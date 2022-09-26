Latest appointments to state boards, commissions announced by Holcomb
The office of Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the latest appointments to assorted state boards and commissions.
Governor’s Workforce Cabinet
One reappointment; term ends Dec. 31, 2024.
- Megan Glover (Zionsville), co-founder and CEO of 120WaterAudit
Four new appointments; three terms end Dec. 31, 2024.
- Robert Coons (Terre Haute), president of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
- Fred Payne (Indianapolis), president and CEO of the United Way of Central Indiana
- Todd Richardson (Westfield), chief human resources officer and vice president for human resources at Indiana University
- David Adams (Indianapolis), commissioner of the Department of Workforce Development; will serve at the pleasure of the governor
Indiana Education Savings Authority Board of Directors
Two reappointments; terms end Sept. 30, 2026.
- Jay Collins (Indianapolis), consultant with Davis Homes
- James Kennedy (Bloomington), associate VP for university student services & systems at Indiana University
Two new appointments; terms end Sept. 30, 2026.
- Kate Arndt (Indianapolis), certified financial planner with Bedel Financial
- Teresa Hess (Indianapolis), director of apprenticeship training & grants administration with Ivy Tech Community College
Indiana State Board of Nursing
One reappointment; term ends Sept. 30, 2026.
- Jennifer Willis-Miller (Danville), emergency department, EMS services, and emergency preparedness director at Hendricks Regional Health
Three new appointments; terms end Sept. 30, 2026.
- Sarah O’Brien (Indianapolis), public health nurse at Marion County Health Department
- Nancy Juengst (North Vernon), LPN at Madison State Hospital
- Jessica Harlan-York (Indianapolis), Chief Operating Officer for Division of Disability and Rehabilitative Services at Family & Social Services Administration
Statewide 911 Board
Three reappointments; terms end Sept. 30, 2025.
- Terri Brooks (Wolcott), 911 director for White County Communications/E911
- The Honorable Tracy Brown (Lafayette), Tippecanoe County Commissioner
- Kevin McGuire (Batesville), VP of eastern operations at Great Plains Communications
One new appointment; term ends Sept. 30, 2025.
- Angie Helminiak (Atlanta), principal consultant at AT&T FirstNet
