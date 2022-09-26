Read full article on original website
(25 News Now) - We got a special treat to kick off week 6 of the high school football season on Thursday. We got a Thursday night Peoria city rivalry matchup as Peoria High hosted Peoria Richwoods. The Lions emerged victorious with a 66-12 win to move to 6-0 on the season.
