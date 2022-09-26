Reds vs. Pirates prediction: Ride with hot starter for MLB pick today

Congratulations!

To Albert Pujols for hitting home run No. 700. To the Cleveland GuarIndians for clinching the AL Central. And to Don Mattingly, who will not be returning to manage the Marlins in 2023.

After seven seasons of handling rotten fish, Donnie Baseball should receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom for service to his country.

The Reds visit the Pirates, and I haven’t been this excited since singer Harry Styles decided to go solo.

Cincinnati’s Chase Anderson (2-3, 5.21) has won two in a row and has allowed just five hits over his last 16 ²/₃ innings. Pittsburgh’s Roansy Contreras (5-5, 3.68) had been impressive, giving up three runs over 21 innings, but the Yankees quickly brought the rookie back to Earth, putting six runs on the board. Play 10 units on the Reds.

It took more than six hours (rain delay) for the Phillies to lose to the Bravos, 8-7. Dansby Swanson homered for the winners. Kyle Schwarber hit two for the losers.

We lose. Still up +1,539 bakemcbrides.