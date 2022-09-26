BOZEMAN — In Class AA state golf, Bozeman High and Gallatin High will enter as two of the golf programs looking to perform well at state. Last year it was the Gallatin team that made waves at state thanks to the Verge brothers — Jordan and Justus — placing first and second along with a team title. But now it’s up to some different names to keep up the reputation of winning for the Raptors.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO