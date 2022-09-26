Read full article on original website
verywellhealth.com
Risk of Type 2 Diabetes by Age
Type 2 diabetes is most often diagnosed in middle-aged adults roughly between the ages 45 and 64. As with many medical conditions, the risk of developing diabetes increases with age. However, children and teens have increasingly been diagnosed with diabetes. This article explains why people are at greater risk for...
MedicalXpress
Lipids in blood predict nerve damage risk among patients with type 2 diabetes
Of the 37 million Americans with diabetes, up to 50% may end up with nerve damage, or diabetic neuropathy, that can be painful and disabling. While some medications can reduce pain, scientists continue searching for factors that cause patients to develop diabetic neuropathy—to identify ways to reduce the risk of harmful symptoms.
Medical News Today
Diabetes: 2 common drugs more effective than others, study finds
Researchers compared the efficacy of four diabetes drugs in reducing blood glucose levels. They found that glargine and liraglutide are most effective for reducing blood glucose levels. However, liraglutide and sitagliptin induced the most weight loss. They said that their findings could help healthcare professionals prescribe different medications to patients...
scitechdaily.com
A New Drug Could Treat Type 2 Diabetes
Scientists develop a new drug candidate to treat diabetes. A novel hormone combination has been created by a research team from Helmholtz Munich, the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD), and Novo Nordisk for the potential treatment of type 2 diabetes in the future. The researchers combined the blood sugar-lowering actions of the medications tesaglitazar and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1) to create a new and extremely effective drug.
healio.com
Older adults prescribed opioids at elevated risk for CV events, especially HF
Individuals aged 65 years or older who were prescribed opioids had increased risk for various CVD events, most prominently HF, researchers reported in ESC Heart Failure. Further, among women, opioid users had significantly higher risks for HF, stroke and mortality compared with women who did not use opioids, according to the study.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger
The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Metformin Can Help Mitochondrial Function
Metformin, one of the most popular medications used in the front-line treatment of diabetes, appears to improve mitochondrial function in people with diabetes, reports a new study from researchers in Spain. Mitochondria are what are known as organelles. Organelles are components of body cells that have a specific function to...
beckerspayer.com
Medicare Part B premiums, deductibles to decrease in 2023: 7 things to know
Medicare Part B premiums and deductibles are set to decrease in 2023, one year after. 1. The standard monthly premium for Medicare Part B enrollees is $164.90 for 2023, a decrease of $5.20 from 2022, according to a Sept. 27 CMS fact sheet. 2. The annual deductible for all Medicare...
MedicalXpress
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women
Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Nature.com
Low dose aspirin associated with greater bone mineral density in older adults
The use of low-dose aspirin in older adults is increasing as is the prevalence of osteoporosis. Aspirin has been shown in numerous studies to affect bone metabolism. However, there is no clear link between low-dose aspirin use and bone mineral density (BMD). This study examined differences in bone mineral density between low-dose aspirin users and non-aspirin users in adults aged 50"“80Â years. We conducted a cross-sectional study of 15,560 participants who participated in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey (NHANES) 2017-March 2020. We used a multivariate logistic regression model to evaluate the relationship between low-dose aspirin and femoral neck BMD, femoral total BMD, intertrochanteric BMD, and the first lumbar vertebra BMD (L1 BMD) in patients aged 50 to 80Â years. A total of 1208 (Group 1: femoral neck BMD, total femur BMD, and intertrochanter BMD) and 1228 (Group 2: L1 BMD) adults were included in this study. In both group 1 and group 2, BMD was higher in the low-dose aspirin group than in the non-aspirin group (Total femur BMD Î²"‰="‰0.019, 95% CI 0.004"“0.034; Femoral neck BMD Î²"‰="‰0.017, 95% CI 0.002"“0.032; Intertrochanter BMD Î²"‰="‰0.025, 95% CI 0.007"“0.043; L1 BMD Î²"‰="‰0.026, 95% CI 0.006"“0.046). In subgroup analyses stratified by gender, this positive association existed in both gender after adjusting for confounders. On subgroup analyses stratified by age, this positive association existed in three different age groups after adjusting for confounders. To test whether the effect of low-dose aspirin on BMD was affected by gender and age, the interaction P value was greater than 0.05. These findings from a human study looking into the relationship between low-dose aspirin use and BMD suggest that regular low-dose aspirin may be associated with a higher BMD. The association between low-dose aspirin and BMD did not differ by age group or gender.
