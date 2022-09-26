Read full article on original website
Food On The Stove Sparks Lincoln Apartment Fire
No one was hurt after fire broke out around 3:00 Friday morning in a third story apartment unit near SW 27th & South Street. “Upon our arrival we found the fire had been extinguished by the sprinkler system,” says LFR Captain Nancy Crist. She tells KLIN News food...
Parks and Rec Releases Fall Program Guide
Lincoln’s Parks and Recreation Department has announced the release of its fall program guide, featuring information about youth and family activities in the capital. Opportunities for education, sports, volunteering, and other events are within the guide. The guide is free to read at the Parks and Rec website. Free...
Policy change sparks staff shortage at Lincoln’s City Impact
People's City Mission is in need of winter clothing items. The Mission partnered with Lincoln's YMCAs to collect new and gently used coats for Lincoln's needy. The drive begins Saturday and ends October 21. The new baseball and softball complex, which will feature eight turf fields, will go near Oak...
Goodwill is in need of donations for new location in South Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Goodwill is in need of donations to fill its new 10,000 sq. ft. location in South Omaha, according to a press release from Goodwill Industries. The new location is in Stockyards Plaza at 3505 L St. where Hy-Vee used to reside. The grand-opening of the...
Omicron Boosters Available Next Week
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department will operate vaccination clinics, Monday Oct. 3 through Wednesday Oct. 5, with boosters that specifically target the Omicron variant. The vaccines offer protection against both BA.4 and BA.5, which are the dominant forms of COVID-19 in Nebraska. According to Nebraska Medicine, BA.5 in particular makes up 88% of COVID cases in the state.
Omaha Public Schools lesson instructs 9th graders to watch, analyze show about trans teen
OMAHA, Neb. — A television show about a transgender teen, which is based on the same story behind one of the most challenged and banned books of the last decade, is popping up in a Nebraska school district. Documents from Omaha Public Schools' (OPS) Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI)...
47% of women surveyed at LPD say they’ve experienced discrimination
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and other city officials on Thursday shared the results of the an assessment of the workplace at the Lincoln Police Department. Female employees were asked whether they experienced any sex discrimination. Of the 34 women at LPD who took part in...
Thousands Of Dollars In Tools Stolen From Lincoln Business
Lincoln Police were called to Midwest Steel near 7th and N Street around 6:30 Wednesday morning to investigate a burglary. “A business supervisor reported arriving employees found a south side door had the lock portion drilled out of the doorknob,” says Sergeant Chris Vollmer. Police say a check...
Inmate escapes while in downtown Lincoln for appointment
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — An inmate went downtown for an appointment on Wednesday and “slipped away,” according to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services. Danielle Zelazny, 37, is missing from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln. She was sentenced to two to four years for burglary in Lancaster County.
Happening this weekend in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau compiled a few events happening this weekend in Lincoln that offer something for everyone. Lincoln’s Craft Beer Week introduces the charm and taste that is a part of the craft beer experience. Stop by the 14 participating breweries, cideries, distilleries and other venues and learn about their unique beers, their brewing processes and most of all...the taste!
'Ongoing need of support': Emergency rental assistance application closes Sept. 30
OMAHA, Neb. — In Omaha,applications for the first round of emergency rental assistance end Sept. 30. However, need in Nebraska does not disappear come October. “If individuals have an eviction notice I would still like them to reach out to MACCH and look for assistance,” said Jason Feldhaus, executive director of the Metro Area Continuum of Care for the Homeless, which doles out the federal funds in the city.
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
Nemaha County Hospital announces new surgeon
AUBURN, Neb. – Nemaha County Hospital is pleased to announce the addition of Dr. Kelly J. Krier to the medical team. Dr. Krier is board certified in colorectal surgery and general surgery with additional interest in cancer prevention, benign conditions, treatment of anorectal conditions, fissures, and incontinence. “We are...
Nebraska DMV offices hit with staffing shortages
LINCOLN, Neb. — Several Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicle offices are temporarily closed due to staffing shortages. The closings are on specific days and include locations in York, Osceola, St. Paul, Fullerton and Central City.
‘We’re going to continue to fight this’: Native group in legal battle with City of Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – In April, the Lincoln City Council members voted to rezone an area near Wilderness Park to build a 500-home development. Now, the city and the Niskithe Prayer Camp is in a legal battle over the controversial plans. “Native people have been continually pushed aside for,...
Lancaster County Resident Dies Of Covid-19
Lincoln, NE (September 29, 2022) One death was reported in Lancaster County thursday from Covid 19. He was a man in his 50’s. The pandemic death toll now stands at 455. The Health department reported 27 new cases of the virus today. COMPLETE DAILY REPORT. Lab-confirmed cases reported today:...
Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
Algae Alert for Lancaster County Lake
Nebraska has issued a health alert for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) for Lancaster County’s Bluestem Lake. Further health alerts for toxic blue-green algae have been issued at the following lakes:. Big Indian Lake (Gage County) Willow Creek Reservoir (Pierce County) Iron Horse Trail Lake (Wildlife Management Area) (Pawnee County)
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
