Battle Creek, MI

You Voted: Best running back in high school football is...?

By Bill Broderick, Battle Creek Enquirer
The Battle Creek Enquirer
 4 days ago
We came up with our list of the top running back among the city/area high school football teams in search of the B.O.B. - the Best Of Battle Creek.

Then we asked you for your opinion in our Battle Creek Enquirer poll.

After all the votes were in, you have given us your answer.

According to the readers of the Enquirer, the B.O.B. — the Best Of Battle Creek among running backs — is Dakota Converse of Athens. Luke Holbrook of Marshall was second and Riley Laird of Union City was third in the voting.

Here is the winning bio:

Dakota Converse

School: Athens

Class: Senior

Why he is on the list: Dakota Converse has nearly 600 yards rushing already in just six games with a 12.6 yards-per-carry average, playing 8-player football. A shifty back, he also has returned three kicks for touchdowns and has added a receiving score and one interception for a touchdown.

The Enquirer will continue to look at the B.O.B. for each position among city high school football teams in the coming weeks. Return on Thursday when we will vote on the best receivers/tight ends in the city/area.

Return daily and vote early and often for who you think is the top player at each position in high school football.

Contact Bill Broderick at bbroderi@battlecreekenquirer.com. Follow him on Twitter @billbroderick

The Bronson High School football team will have a game with Homer High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00.
The Battle Creek Enquirer

