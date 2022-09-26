Son of Robert McNamara to talk new book, relationship with his father in Sacramento

Join The Sacramento Bee’s editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman and the son of a Pentagon leader widely remembered for starting the Vietnam War for a candid conversation Tuesday at Mulvaney’s B&L in midtown.

Craig McNamara, author of “Because Our Fathers Lied,” will talk about his memoir and his relationship with father Robert McNamara, who served as the secretary of defense during the 1960s.

The Bee previously published a story on Craig McNamara that explored the turmoil of his father’s legacy.

The free event will start at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Mulvaney’s B&L, 1215 19th St.