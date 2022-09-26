ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 2

Related
WCTV

FSU offers free football tickets to Floridians displaced by storm

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is making tickets to Saturday’s football game available to Floridians displaced by Hurricane Ian, according to a press release. “Floridians can claim up to four tickets courtesy of Florida State Athletics by showing their state of Florida ID at the Dick Howser...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

FSU player raising money for Hurricane Ian relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A lot of us, seeing Hurricane Ian’s destruction, are looking for ways to help and many of us have personal connections to communities in Southwest Florida and that includes FSU football star, Dillon Gibbons. His ‘Big Man, Big Heart’ nonprofit is now raising money for...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Leon County schools to remain open this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County Schools have announced they will remain open for the remainder of the week, according to a Facebook post. “The 72-hour weather forecast for Leon County does not include any tropical storm force winds in our area with only the possibility for isolated wind gusts between 20-35 mph on both Thursday and Friday. They have also reduced the amount of anticipated rain, as a result of Hurricane Ian, down to less than 1 inch,” the school said via Facebook.
LEON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Education
City
University, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Education
WCTV

Mission 850 springing into action to help Hurricane Ian victims

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Ian left a path of devastation in its wake. Millions of Floridians have been impacted. The recovery will likely take years. Mission 850 is a group familiar with the pain a major hurricane can bring. Formed in Tallahassee in the aftermath of Hurricane Michael, Mission 850 forms volunteer groups and sends them into the aftermath of a disaster.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Tallahassee utility crews assisting in Ian recovery

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Three line crews from Tallahassee Electric and Gas Utility headed down to the Orlando/Kissimmee area Thursday afternoon to assist in power restoration efforts following Hurricane Ian. Some 21 linemen and fleet support system crew are headed down to the area to help with rebuilding broken poles,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#National Weather Service#Linus College#Hurricane Ian
WCTV

Tallahassee church opens doors for Ian evacuees

Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot. Updated: 5 hours ago. The hurricane made landfall as a category...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Warehouse burns down in Gadsden County

Joe Bullard being inducted into Black Radio Hall of Fame. Search for Hurricane Ian survivors continues, hundreds already rescued. Red Cross volunteers in the Big Bend pouring into the storm zone. Updated: Sep. 29, 2022 at 6:50 PM EDT. The Red Cross is setting up evacuation shelters offering a place...
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FSU
NewsBreak
NWS
WCTV

Evacuees from Hurricane Ian’s path hunkered down Walmart parking lot

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Evacuees from all over South Florida on the run from Hurricane Ian have found themselves right here in the Capital City. The hurricane made landfall as a category four storm, knocking electricity out for over a million Floridians, and creating a catastrophic storm surge and dangerous winds.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Red Cross deploys hundreds of disaster relief volunteers

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Red Cross volunteers from the Big Bend and across the country deployed across the state for Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Early morning preparation included stocking up on water, packing snacks and assembling crews members to make the journey to Central Florida areas impacted most by the storm. Several crews were sent to Jacksonville and Gainesville to set up in shelters, with many of those crew members flying in from out of state over the weekend.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Albany Herald

Monroe falls to Thomasville despite second-half surge

ALBANY — A blocked punt and two fourth-quarter fumbles lost by the Monroe Golden Tornadoes killed any hopes Monroe had for a comeback Wednesday night despite a tremendous second-half performance from the Monroe defense. The Thomasville Bulldogs won the region-opening game at Hugh Mills Stadium by a final of...
MONROE, GA
WCTV

Voluntary evacuation for coastal Franklin County

APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WCTV) -A voluntary evacuation has been issued by the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners for portions of the county’s coastline. These areas include The Barrier Islands, Alligator Point, Bald Point, Dog Island, and St. George Island. According to the Franklin County Board of County Commissioners, this...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Second Harvest and Leon County prepare to serve evacuees

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Now that Ian has Florida in it’s sights, food banks are revving up to respond should their services be needed, including Second Harvest of the Big Bend. While preparing for the storm is important, local leaders and Second Harvest of the Big Bend are looking to...
LEON COUNTY, FL
WCTV

Overnight fire causes warehouse to collapse in Gadsden County

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A two-alarm fire broke out overnight in Gadsden County, according to the fire chief in Gretna. Crews were called out to a warehouse fire in the 18000 block of Highway 90 at 12:45 Friday morning. When crews arrived at the scene, the entire building collapsed. No injuries have been reported.
GADSDEN COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy