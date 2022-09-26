ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylvester Stallone And Jennifer Flavin Are Reportedly Calling Off Divorce

 4 days ago
Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin appear to be making it work. Less than a month after Jennifer filed for divorce from Sylvester, the couple is reportedly reconciling. Sylvester sparked rumors of a possible reconciliation after he shared a photo of the couple holding hands with their backs to the camera.

He also shared a photo of his family, including their three daughters, when they were younger. A judge signed an order this week that will temporarily suspend the divorce proceedings in order to help the couple reach a resolution. It read, “The Parties agree that it is in the best interests of each of them individually, and more importantly collectively as a family, to resolve all issues attendant to the dissolution of their marriage in a dignified, amicable, and private manner out-of-court.”

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are reportedly back together

CANNES, FRANCE – MAY 25: Jennifer Flavin, Sistine Rose Stallone and Sylvester Stallone attend the closing ceremony screening of “The Specials” during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Laurent Koffel/ImageCollect.com)

A spokesperson for Sylvester said, “They decided to meet back up at home, where they talked and were able to work out their differences. They are both extremely happy.” It was reported that some of their differences involved different ideas when it came to finances and adopting more dogs.

LOS ANGELES – JAN 8: Sylvester Stallone, daughters, Jennifer Flavin, Frank Stallone at the HBO Golden Globes After-Party at Circa 55 at Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 8, 2017 in Beverly Hills, CA / carrie-nelson Image Collect

Prior to the divorce announcement, Sylvester was seen covering up a tattoo he had of Jennifer’s face with his late dog Butkus. Fans guessed that something was wrong just days before Jennifer confirmed that she filed for divorce.

Sylvester Stallone & Jennifer Flavin at the 88th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Hollywood. February 28, 2016 Los Angeles, CA Picture: Paul Smith / Featureflash Image Collect

It is great to hear that the couple is working things out.

Paula Roberts
3d ago

IM VERY PLEASED..YU GUYS HAVE TO MANY YEARS TOGETHER TO SAY "GOODBYE"..BEST OF LUCK...play nicely with the other kids..

