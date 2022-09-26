ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Mike Norvell, Florida State Athletic Director Address Hurricane Ian and Wake Forest Matchup

By Dillon Riera
NoleGameday
NoleGameday
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WqJDy_0iAvGwK400

The Seminoles are closely monitoring the storm.

Following the sold-out crowd and dominant performance against Boston College, the Florida State Seminoles are scheduled to return to Doak Campbell Stadium in a top-25 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, October 1. However, the looming threat of Hurricane Ian has cast a shadow of uncertainty over this weekend's schedule.

The National Hurricane Center elevated the storm's categorization early Monday morning to that of a hurricane and has issued a hurricane watch for a large portion of Florida's West coast. According to the most recent model, Hurricane Ian is set to near Cuba tonight and "rapidly strengthen" into a major hurricane in the early hours of Tuesday morning. As of now, the model expects the storm to make landfall in Central Florida beginning Thursday and work its way up the panhandle by 2 a.m. the next day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qd8b3_0iAvGwK400

With the National Hurricane Center's model forecasting the storm to pass through North Florida on Friday and Saturday, all eyes are on Florida State's Athletic Department and the effects of Hurricane Ian on the scheduled matchup against Wake Forest. On Monday, Florida State University's Athletic Director Michael Alford provided the following statement:

"Nothing has changed right now in terms of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for our football game with Wake Forest on Saturday. We are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials as well as the administration at Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference. As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority."

According to Alford, Florida State is still closely monitoring and doing due diligence on the storm. At this time, the game is still scheduled to be played but that could change later in the week while the university consults with local and state officials as well as Wake Forest's athletic department.

Head coach Mike Norvell also offered comment on Hurricane Ian and if it changes the way the team will prepare this week during his press conference on Monday morning.

"Michael Alford, and the administration, and the university has been in conversations even with the ACC last night of having alternate plans ready, it's something we talked to the team about last night. Nobody knows exactly what is going to occur as the week goes on but we are prepping for this game," Norvell said. "We will have plans in place if anything does occur that needs to alter that. Right now, that's all of our focus and making sure that guys understand that we will always have a plan in place for them. And then, obviously, just thoughts with everybody in this state of the potential of what's coming. Thoughts and prayers with all that's coming towards the end of the week."

"I'm gonna focus on just making sure our guys are prepared for tomorrow," Norvell continued. "I trust our administration in all of the planning and everyone who is tracking that situation."

The university will close and cancel classes in the days leading up to the storm. As of now, Florida State and Wake Forest are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. est on Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.

Stick with NoleGameday for more coverage of Florida State football throughout the season.

What's next for the Florida State Seminoles? Join thousands for FREE to not miss out on any breaking news or recruiting latest by clicking this link or texting our number (850) 616-8661!

Follow NoleGameday on Twitter and Facebook

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Winston-salem, NC
College Sports
City
Wake Forest, NC
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Winston-salem, NC
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
Winston-salem, NC
Sports
City
Tallahassee, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Norvell
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Beau Maye added to 2022-2023 roster

The UNC basketball program has added another member of the Maye family, as Beau Maye joins the team as a walk-on for the upcoming season. On Wednesday, the UNC basketball program released its official roster for the 2022-2023 season. They announced that the team has added a walk-on to the roster, one that has a very familiar last name in Chapel Hill.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX8 News

Fight reported at Mount Tabor High School football game

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A fight was reported at a Mount Tabor High School football game on Thursday night. The fight caused the game against East Forsyth High School to be cut short around 9 p.m., and EFHS was named the winner of the game. Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools officials tell FOX8 that no students were […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Power out across Elon University campus, town of Elon

Alamance Building without power as seen Sept. 30. Updated as of Sep. 30, 2022 at noon to include additional information from Elon sophomore Ellie Blumenthal. According to Duke Energy, tree limbs fell on Duke Energy equipment and powerlines to cause the power outage on Elon University’s campus. The estimated time of restoration is 12:45 p.m. today.
ELON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlantic Hurricane#Florida State Football#Hurricane Ian#Florida State#Athletic Department
WCTV

FSU classes canceled Tuesday through Friday due to Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Due to Hurricane Ian, classes at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campuses will be canceled Tuesday through Friday, according to a FSU release. FSU said out of an abundance of caution, the cancellation of classes on Tuesday is to allow students to travel safely out of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
floridapolitics.com

Despite eastward shift, Tallahassee, Big Bend remain in Ian’s potential path

Hurricanes Michael and Hermine were the last storms to significantly impact Tallahassee. Both caused outages in most of the capital city. A Monday morning storm update has lessened the apparent pressure on Tallahassee as now-Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. But city officials warn that Tallahassee is still under the gun. Updates...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
College Sports
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Wake Forest University
NewsBreak
Facebook
Sports
Boston College
WRAL News

No. 1 East Forsyth shuts down No. 11 Mount Tabor

All season long, East Forsyth's football team has been garnering attention for its explosive offense. But on Thursday night, the Eagles proved their defensive grit with a 31-13 road win over previously unbeaten Mount Tabor. "Our defense gets overshadowed by how powerful our offense is," said East Forsyth coach Todd...
KERNERSVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Carolina Classic Fair opening postponed ahead of Hurricane Ian

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — The Carolina Classic Fair opening has been postponed until 9 a.m. on Saturday as Hurricane Ian approaches North Carolina. The fair said the decision to move the opening day was made to keep fairgoers, staff and vendors safe. North Carolinians can expect heavy rain, possible flooding and tornadoes on Friday and […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
thestokesnews.com

West Stokes Homecoming game this weekend

The public is invited to attend the West Stokes Homecoming game on Thursday, Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m. West Stokes will be playing Starmount at West Stokes High School. Admission is $7. The West Stokes Homecoming Court of 2023 consists of Sadie Knox, Ava Santoro, Talia Alary, Morgan Wade, Emma...
KING, NC
triad-city-beat.com

GSO native Michael McMillan keeps ‘Aggie Pride’ alive in alumni Facebook group

Greensboro businessman Michael McMillan is the definition of “Aggie born, Aggie bred.” His parents met at North Carolina A&T State University, so it was only right he earned his bachelor’s of business administration from A&T in 1991. He served a stint in the U.S. Marines Corps and later worked in pharmaceutical sales before returning to A&T in 2003 for his master’s in adult education.
GREENSBORO, NC
NoleGameday

NoleGameday

Tallahassee, FL
1K+
Followers
536
Post
399K+
Views
ABOUT

The latest coverage of Florida State athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/fsu

Comments / 0

Community Policy