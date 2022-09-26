ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Son of Robert McNamara to talk new book, relationship with his father in Sacramento

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2M6Wia_0iAvHxk400

Join The Sacramento Bee’s editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman and the son of a Pentagon leader widely remembered for starting the Vietnam War for a candid conversation Tuesday at Mulvaney’s B&L in midtown.

Craig McNamara, author of “Because Our Fathers Lied,” will talk about his memoir and his relationship with father Robert McNamara, who served as the secretary of defense during the 1960s.

The Bee previously published a story on Craig McNamara that explored the turmoil of his father’s legacy.

The free event will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mulvaney’s B&L, 1215 19th St.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

These are the oldest newspapers in California still in operation

(KTXL) — Before California joined the United States, Spanish-language newspapers existed in most major cities across the state, but they eventually all went away as the English-speaking population outnumbered the native Spanish speakers. In California’s first decade as a state, the 1850s, there was a boom in new English-language newspapers, some of which are still […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sacramento, CA
Government
Local
California Entertainment
Sacramento, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Government
City
Sacramento, CA
Sacramento Observer

Playwright Brings Classic To Sacramento Stage

The first time Delilah Rashell Williams staged her musical “God’s Trying to Tell You Something” was at the Westwood Playhouse in Los Angeles. It sat 500 people. Only three showed up. “I was so embarrassed,” Williams recalled. “I was ready to throw in the towel, I was...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento house goes viral for art design after listing

CURTIS PARK — A new house listing in Sacramento is going viral for its odd décor.If you are in the market to live in this fantasy world, the starting price for the Tudor-style home on Coleman Way in Curtis Park is $825,000. The man who lived here was a physiatrist who did art in his off-hours, said Janet Carlson, a listing agent with Lyon Real Estate who says she was a close friend of the owner.Built-in the 1940s, the influence of famous Spanish architect Antoni Gaudi feels far away from how the home looks now. The homeowner drew on his...
SACRAMENTO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Mcnamara
Person
Jack Ohman
galtheraldonline.com

Families, co-workers remember men killed in plane crash

The local community learned more about the lives of two men killed Sept. 4 in an airplane crash northwest of Galt as their families and colleagues honored them with tributes. The Raley’s Cos. Chief Financial Officer Kenneth Mueller, 56, and Chief Pilot Richard Conte, 68, were the two occupants of a small plane that crashed north of Twin Cities and Pellandini roads. Conte’s obituary chronicled his lifetime in aviation, and Mueller’s remembrance emphasized his love of the outdoors and family life.
GALT, CA
Sacramento Magazine

Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners

We Sacramentans have a earned the right to a few minutes of escapism. A pandemic, a heat wave, smoke-choked air—none of these worries exist within this post. Instead, we’ll turn our thoughts toward the splendor of our region: the over-the-top shops, remarkable restaurants, spectacular services, magnificent media personalities and lively leisure activities that received the […] The post Best of Sacramento 2022 Winners appeared first on Sacramento Magazine.
SACRAMENTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Fathers#Havingfun#Talk Info#Pentagon
PLANetizen

Sacramento Voters to Decide on Using Lawsuits to Reclaim Sidewalks

A lawsuit filed against the city claimed that San Francisco “abandoned” the neighborhood to homelessness and crime. | Myra Thompson / San Francisco's Tenderloin District. Lawsuits against cities over sidewalk encampments are becoming more common, report Lauren Hepler and Raheem Hosseini for the San Francisco Chronicle on September 23.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSBW.com

'History happening as we bury a legend': Motorcycle mourners pay tribute to Hells Angels leader Sonny Barger

It's been a constant roar of motorcycles revving their motors as mourners make their way into Stockton's 99 Speedway in Northern California. Thousands turned out on two wheels for the six-hour funeral service for Ralph “Sonny” Barger, 83. The Modesto native died in June after a brief battle with cancer. Barger is credited with creating the first Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels in 1957.
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
FOX40

Sacramento named one of the top cities in the U.S. for tacos

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento was recently named of the top cities for taco lovers.  The capital city was ranked the No. 15 taco city in the country, according to data analyzed by brokerage company Clever Real Estate. Sacramento ranks behind other California cities Riverside (No. 10), San Diego (No. 8), Los Angeles (No. 5), […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

36K+
Followers
752
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy