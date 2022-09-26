ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Odessa, TX

Lawsuit filed following alleged dog attack

By Kim Smith
Odessa American
Odessa American
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=089Q4n_0iAvMzc900
According to a lawsuit filed in Ector County District Court, an 11-year-old West Odessa boy sustained several puncture wounds when attacked by his neighbors' three Boxers in April 2021. (Photo courtesy of Dobbs Law Firm)

A West Odessa woman has filed a lawsuit against her neighbors alleging their negligence led to her 11-year-old son being attacked by three of their dogs.

According to the lawsuit, which was filed in the 70th Ector County District Court, Eduardo Sai Portillo was playing in the back yard of his home on La Bonita Drive on April 26, 2021, when Robert Lucero Jr. and Sonia Reza let three Boxers out of their chainlink pen and they immediately ran and attacked him.

The boy suffered “serious lacerations on both legs that required medical and surgical intervention,” according to the lawsuit.

Keren Portillo’s attorney, Spencer Dobbs, said Reza came to the boy’s rescue and was also hurt during the attack. She and Lucero surrendered their dogs to the authorities and the dogs were euthanized after being quarantined for several days to ensure they didn’t have rabies, he said.

The boy had wounds extending from his calves up to his thighs, Dobbs said.

Dobbs said neighbors told investigators the dogs had acted aggressively toward them on prior occasions and Lucero admitted he knew that, too.

According to the lawsuit, Lucero is guilty of negligent conduct for failing to confine the animals in a secure location, failing to properly restrain the animals and failing to properly train the animals.

The boy has “visible scarring and emotional scarring, too,” Dobbs said.

The family is seeking monetary damages of more than $200,000, but less than $1 million because of the medical expenses incurred by the family, but also because of the physical and mental pain caused by the attacks, according to the lawsuit.

The law firm of Doyle and Seelbach, in responding to the lawsuit, entered a “general denial” of the allegations. The firm also said the couple “have no actual or constructive knowledge of the three Boxer breed dogs’ assumed dangerous propensities.”

The firm also noted that if the jury finds the boy was more than 50% responsible for his injuries or if he voluntarily exposed himself to “any alleged danger” he knew about, he wouldn’t be able to recover any damages.

Comments / 2

Delphi 1
3d ago

I SERIOUSLY doubt that the boy went in his backyard to play KNOWING the pack of dogs would attack him! Who does THAT? My Son was getting in his vehicle here in Midland a few years ago & was attacked by a neighbour's German Shepherd. His right wrist & forearm had a lot of puncture wounds & he had to be seen at MMH ER. He worked it out with the neighbour & asked that they put the dog down & pay for his hospital bill which they did. Dog bites are VERY SERIOUS!! He still has scars & is wary of dogs now. 😑

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ABC Big 2 News

Teen accused of breaking into cars, escaping custody

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen is behind bars after investigators said his fingerprints were left behind in several burglarized vehicles. Tristan Grant, 18, has been charged with Theft of a Firearm, Escape From Custody, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and three counts of Burglary.  According to affidavits, on August 23, and again on September […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting officer at West Texas Fest

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this month after he allegedly got drunk and assaulted a police officer. Brett William Heinen has been charged with Assault of a Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Evading Arrest.  According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was working at […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of throwing hot wax at woman, infant, police say

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland man was arrested earlier this month after investigators said he allegedly attacked a woman who was holding their newborn daughter. Paul Posey, 31, has been charged with Family Violence and Endangering a Child by Criminal Negligence.  According to an affidavit, on September 22, officers with the Midland Police Department responded […]
MIDLAND, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Odessa, TX
City
Odessa, TX
County
Ector County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Odessa, TX
Crime & Safety
Ector County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Ector, TX
ABC Big 2 News

OPD responds to home after neighbors hear shouting, one arrested

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife amid an argument. Jose Perez, 47, has been charged with Injury to a Child and Assault Causing Bodily Injury. According to court records, on September 26, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man accused of setting fire to bar during break-in

