Raleigh, NC

Man arrested for DWI after two injured in crash outside Raleigh’s Players’ Retreat

By Kristen Johnson
The News & Observer
 4 days ago

A man was arrested for driving while impaired, and two people were injured after a crash Sunday outside the Players’ Retreat restaurant near N.C. State University, police said.

Officers responded at 8:17 p.m. to the Oberlin Road restaurant after two people dining outside were hit by a car, Raleigh police said.

Police arrested and charged Jonathan Ryals, 28, of Raleigh, with driving while impaired and injury to personal property.

The two diners suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to a news release.

The Players’ Retreat , known as The PR, has been a staple of the North Carolina State University and Raleigh community since 1951. The restaurant, off Hillsborough Street, offers indoor and outdoor dining.

Joe Anderson, the manager of the restaurant, told The News & Observer that the accident was “unprecedented” for the restaurant. Some employees were with other diners outside when the incident happened, but the two people hit were diners, he said. The only physical damage from the accident are five tables and several chairs, he said.

“I don’t know what the total cost of the damaged furniture is, but it’s negligible compared to somebody getting hit by a car,” Anderson told The News & Observer in a phone interview.

Raleigh police did not say how the accident occurred.

Anderson and the restaurant has been working with Raleigh Police and the City of Raleigh to investigate the crash and remove the tree and debris.

The restaurant, which normally stays open on the weekend until 1 a.m., closed shortly after the accident around 8:30 p.m.

The restaurant is open Monday for regular hours.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available.

The News & Observer

Raleigh, NC
The News & Observer is widely regarded as one of the nation's best regional newspapers and places a strong emphasis on investigative reporting and watchdog journalism. In 1996, the paper was awarded the Pulitzer Prize Gold Medal for Public Service for its work showing how commercial hog farms were affecting the environment and economy in Eastern North Carolina. A company with deep roots in the Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill area, also known as the Triangle, the team that produces The News & Observer also staffs The Durham Herald-Sun and The N.C. Insider — a daily state government email newsletter product. The company launched nando.net, one of the nation’s first internet service providers, in 1994, and today is home to newsobserver.com.

