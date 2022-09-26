Coming to Disney Plus in October 2022
Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for entertainment from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, alongside exclusive Disney+ Originals. Here is everything that is coming to Disney Plus in October 2022. More Entertainment news here!
October 3
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 3 (Live)
October 5
- Puppy Dog Pals (S5, 1 episode)
- The Simpsons (S33)
- World of Flavor with Big Moe Cason (S1)
- Zombies: Addison’s Monster Mystery (Shorts) (S1)
- Shipwreck Hunters Australia – Season 1 Premiere – All Episodes Available
- Andor – Episode 5
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 202 “Out of Bounds”
October 6
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 8
October 7
- Calling All Monsters Music Video (Short)
- Drumline
- Werewolf by Night – Premiere
October 10
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 4 (Live)
October 12
- Big City Greens (S3, 4 episodes)
- Sofia the First (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion (S1, 6 episodes)
- Big Shot – Season 2 Premiere – All Episodes Streaming
- Andor – Episode 6
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 203 “Coach Classic”
October 13
- She-Hulk: Attorney at Law – Episode 9
October 14
- Into the Woods (Sing-Along Version)
- The New Mutants
October 17
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 5 (Live)
October 18
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 6 (Live)
October 19
- Alice’s Wonderland Bakery (S1, 4 episodes)
- Bear in the Big Blue House (S1, S2, S3, S4)
- PB&J Otter (S1, S2, S3)
- Raven’s Home: (S5, 8 episodes)
- Spider-Man: The New Animated Series (S1)
- The Incredible Dr. Pol (S21)
- The Spectacular Spider-Man (S1)
- Wicked Tuna (S11)
- Andor – Episode 7
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 204 “Draft Day”
October 21
- Hall of Villains
October 24
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 7 (Live)
October 26
- Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi – Premiere – All Shorts Streaming
- Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t – 2-Episode Premiere – Episodes 1-2
- The Mysterious Benedict Society – Season 2 Premiere – 2-Episode Premiere: Episode 201 “A Perilous Journey” & Episode 202 “A Bit of Light Chop”
- Andor – Episode 8
- The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 205 “Icing on the Cake”
October 28
- Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel
- Marvel’s Hulk: Where Monsters Dwell
October 31
- Dancing with the Stars – Episode 8 (Live)