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A transient man from Odessa was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he allegedly broke into a bar in search of food and set fire to the bar while he was inside. Sherman Merritt, 31, has been charged with Arson and Burglary.  According to an affidavit, on September 27, officers with […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man pleads guilty to murdering 7-month-old son

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Kameron Gammage, the father accused of killing his 7-month-old son last July, pled guilty to Murder and to Injury to a Child in court today. Gammage was sentenced to life in prison, plus twenty years. By agreement, the court ordered the cases to run consecutively, meaning he must serve one sentence […]
ODESSA, TX
NewsWest 9

Ector County Sheriff comments on reports of migrants stopping in Odessa

ECTOR, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Ector County Sheriff's Office got a tip about suspicious activity off of the highway at a truck stop. "That a bus had dropped some individuals off at the truck stop on Moss and I-20," said Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis. "And according to the information we had, they were private vehicles picking some of these individuals up and taking them wherever they went."
ODESSA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog Attack#La Bonita Drive
ABC Big 2 News

Woman dragged by car after fight about lyrics, police say

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last Friday after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend after an argument. Andrell Williams, 38, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. According to court documents, around 3:00 a.m. on September 8, a 32-year-old woman came into the police station and told officers […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Affidavit: Fired deputy kneeled on suspect’s neck

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A Midland County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was fired after a Texas Rangers led investigation into accusations that he used excessive force, allegedly kneeled on a suspect’s neck, an affidavit has revealed. Juan Alcaraz, 32, was charged Aggravated Assault By a Public Servant following an incident that happened on July 13. According […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

2 arrested after being caught driving stolen vehicle

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Two people were arrested earlier this month after undercover officers said they caught them driving a stolen truck. Larry Leon, 39, has been charged with Theft. Myrilla Rodriguez, 27, has been charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle. On September 19, Odessa Police officers in an undercover vehicle saw a 1998 […]
ODESSA, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
cbs7.com

Active shooter hoax at Presidio High School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Thursday, September 29th, the Presidio County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call of an Active Shooter at Presidio High School. The PISD Police Officer on Campus communicated that there was no activity. Law enforcement responded immediately and cleared the building. According to the Presidio...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Latest DWI means 25 years for Midland man

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf announced that a 42-year-old Midland man was sentenced Thursday morning to a 25-year prison term after a jury trial. Myles Eugene Trahan, 42, was arrested on November 19, 2021, and charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated. The evidence presented in the case showed that Trahan was […]
MIDLAND COUNTY, TX
yourbasin.com

Midland manslaughter victim’s family speaks out

MIDLAND, Texas (Nexstar) – Estrella Moreno’s family is getting ready to pay their final respects to her this week. While they’re dealing with their loss. They’re taking the time to thank everyone who has helped them since the tragedy. Estrella Moreno was shot and killed on...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for suspect accused of attacking Walmart employee

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a woman accused of theft.  According to a Crime Stoppers post, on September 18, the woman pictured below was confronted by a Walmart asset protection employee- she reportedly assaulted that employee and then left the scene in a red […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Parents indicted in death of Odessa infant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The mother and father of a seven-month-old baby who died in July have been indicted on new charges.  Originally, the father, Kameron Gammage, told investigators he accidentally dropped his son, Logan. He now stands accused of strangling and beating the baby and tampering with a witness after he was accused of trying […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of punching officer after minor car crash

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last weekend after investigators said he allegedly assaulted a police officer. Mario Ramos, 29, has been charged with Assault on a Peace Officer and Public Intoxication.  According to an affidavit, on September 24, an officer with the Odessa Police Department was dispatched to the 100 block of […]
ODESSA, TX
cbs7.com

Two more ECISD student arrests

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - ECISD announced Thursday evening that two more arrests were made at schools in the district. At Wilson & Young Middle School, an 8th-grade student was arrested after threatening to shoot a coach. The other student was also an 8th grader who is currently at the Alternative...
ODESSA, TX
Odessa American

Odessa American

Odessa, TX
4K+
Followers
427
Post
526K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Odessa American

Comments / 0

Community Policy