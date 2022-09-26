Read full article on original website
Overwatch 2 Souvenirs Explained
The original Overwatch made a name for itself with its vast collection of in-game cosmetics. With the long-awaited sequel Overwatch 2 launching Oct. 4 fans can expect even more and new cosmetics such as Souvenirs. What are Souvenirs in Overwatch 2?. The first Overwatch had no shortage of customizable cosmetics...
How to Watch Fortnite Aya Nakamura Soundwave Experience
Epic Games are holding a brand new performance in Fortnite as part of its Soundwave Series, this time featuring French-Malian singer Aya Nakamura. Fortnite's Soundwave Series is a set of virtual musical performances showcasing artists from around the world. Experiences take place in a custom Creative map, which players can explore and watch the virtual show. Aya Nakamura's experience will play back-to-back for 72 hours starting Thursday, Oct.6, 2022, at 12 p.m. ET. The experience will also feature a tailor-made setlist.
Respawn Entertainment Explains Reasoning for Spitfire Ammo Change in Apex Legends
Respawn Entertainment released a major change when it comes to spitfire ammo in Apex Legends. A few different weapons saw changes in the type of ammo they use and the news shocked the Apex Legends community. Season 14 of Apex Legends began on Aug. 9, 2022 and is expected to...
Fortnite Paradise Discord Quest: How to Earn All Rewards
With Fortnite Chapter Season 4 getting into its swing, the Paradise Discord Quest has been made available for players to complete and earn in-game rewards. In celebration of the launch of Fortnite's latest season, Epic Games have rolled out the Paradise Discord Quest. The quest consists of six different tasks for players to complete, running from now up until Oct. 2, 2022. Completing the quests unlocks three in-game rewards themed around Chapter 3 Season 4:
How to Unlock Competitive Mode in Overwatch 2
As part of its concerted effort to "disincentivize disruptive behavior and gameplay" once Overwatch 2 launches as a free-to-play title, Blizzard has revealed that its requirements for newer players to queue up for Competitive games will be changing drastically as well. For those wondering what the changes are and who...
How to Get the Goat Simulator Skin in Fortnite
Goat Simulator fans rejoice! On Sept 29 it was revealed that Pilgor, the titular Goat Simulator protagonist, will be causing havoc for players in Fortnite in the form of a new outfit. If you're looking to get this wacky goat skin, don't worry: We've got you covered. Goat Simulator 3...
Is Jujutsu Kaisen Coming to Fortnite?
With anime collaborations driving the hype as of late, players are wondering if Fortnite will be getting a Jujutsu Kaisen crossover. After the success of Fortnite's Dragon Ball collaboration, the community has been anxious to see some more anime icons get the battle royale treatment. Before Goku and Vegeta dropped into the island we saw two waves of Naruto characters enter Fortnite, accompanied by themed quests and dedicated Creative islands.
Overwatch 2 Dev Shares More information on the Genji Mythic Skin
As the release of Overwatch 2 approaches, more information about its features has been released. While Overwatch 1's servers will shut down prior to its release, the entirety of its original cast will return, accompanied by at least three new heroes, maps, and gameplay options. Most notably, it will also employ a new battle pass system, which will have both free and premium options in lieu of purchasable loot boxes.
How to Get the Lienna 57 in Warzone Season 5 Reloaded
Wondering how to unlock the brand-new Lienna 57 LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded? We've got you covered. As part of the newly released Vanguard and Warzone Season 5 Reloaded update, a final two new weapons will be incorporated into the mix starting Wednesday. Here's a breakdown of how to unlock the Lienna 57 LMG in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 5 Reloaded.
Is the Xenomorph Coming Back to Fortnite?
Looking to get your Alien fix in Fortnite? You might be wondering if the Xenomorph is back in the Item Shop. As far as movie monsters go there are few more iconic than Alien's Xenomorph. This terrifying creator has stalked the spaces of science fiction for decades, serving as a primary antagonist in the Alien franchise. Iconic hero Ellen Ripley received her own Fortnite Outfit previously, showcasing two styles: her 1979 Alien appearance and her 1986 Aliens look.
Warzone Season 5 Reloaded Cinematic Revealed
The final season of Call of Duty: Warzone is well underway and a mid-season update has been announced with a teaser letting fans know that their time in Warzone is far from over. Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0 is rapidly approaching its Nov. 16 release date and Warzone is looking...
Will Overwatch 2 be Paid?
Overwatch 2 is launching in one week, replacing the original Overwatch completely. But some players might be confused over just how much the new game is going to cost. Overwatch 2 is the long-awaited sequel to popular hero shooter Overwatch. Developed by Blizzard, Overwatch took the gaming community by storm, reinventing the team online multiplayer genre. But with plenty of other games emerging in its wake, many of which are free-to-play, the original Overwatch began to drop off of players' radars. With the game needing a refresh, Overwatch 2 began development, and after an intense waiting period the game is finally launching on Oct. 4.
Warzone YouTuber Claims M4A1 is Back as 'OG Meta'
The M4A1 makes a return to Call of Duty: Warzone meta, according to YouTuber WhosImmortal in a recent video. While the M4A1 was originally a popular pick during the early days of Warzone, many people decided to change their loadouts with the inclusion of Vanguard weapons, which many people saw as simply better than the Modern Warfare weapons being offered. Although most people dismissed the Modern Warfare guns, especially the M4A1, recent stats show that the M4A1 can go toe-to-toe with its Vanguard cousins.
When Will Overwatch 2 Receive Cross Progression?
Overwatch 2 is expected to release to the public on Oct. 4, 2022, and many are wondering about the status of cross-progression within the new game. Blizzard Entertainment has been preparing for the release of Overwatch 2 for a long time now, and they have thought of every possible need for the new game. One big announcement that was released in August revolved around merging your account into the sequel with cross-progression.
Is Star Fox 2 on Nintendo Switch?
Looking to play the elusive Star Fox 2 on modern consoles? You might be wondering if the game is on Nintendo Switch.
Will Overwatch 1 Still Be Playable?
Overwatch 2's release is almost here, and some players are wondering if Overwatch 1 will still be playable. Overwatch 2, which is releasing on Oct. 4, is a free-to-play addition to the series, with new characters, maps, and modes. It is also available to pre-load on PC for those wishing to play as soon as possible. But what will become of Overwatch 1 once the date comes?
Apex Legends Devs Working on Balancing 'Scan' Legends
Multiple Respawn Entertainment developers took the time to talk to the community in an AMA and discussed multiple topics. Apex Legends developers have answered why they haven't added more weapons like the Kraber or the SMG nerfs or even upcoming content. And in this case, developer. Devan McGuire was asked...
How to Earn the Orange Tech Demon Mask in GTA Online
Halloween is just around the corner and GTA Online is getting into the holiday spirit with the introduction of this spooky mask. For players looking to earn this mask, we've broken down all the steps needed to acquire it.
Best Ways to Earn Revives in Pokemon GO
Tips on how to best earn Revives and Max Revives are explained for the game Pokemon GO.
Yveltal Pokemon GO Raid Guide 2022: Dates, Weakness, Counters
Yveltal is Pokemon GO's newest five-star raid.
