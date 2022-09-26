Nashville's Project Return CEO announces resignation

Bettie Kirkland served as CEO of Project Return for over a decade.

The organization did not reveal who would take over as CEO.

The CEO of Project Return, a nonprofit focused on employment opportunities for formerly incarcerated Tennesseans, announced her resignation from the organization Monday, effective at the end of October.

Bettie Kirkland has led the organization for more than a decade. Under her leadership, Project Return has launched two social enterprises focused on creating first jobs for people being released from prison.

“I am so deeply pleased with the work we have done together,” Kirkland said in a news release. “For Project Return, it is always about the people we serve – about their worth and humanity, and our unflinching desire to generate the opportunities for their new beginnings."

The announcement did not include details about Kirkland's successor.

The nonprofit recently bought and renovated their Lafayette Street headquarters and expanded their work to Chattanooga, Tenn.

“We are so grateful for the hard work and dedication that Bettie has brought to Project Return,” said Charles Story, chair of Project Return's board.

“I know I speak for the entire board when I say she will be dearly missed. Thanks to her leadership and vision, the future is bright for Project Return and its ability to have an even greater impact on the lives of all we serve, and on the community at large.”

Kirkland hosted a workforce development panel in early September at the Project Return headquarters that was attended by Mayor John Cooper and U.S. Department of Labor Deputy Secretary Julie Su. Local and regional leaders in workforce development presented on the current efforts to meet labor demands and improve academic achievement in Tennessee.

At the panel, Kirkland emphasized the need to create employment opportunities and job training for formerly incarcerated people.

"The opportunity is staring us in the face," Kirkland said. "Formerly incarcerated people have built up a reserve of humility and motivation that walks across our threshold every day by its own power."

