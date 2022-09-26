ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latest appointments to state boards, commissions announced by Holcomb

By Larry Avila
Northwest Indiana Business Magazine
 4 days ago
Gov. Eric Holcomb

The office of Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the latest appointments to assorted state boards and commissions.

Governor’s Workforce Cabinet

One reappointment; term ends Dec. 31, 2024.

  • Megan Glover (Zionsville), co-founder and CEO of 120WaterAudit

Four new appointments; three terms end Dec. 31, 2024.

  • Robert Coons (Terre Haute), president of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
  • Fred Payne (Indianapolis), president and CEO of the United Way of Central Indiana
  • Todd Richardson (Westfield), chief human resources officer and vice president for human resources at Indiana University
  • David Adams (Indianapolis), commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development; will serve at the pleasure of the governor

Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors

Two reappointments; terms end Sept. 30, 2026.

  • Jay Collins (Indianapolis), consultant with Davis Homes
  • James Kennedy (Bloomington), associate VP for university student services & systems at Indiana University

Two new appointments; terms end Sept. 30, 2026.

  • Kate Arndt (Indianapolis), certified financial planner with Bedel Financial
  • Teresa Hess (Indianapolis), director of apprenticeship training & grants administration with Ivy Tech Community College

Indiana State Board of Nursing

One reappointment; term ends Sept. 30, 2026.

  • Jennifer Willis-Miller (Danville), emergency department, EMS services, and emergency preparedness director at Hendricks Regional Health

Three new appointments; terms end Sept. 30, 2026.

  • Sarah O’Brien (Indianapolis), public health nurse at Marion County Health Department
  • Nancy Juengst (North Vernon), LPN at Madison State Hospital
  • Jessica Harlan-York (Indianapolis), Chief Operating Officer for Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services at Family & Social Services Administration

Statewide 911 Board

Three reappointments; terms end Sept. 30, 2025.

  • Terri Brooks (Wolcott), 911 director for White County Communications/E911
  • The Honorable Tracy Brown (Lafayette), Tippecanoe County Commissioner
  • Kevin McGuire (Batesville), VP of eastern operations at Great Plains Communications

One new appointment; term ends Sept. 30, 2025.

  • Angie Helminiak (Atlanta), principal consultant at AT&T FirstNet

