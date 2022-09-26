ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dexter, IA

Radio Iowa

Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell

Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. "Randall no longer...
RANDALL, IA
K92.3

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff's Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
State
Iowa State
City
Dexter, IA
Local
Iowa Government
theperrynews.com

Perry PD checking for seatbelts, child restraints Wednesday

As part of the Governor's Traffic Safety Bureau Grant, the Perry Police Department will be conducting a special traffic enforcement project Wednesday, Sept. 28, Perry Police Chief Eric Vaughn announced today. "Enforcement will focus on seatbelt and child restraint usage along with distracted driving offenses," Vaughn said. "Please ensure...
PERRY, IA
iheart.com

Crews Removing 3,800 Cubic Feet of Sediment From Ames Lake

(Ames, IA) -- Crews plan to remove 38-hundred cubic yards of soil and sediment from Ada Hayden Heritage Park in Ames. The sediment is from a wetland cell that has reached capacity. The effort begins this Friday, September 30th and weather permitting, will take six weeks, The soil will be taken to an offsite location. During the projects park visitors will notice signage at designated trail locations.
AMES, IA
who13.com

Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
1380kcim.com

More Than Two Dozen Carroll Residents Seek Answers On Impact Of Proposed Adams Street Reconstruction Project

More than two dozen residents attended the City of Carroll's informational session Monday night to voice their concerns with the proposed total reconstruction of six blocks of N. Adams Street beginning in spring 2023. The full scope of the approximately $3.6 million project is yet to be determined. City officials are considering the total replacement of Adams Street from U.S. Highway 30 to 13th Street. Depending on the council's direction, this may include the buried utility lines, service lines, and sidewalks. The main concern voiced by those in attendance was the financial impact on individual property owners of replacing old or failing connections to the mains. City Manager Mike Pogge-Weaver says there are challenging decisions ahead for the council.
CARROLL, IA
WHO 13

❄Frost possible Wednesday morning in central Iowa❄

DES MOINES, IOWA — A Frost Advisory is in place for much of Iowa into Wednesday morning. All of Iowa north of I-80 can expect temperatures cold enough for frost, as well as all of Southeast Iowa and areas as far southwest as Greenfield and Winterset. Lows will be well into the 30s throughout the […]
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

No injuries reported in early morning east side Des Moines fire

DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that displaced 10 people early Monday morning on Des Moines' east side. The fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of East 9th Street, across from Union Park. The call came in around 3:00 a.m., said Ahman Douglass with the […]
DES MOINES, IA
KCAU 9 News

Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof

ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
ADEL, IA
theperrynews.com

Adel Police Report September 19-25

Officers responded to a scam report in the 500 block of Main Street. A two-vehicle accident was reported in the 400 block of Nile Kinnick Drive S. Damages were estimated at $2,000. A hit-and-run accident was reported in the 500 block of S. 16th Street. Damages were estimated at $2,000.
ADEL, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism

Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
JOHNSTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
EARLHAM, IA
KCAU 9 News

Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
theperrynews.com

Dallas County Sheriff's Report September 30

To view a log of the calls for service, click here. Jonathan Waltemeyer of Huxley was traveling on Xavier Avenue when his vehicle entered the ditch. He was transported to Methodist Medical Center by Dallas County EMS. Damage was estimated at $3,000. Sept. 29, 2022. Steven Caldwell, 47, of 15742...
DALLAS COUNTY, IA

