Herald
Rookie Rodney Thomas II Likely to Make First Career Start vs Titans
The Indianapolis Colts announced that starting free safety Julian Blackmon will miss the team's Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans due to an ankle injury. Blackmon left in the second quarter of the Colts' 20-17 win over the Kansas City Chiefs and, as a result, he failed to see the practice field this week.
Tri-City Herald
How Are Rams Preparing for ‘Elite’ 49ers Weapon Deebo Samuel?
San Francisco 49ers "wide back" Deebo Samuel has played just seven games against the Los Angeles Rams in his career, but he's made the most of them. In total, Samuel has recorded 37 receptions for 512 yards and two touchdowns while adding 130 rushing yards and three touchdowns on 18 carries.
Tri-City Herald
McDaniel Explains Why He Felt Comfortable Playing Tagovailoa
The Dolphins handling of Tua Tagovailoa continues to be at the forefront of the industry, as the quarterback suffered a neck and head injuries just four days after it seemed like he suffered a head injury on Sunday. Miami coach Mike McDaniel maintains that, despite what it looked like vs....
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins’ McDaniel: No Timeline for Tua Tagovailoa’s Return
In the aftermath of Tua Tagovailoa’s frightening injury on Thursday Night Football, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel discussed the prospect of a potential return to action for his quarterback. Tagovailoa was stretchered off the field against the Bengals with head and neck injuries after he was sacked by defensive tackle...
Tri-City Herald
Colts’ Shaquille Leonard Upgraded to Questionable, Julian Blackmon Ruled Out vs. Titans
The Indianapolis Colts could be getting a big lift on the defensive side of the ball soon as All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will be listed as questionable ahead of the Colts' Week 4 matchup with the Tennessee Titans at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday. Per head coach Frank Reich, the...
Tri-City Herald
Josh McDaniels Final Thoughts: Raiders vs. Broncos
HENDERSON, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL regular season at an embarrassing 0-3. But in a long 17-game NFL regular season, that isn't even close to a season-ending dilemma. Coach Josh McDaniels made his final comments prior to the Las Vegas Raiders vs. the Denver Broncos, and...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens Notebook: Ronnie Stanley Gets Day Off, Questionable to Play Vs. Bills
OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley did not practice Friday and was listed as questionable for the Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. Stanley did manage to practice in the previous days and was optimistic he could play Sunday. "This could very possibly be the...
Tri-City Herald
Brian Daboll on Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: He Means the World to Me
View the original article to see embedded media. New York Giants head coach Brian Daboll might be several years removed from his days of being on staff at the University of Alabama, but that doesn't mean he has fond memories of the young men he came in contact with as a coach.
Tri-City Herald
Patriots vs. Packers Injury Report: Mac Jones Out; Who’s In?
FOXBORO — The New England Patriots and Green Bay Packers have released their final injury and practice participation reports ahead of their Week 4 showdown in Wisconsin. The Pats and the Pack are set to square off on Sunday, Oct 2. at 1 p.m. ET at Lambeau Field. While...
Tri-City Herald
49ers Injury News: Williams Still a Injured Reserve Candidate; Armstead Misses Practice
It wouldn't be the 49ers without some highly anticipated injury news. Trent Williams, who suffered a high ankle sprain in the Week 3 loss to Denver, is still a candidate for Injured Reserve. The swelling on his ankle is still there, so clarity on him being placed on it is still up in the air. Colton McKivitz is expected to fill in for Williams while he is out.
Tri-City Herald
Jerry Jones Ends ‘QB Controversy’; Cowboys vs. Commanders, Latest on ‘Dak Prescott vs. Cooper Rush,’ How to Watch, Odds
FRISCO - Give Jerry Jones credit for one thing: At least he finishes what he starts. The Dallas Cowboys host a reeling Washington Commanders on Sunday at AT&T Stadium in a second straight NFC East matchup in as many weeks for both teams. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott continues to recover...
Tri-City Herald
Bears Injury Report: David Montgomery, Jaylon Johnson Out
The Bears will take on the New York Giants without running back David Montgomery and cornerback Jaylon Johnson due to injuries that kept both off the practice field all week. Johnson has a quad injury and Montgomery suffered an ankle injury in last week's game and both have been ruled out for the game. Johnson missed last week's game, as well.
Tri-City Herald
Cowboys Practice Plan: Dalton Schultz & Jayron Kearse Returning for Washington?
FRISCO - A key player on each side of the ball is on Thursday planning on taking a "full load'' in practice while trying to get back on the field for the Dallas Cowboys in NFL Week 4 against the visiting Washington Commanders. Jayron Kearse suffered a knee injury in...
Tri-City Herald
Las Vegas Raiders Derek Carr on State of the Silver & Black
HENERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders have started the 2022 NFL season a disappointing 0-3, and they don't have time to feel sorry for themselves. Derek Carr spoke just outside the locker room about the state of the Silver and Black and looked ahead to the Denver Broncos this weekend. You...
Tri-City Herald
Ravens-Bills Week 4 Predictions Roundup
BALTIMORE — The predictions for the Ravens and Bills Week 4 matchup are mixed. Analysis: "On paper, this matchup favors the Bills. However, the Ravens are looking to avenge that Miami loss in the home opener and Buffalo is dealing with numerous injuries. The Ravens pull off the upset."
Tri-City Herald
Miles Sanders a Full Participant; Trey Sermon Could Make Eagles Debut
PHILADELPHIA – Trey Sermon sat in his locker on Thursday afternoon thoroughly engrossed in his iPad. There was no sign of Boston Scott. Minutes later, when the Eagles spilled onto the practice field, there was still no sign of Scott. The running back turned up on the injury for...
