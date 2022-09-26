Read full article on original website
Related
Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus
The waste management company intends to use the former College of St. Joseph space to create new offices, a training center and, possibly, short-term employee housing. Read the story on VTDigger here: Casella poised to buy portion of shuttered Rutland college campus.
VTDigger
The Puppet Journey 1982-2022: Vermont Family Network's Puppets in Education program is celebrating 40 years!
A few big things happened in 1982: The Commodore 64 was released, prompting Time magazine to name “the computer” as Person of the Year; the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated; and Prince William was born. E.T. was the big movie of the year and Michael Jackson released Thriller. But the biggest thing of all to come out of 1982 was Vermont Family Network’s Puppets in Education.
VTDigger
Library celebrates new North End Branch reopening
The Fletcher Free Library will celebrate the continuation of the New North End Branch Library at 1127 North Avenue in Burlington. On Tuesday, October 4, from 3 – 5 p.m., FFL will welcome the public to its reopening party with snacks, a raffle with gift cards to Pingala, free COVID test kits, a community printmaking project, and a story time at 4 p.m. with author Akshata Nayak. The story time will also provide free books to the children while supplies last.
Andrew Pomerantz: A response on mental health from an ‘old friend’
It has taken war and Covid-19 for the American public and many in the health care sector to finally understand the impact of mental and behavioral health conditions on individuals, families and society, and the failure of our system to provide needed care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Andrew Pomerantz: A response on mental health from an ‘old friend’.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight
While the lesser level of fluoride in the town’s water will not cause immediate harm, community water fluoridation is “an important foundational preventive measure” that has benefits over a long period of time, according to a state official. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight.
Green Mountain Power expands battery storage to avoid buying energy from the grid
The batteries act like generators, providing a backup when the grid goes down and kicking in during periods of high energy usage, which lowers prices for ratepayers. Read the story on VTDigger here: Green Mountain Power expands battery storage to avoid buying energy from the grid.
VTDigger
Take a walk for suicide prevention
As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be participating on Oct. 29 at the Statehouse in Montpelier to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won't be walking alone. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.
In a tight rental market, workforce housing can be a zero-sum game
A cannabis business owner purchased a four-unit apartment in Middlebury. As employers buy property to house their workers, others in need of workforce housing are out of luck. Read the story on VTDigger here: In a tight rental market, workforce housing can be a zero-sum game.
RELATED PEOPLE
Beta Technologies set to open battery testing site in St. Albans
The facility will be located in the former Energizer Plant on Route 7 and allow Beta to expand its battery testing operations, the company said Wednesday. Read the story on VTDigger here: Beta Technologies set to open battery testing site in St. Albans.
Judi Daly: Reproductive liberty is fundamental to a free society
No one can truthfully guarantee that there will never be any challenge to reproductive freedom here. Look how quickly the national landscape changed. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judi Daly: Reproductive liberty is fundamental to a free society.
VTDigger
Susan A. (Brooks) Jimenez, artist, animal lover, mother
Susan Alissa (Brooks) Jimenez was born on February 3, 1963, to John F. Brooks Sr and Shirley Mae (Sheldon) Brooks. She was a graduate of Fair Haven Union High School in 1981. She was predeceased by her parents, and two older sisters, Sharon and Ann. She is survived by her husband, David and three children.
Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns.
“I don’t believe I've ever been asked to kind of adopt somebody’s conclusions of law in that way,” the judge said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont education officials reached a settlement over religious schools. A federal judge in Burlington had concerns..
IN THIS ARTICLE
Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses
Four retail operations are now licensed to open Oct. 1. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cannabis Control Board issues 13 new licenses.
Ron Krupp: The Champlain RIGHTway is a better alternative to the Champlain Parkway
It is no longer acceptable to bisect a community with a highway project like the Champlain Parkway that creates noise, pollution, safety and quality of life issues in a low-income neighborhood. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ron Krupp: The Champlain RIGHTway is a better alternative to the Champlain Parkway.
VTDigger
Did you get your flu shot? Community Health flu clinics by appointment or walk in
Rutland - Community Health flu shot clinics are available both by appointment or at one of the walk-in clinics at the health network’s practices in Rutland and Addison counties. Walk-in clinics at Community Health practices are open to everyone. Check our website for the updated listing of clinics where...
Homophobic slur at field hockey game prompts Champlain Valley Union students to speak out against intolerance
Field hockey players from the high school penned a letter condemning hate speech after an incident during a recent game against Burr and Burton Academy. Read the story on VTDigger here: Homophobic slur at field hockey game prompts Champlain Valley Union students to speak out against intolerance.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Judge grants last-minute sentencing delay for ex-St. Albans cop facing jail for punching handcuffed woman
Jason Lawton was set to be sentenced Wednesday during a hearing in Franklin County Superior criminal court in St. Albans. Right before it was set to start, the hearing was continued — effectively postponing it — after the judge met with attorneys behind closed doors. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge grants last-minute sentencing delay for ex-St. Albans cop facing jail for punching handcuffed woman.
VTDigger
Fatal ATV crash leads to arrest
After further investigation into a fatal ATV crash that happened in Sheffield on Thursday night, Vermont State Police have arrested one man and are seeking two others. The ATV crash occurred on Sept. 22 on Blake Pond Road where 19-year-old Samantha Henderson was declared dead after life-saving attempts were made. She was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, according to a press release.
Marguerite Adelman: There aren’t any simple solutions for the PFAS problem
The harm to human health from PFAS exposure takes time, sometimes many years. When it takes this long to see the negative health effects, people become apathetic. Read the story on VTDigger here: Marguerite Adelman: There aren’t any simple solutions for the PFAS problem.
Comments / 0