NIH Director's Blog
Bionic pancreas improves type 1 diabetes management compared to standard insulin delivery methods
A device known as a bionic pancreas, which uses next-generation technology to automatically deliver insulin, was more effective at maintaining blood glucose (sugar) levels within normal range than standard-of-care management among people with type 1 diabetes, a new multicenter clinical trial has found. The trial was primarily funded by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), part of the National Institutes of Health, and published in the New England Journal of Medicine.
archyworldys.com
A study quantifies the recommended blood sugar levels to prevent damage from diabetes
MADRID, 12 (EUROPA PRESS) A study from the University of Linköping (Sweden) has shown that the long-term blood sugar level (HbA1c) must be less than 53 mmol/mol (7%) to avoid diabetes-related damage, such as eye and kidney complications . The study has followed individuals for more than 30 years...
docwirenews.com
Prevalence and Impact of Atrial Fibrillation on Patients With Heart Failure
In a recent real-world data study, researchers found atrial fibrillation (AF) was associated with an incremental increase in risk for acute heart failure episodes and renal function declines, as well as an increase in all-cause mortality. The findings were presented in ESC Heart Failure. Using an electronic health record database,...
News-Medical.net
Cardiac inflammation after mild COVID-19 in previously healthy people
Research has recognized several post-acute-COVID-19 outcomes, such as lingering cardiac symptoms involving tachycardia, exercise intolerance, and chest pain. Patients with severe disease, pre-existing conditions, and cardiac injury commonly show cardiac symptoms. In some instances, people with mild COVID-19 showed rare signs of cardiac damage, wherein the cardiac symptoms were profound. Moreover, subtle non-ischemic cardiac inflammatory changes have been observed previously in populations comprising young athletic people following COVID-19 infections. However, whether these early signs are related to cardiac symptoms or persist with time is unclear.
nejm.org
Multicenter, Randomized Trial of a Bionic Pancreas in Type 1 Diabetes
Background — Currently available semiautomated insulin-delivery systems require individualized insulin regimens for the initialization of therapy and meal doses based on carbohydrate counting for routine operation. In contrast, the bionic pancreas is initialized only on the basis of body weight, makes all dose decisions and delivers insulin autonomously, and uses meal announcements without carbohydrate counting.
docwirenews.com
Early Rhythm Control Outcomes in Patients With Multiple Comorbidities
Based on subanalyses of participants with multiple cardiovascular comorbidities in the EAST-AFNET 4 trial, researchers suggested a CHA2DS2-VASc score of 4 was an effective indication for early rhythm control (ERC) to reduce adverse cardiovascular outcomes in recently diagnosed patients with atrial fibrillation and risk factors for stroke; however, patients with a lower comorbidity burden may achieve less favorable outcomes.
MedicineNet.com
What Is the Best Treatment Option for Adenomyosis?
Adenomyosis frequently disappears after menopause, so its treatment may vary depending on your aging process and body physiology. Adenomyosis can be treated conservatively with hormonal contraceptives, medications, or surgery (as a last resort). Some women with minor symptoms decide to treat their adenomyosis without surgery until they reach menopause. Women...
News-Medical.net
Cycles of fasting-mimicking diet appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer’s in mice
Cycles of a diet that mimics fasting appear to reduce signs of Alzheimer's in mice genetically engineered to develop the illness, according to a new USC Leonard Davis School of Gerontology-led study. The study appeared in Cell Reports on Sept. 27. The researchers, led by Professor Valter Longo in collaboration...
News-Medical.net
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
Digital Collegian
'Bionic Pancreas' Could Make Life Easier for People With Type 1 Diabetes
THURSDAY, Sept. 29, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- A new technology dubbed the "bionic pancreas" may beat standard treatment in helping people with type 1 diabetes control their blood sugar levels, a clinical trial has found. Among adults and children with type 1 diabetes, those who used the bionic pancreas for...
