ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brilliant, OH

Ohio police looking for man who caused $1000 worth of damages to steal vodka and cigarettes

By Taylor Long, John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qeLXV_0iAvJNTg00

Police are looking for a man that robbed a gas station in Ohio.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Wells Township police say a man broke into the Coen Gas Station in Brilliant last Wednesday night to allegedly steal vodka and cigarettes.

The man was dropped off in front of the gas station, looked to see if anyone was watching and broke the glass door and grabbed a bottle of alcohol and cigarettes, then ran off.

“What this guy did, 11:17 in a bout of stupidity comes down and breaks in to the gas station, breaking the glass door, he goes and steals a bottle of vodka and two packs of Newport’s, then necessities, and he’s only in there less than 20 seconds and he does that kind of damage.”

Captain Sean Norman – Wells Township Police

The man wore an orange safety vest, a gray muscle shirt, a hat, Adidas flip-flops, and black shorts.

They are also looking for the driver as well.

Police don’t have a good description of the vehicle at this time.

The man allegedly caused about $1000 in damages.

If you have any information, you’re urged to call the police at 740-598-9602.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 21

brutally honest
4d ago

All that description and not one mention of his color. Imagine that. This site is famous for leaving the important part out

Reply
9
theirnotthere
4d ago

I am pretty certain they could have edited out 1 minute and 20 seconds of that stupid footage....but then again, they don't proof their articles so I am not surprised.

Reply
6
Denise Tsibouris
4d ago

It is time to talk about "Pension Forfeiture" for law enforcement, first responders, sheriffs, teachers, public, government, corporate employees criminals who break the law!

Reply
2
Related
WTRF- 7News

Police investigating homicide on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased inside the residence. A male suspect was […]
WHEELING, WV
WTRF- 7News

Police investigating homicide on Wheeling Island

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening inside a residence on Wheeling Island. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street around 9:15 PM after a 911 call was made from the home. When officers arrived, they found a female deceased inside the residence. A male suspect was […]
WHEELING, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
City
Brilliant, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
WTRF- 7News

Wheeling man charged with murder in Ohio County

A Wheeling man was arrested and charged with murder Thursday morning. Jermaine Justin Copeland, 36, a Wheeling Island resident, was charged with murder in the 1st and 2nd degree. Copeland was arraigned this morning by Magistrate Patty Murphy without bond. Police say Copeland murdered 47-year-old Shirley Ann Wolfe. Police were dispatched to 107 Ohio Street […]
WHEELING, WV
lootpress.com

UPDATE: Man charged with murder of Wheeling woman

UPDATE: WHEELING, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Murder charges were filed Thursday morning in connection to the death of of a woman in Wheeling on Wednesday night. According to the Wheeling Police Department, 36 year old Jermaine Justin Copeland has been arrested and charged with the murder of 47 year old Shirley Ann Wolfe.
WHEELING, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Vodka#The Coen Gas Station#Newport#Nexstar Media Inc
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania amusement park to give update on Wednesday after 3 people shot

Kennywood is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday after three people were shot during Phantom Fall Fest on Saturday night. The press conference is expected to start at 11 am and officials are expected to discuss new and enhanced security measures. Allegheny County police said Monday that a trace of the weapon found […]
YourErie

Conneaut, Ohio woman pleads guilty to federal drug and firearm charges

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Conneaut, Ohio woman has pleaded guilty to federal charges of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances and possession of a firearm. Jennifer Glasscock, 38, was pulled over by a Pennsylvania State Trooper on Nov. 30. She was in Lawrence County. While approaching the vehicle, the Trooper saw Glasscock with an open […]
CONNEAUT, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Adidas
WTRF- 7News

Ohio 2 month drug bust had led to 27 people charged

An Ohio drug bust in Jefferson County led to 27 people being charged. Toronto police say they have arrested nine people after a two-month drug sting; six of the arrests were drug deals taken off the street. The nine people arrested are: Joshua D. Smith-Age 44- Toronto- Possession of drug abuse instruments Meghan M. Liddick- […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Belmont County 2-year-old dies in accidental shooting

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Authorities in St. Clairsville tell 7News a two-year-old was the victim of an accidental shooting on Sunday. 1 dead following apparent accidental shooting in Belmont County St. Clairsville Police Chief Matt Arbenz said the shooting happened on North Market Street on Sunday evening. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation is working […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
whbc.com

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
CANTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

64K+
Followers
8K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy