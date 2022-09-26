ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, VT

The Puppet Journey 1982-2022: Vermont Family Network's Puppets in Education program is celebrating 40 years!

A few big things happened in 1982: The Commodore 64 was released, prompting Time magazine to name “the computer” as Person of the Year; the Vietnam Veterans Memorial was dedicated; and Prince William was born. E.T. was the big movie of the year and Michael Jackson released Thriller. But the biggest thing of all to come out of 1982 was Vermont Family Network’s Puppets in Education.
BURLINGTON, VT
Library celebrates new North End Branch reopening

The Fletcher Free Library will celebrate the continuation of the New North End Branch Library at 1127 North Avenue in Burlington. On Tuesday, October 4, from 3 – 5 p.m., FFL will welcome the public to its reopening party with snacks, a raffle with gift cards to Pingala, free COVID test kits, a community printmaking project, and a story time at 4 p.m. with author Akshata Nayak. The story time will also provide free books to the children while supplies last.
BURLINGTON, VT
Andrew Pomerantz: A response on mental health from an ‘old friend’

It has taken war and Covid-19 for the American public and many in the health care sector to finally understand the impact of mental and behavioral health conditions on individuals, families and society, and the failure of our system to provide needed care. Read the story on VTDigger here: Andrew Pomerantz: A response on mental health from an ‘old friend’.
CHELSEA, VT
City
Shelburne, VT
State
Florida State
City
Charlotte, VT
Charlotte, VT
Obituaries
Vermont State
Vermont Obituaries
Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight

While the lesser level of fluoride in the town’s water will not cause immediate harm, community water fluoridation is “an important foundational preventive measure” that has benefits over a long period of time, according to a state official. Read the story on VTDigger here: Richmond residents ‘gobsmacked’ after town employee lowers fluoride levels with no oversight.
RICHMOND, VT
Take a walk for suicide prevention

As part of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention's Central Vermont Out of the Darkness Walks, I will be participating on Oct. 29 at the Statehouse in Montpelier to draw attention to the importance of suicide prevention. I won't be walking alone. Last year, over 550 Out of the Darkness Walks took place in communities and on campuses across the United States, attended by a quarter of a million dedicated people who share my passion. Our movement is growing.
MONTPELIER, VT
Person
Terry Boyle
Susan A. (Brooks) Jimenez, artist, animal lover, mother

Susan Alissa (Brooks) Jimenez was born on February 3, 1963, to John F. Brooks Sr and Shirley Mae (Sheldon) Brooks. She was a graduate of Fair Haven Union High School in 1981. She was predeceased by her parents, and two older sisters, Sharon and Ann. She is survived by her husband, David and three children.
FAIR HAVEN, VT
Obituaries
Judge grants last-minute sentencing delay for ex-St. Albans cop facing jail for punching handcuffed woman

Jason Lawton was set to be sentenced Wednesday during a hearing in Franklin County Superior criminal court in St. Albans. Right before it was set to start, the hearing was continued — effectively postponing it — after the judge met with attorneys behind closed doors. Read the story on VTDigger here: Judge grants last-minute sentencing delay for ex-St. Albans cop facing jail for punching handcuffed woman.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
Fatal ATV crash leads to arrest

After further investigation into a fatal ATV crash that happened in Sheffield on Thursday night, Vermont State Police have arrested one man and are seeking two others. The ATV crash occurred on Sept. 22 on Blake Pond Road where 19-year-old Samantha Henderson was declared dead after life-saving attempts were made. She was not wearing a seatbelt or a helmet, according to a press release.
SHEFFIELD, VT

