Suspect arrested in Pueblo West bank robbery, tied to second robbery
(PUEBLO WEST, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) has arrested a suspect in the robbery of a U.S. Bank on Monday, and identified him as a suspect in a second robbery in Pueblo West. Detectives identified Dennis Triggs as the suspect in the Sept. 26 robbery of the U.S. Bank inside a Safeway […]
Pueblo Police find body inside van under 24th Street bridge
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) found a man dead inside a van under a bridge on West 24th Street. According to PPD, around 2:45 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 29, officers found a suspicious vehicle under a bridge on West 24th Street between Perry Avenue and Tuxedo Boulevard. During their investigation, officers found […]
Deadly shooting involving Colorado Springs police in December of 2021 justified by District Attorney’s Office
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs police officer’s use of deadly force was justified, according to a report released on Friday by the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. A man was shot an killed by police while he was reportedly armed with a knife on Dec....
Pueblo police investigate homicide on West 24th Street
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 4:06 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — PPD now says the police presence is in response to a homicide. PPD said they are investigating in the 3000 block of W. 24th St. Locals are still asked to avoid the area. FOX21 News has a crew on the way and will provide additional details when […]
Sept. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s most wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals. 36-year-old Eric Jaramillo is a Hispanic Man, 5’09”, 125 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Jaramillo has a no bond warrant for public order crimes which includes Telephone – Obstruct Service and Criminal Mischief. He has […]
Homicide investigation underway in Pueblo on Thursday
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo were asking the public to avoid an area on the northwest side of the city on Thursday. Police were investigating a homicide and couldn’t share any additional details with the public last time this article was updated. At about 3:45 p.m. police...
One seriously injured in shooting in Bessemer neighborhood in Pueblo
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Police in Pueblo are investigating a shooting in the Bessemer neighborhood that left one person in critical condition. According to the Pueblo Police Department (PPD), the shooting happened on East Routt Avenue, near the intersection of Routt and Jones Avenue. One man was transported to the hospital and is in critical condition. […]
WATCH: DA says deadly shooting by Colorado Springs police was justified
Community members help restore the grave for a Medal of Honor recipient in Pueblo. The Air Force Academy's new visitor center was officially named the Hosmer Visitor Center, after Retired Lieutenant General Bradley Hosmer, on Friday.
Man suspected of arson following grass fire along I-25 south of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is suspected of 4th-degree arson following a grass fire south of Colorado Springs on Thursday. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received calls at about 1 p.m. from multiple people who were driving along I-25 near mile marker 119. The callers said they saw a man starting fires in the grass along the highway.
24-year-old arrested, found with hundreds of fentanyl tablets
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A 24-year-old man is under arrest after he was found in a stolen car, and had hundreds of fentanyl tablets in his possession. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), detectives with the Motor Vehicle Theft unit and the Colorado State Patrol received information that a stolen Lincoln MKS was in […]
Police find victim restrained for over five hours, suspect arrested
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said a domestic disturbance in eastern Colorado Springs led to officers finding a victim, that was held against their will for over five hours. According to CSPD, at around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28, officers were called to the 2500 block of East Cache La […]
Convenience store robbery in southeast Colorado Springs
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two suspects after they robbed a convenience store on Arlington Drive. According to CSPD at around 11 p.m. on Sept. 28, two men entered a convenience store at Arlington Dr. and South Circle Dr. The two men pointed guns at the clerk and […]
Suspect runs over store employee, rams vehicles after shoplifting
(SECURITY-WIDEFIELD, Colo.) — A suspect ran over a store employee and rammed several cars in the parking lot of a business after shoplifting. According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO), at about 3:50 p.m., deputies arrived to a disturbance at the Big R on Fontaine Boulevard in Security-Widefield. Callers said a white man […]
SWAT helps contact ‘person of interest’ tied to a Pueblo homicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo Police asked the public to avoid an area on the north side of the city on Wednesday. At about 11:30 a.m. police said SWAT was called to an incident taking place along W. 24th Street and West Road. The situation was over before 12:30 p.m.
UPDATE: Police follow up on tip about homicide suspect, briefly close roads
UPDATE: THURSDAY 9/29/2022 3:52 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — According to and update from PPD, the person was arrested on several warrants and the investigation is ongoing. The individual’s identity is not being released by PPD pending further investigation. UPDATE: WEDNESDAY 9/28/22 12:33 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) – PPD said they had a tip that a homicide […]
Help deputies identify person of interest in connection to bank robbery
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred at a U.S. Bank on Monday, Sept. 26. The person of interest pictured above matches the description of the suspect who robbed the U.S. Bank located […]
‘We can’t do anything’: Colorado Springs non-profit victims of continued theft
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Colorado Springs non-profit is reportedly the victim of over $17,000 in theft and property destruction over the last three months. The non-profit known as PikeRide provides e-bicycles for the public to use in everyday transportation. However, their services are now becoming harder to provide as their bikes are reportedly being stolen and destroyed.
WATCH - Colorado Springs man, former NSA employee arrested by FBI on espionage related charges
WATCH - Ganahl and Polis hold first gubernatorial debate in Pueblo. The pair covered energy, education, the economy, and public safety. Power outages making it hard to contact loved ones. FBI activity in a Colorado Springs neighborhood Wednesday evening. Updated: Sep. 28, 2022 at 6:02 PM MDT. 9/28/22 along Corinth...
Victim of shooting in Pueblo near 15th & Blake identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — A man who was shot while walking on a sidewalk near 15th and Blake Streets on Monday, Sept. 26, has been identified by the Pueblo County Coroner. Josip Philley, 36, of Pueblo, died of his injuries after being shot. Homicide investigations continue and an autopsy is scheduled, according to the Coroner. Philley’s […]
Colorado Springs police cruiser rear-ended at red light, suspect vehicle sped away
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect vehicle sped away after rear-ending a local police cruiser. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday night, a Colorado Springs police officer was stopped at a red light on N. Chelton and E. Pikes Peak. A black SUV with three unidentified men inside rear ended the marked police cruiser and drove rapidly away from the scene.
