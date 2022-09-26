Read full article on original website
Gary D. Pawloski
Hastings resident Gary D. Pawloski, 77, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village, Hastings, NE. Memorial Services will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, October 1, at Butler Volland Chapel with Pastor Dale Phillips. Burial with military rites by U.S. Navy Honor Guard & Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Friday, September 30, at the funeral home. The family will greet friends and relatives one hour before the service. Memorials may be given to the family to be distributed between the various Veterans organizations. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s website. To view the service, go to Gary’s obituary and click the play button shown towards the bottom of the page. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Hastings selects Shawn Metcalf as next city administrator
HASTINGS, NE — The City of Hastings has selected its next city administrator. The city council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday night to appoint Shawn Metcalf to the position. Mayor Corey Stutte says all 12 people on the selection panel ranked Metcalf as the best choice. “We’re looking...
Nearly $300K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating another meat theft in Grand Island. The Grand Island Police Department said that GIX Logistics reported a theft of two-semi loads of fresh beef. It was reported that the beef was valued at $277,549.08. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering told NCN news partners partners...
Hurricane Ian Live Cam
GIPD investigates open fraud case in unpaid for Eakes products
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- The Grand Island Police Department is investigating a fraud situation reported by Eakes Office Plus. GIPD said the time frame of the incident was between May 31 and Sept. 23. Eakes reported a possible fraudulent company set up online ordering with them and purchased a large...
Partyline Monday 9-26
Today’s show is brought to you by: Pat’s Auto Repair & Towing, Harvard Rest Haven, Animal Clinic, Homestead of Hastings, and Pat’s Insurance Center. For sale: Grain Auger $1,200, Butterfly Canisters $40, 785-648-0199. For sale: 2001 Ford SD250 Crew Cab Diesel $20,000, 402-469-9666. For sale: 26” Snowblower...
Clarks woman collects Congressional Gold Medal on late husband's behalf
CLARKS, Neb. -- Little did an 11-year-old Ludmilla "Millie" Gatiloff know that her Russian family's fight for survival under World War II Japanese occupation in China would lead to a second marriage decades later to a U.S. serviceman serving in Asia during the war. Their shared experience of living through...
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
Suspect arrested after fleeing arrest half-handcuffed, leading multi-agency search near Grand Island
CHAPMAN, NE — A Central Nebraska man is in custody after authorities say he escaped arrest and sparked a multi-agency manhunt northeast of Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to break into an occupied house in the 300 block of Chapman Road late Sunday night. Deputies attempted to arrest 34-year-old Alexander Esquitin at the scene, but say he assaulted an officer and fled half-handcuffed. He was then seen attempting to break into a vehicle and running into a cornfield.
Two officers fire shots, one arrest made during incident next to Hastings Police Department
UPDATE (7:45 PM 9/27) - One person is in custody and multiple agencies are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. The Hastings Police department says the shooting happened around 12:40 Tuesday afternoon just east of the police department. A news release says multiple officers were involved and two officers fired shots. The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one suspect on unrelated felony warrants. Nobody was injured.
Hastings lowers property tax levy, many locals upset with budget process
HASTINGS, NE — The City of Hastings is lowering its property tax levy for the first time since 2016. The city council voted unanimously at its meeting Tuesday night to lower the city’s property tax request from the originally proposed amount of $7,721,186 to $7,497,280 - a difference of $233,906. The reduction sets the tax rate at $0.424342 per $100 of assessed valuation, about 3% less than originally called for.
