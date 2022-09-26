As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be participating on Oct. 29 at the Statehouse in Montpelier to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won't be walking alone. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 1 DAY AGO