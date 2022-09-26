Mike Norvell, Florida State Athletic Director Address Hurricane Ian and Wake Forest Matchup

The Seminoles are closely monitoring the storm.

Following the sold-out crowd and dominant performance against Boston College, the Florida State Seminoles are scheduled to return to Doak Campbell Stadium in a top-25 matchup against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday, October 1. However, the looming threat of Hurricane Ian has cast a shadow of uncertainty over this weekend's schedule.

The National Hurricane Center elevated the storm's categorization early Monday morning to that of a hurricane and has issued a hurricane watch for a large portion of Florida's West coast. According to the most recent model, Hurricane Ian is set to near Cuba tonight and "rapidly strengthen" into a major hurricane in the early hours of Tuesday morning. As of now, the model expects the storm to make landfall in Central Florida beginning Thursday and work its way up the panhandle by 2 a.m. the next day.

With the National Hurricane Center's model forecasting the storm to pass through North Florida on Friday and Saturday, all eyes are on Florida State's Athletic Department and the effects of Hurricane Ian on the scheduled matchup against Wake Forest. On Monday, Florida State University's Athletic Director Michael Alford provided the following statement:

"Nothing has changed right now in terms of the 3:30 p.m. kickoff for our football game with Wake Forest on Saturday. We are closely monitoring the projections regarding the hurricane and will be in constant contact with both local and state officials as well as the administration at Wake Forest and the Atlantic Coast Conference. As always, the safety of the student-athletes, game staff and fans will be our top priority."

According to Alford, Florida State is still closely monitoring and doing due diligence on the storm. At this time, the game is still scheduled to be played but that could change later in the week while the university consults with local and state officials as well as Wake Forest's athletic department.

Head coach Mike Norvell also offered comment on Hurricane Ian and if it changes the way the team will prepare this week during his press conference on Monday morning.

"Michael Alford, and the administration, and the university has been in conversations even with the ACC last night of having alternate plans ready, it's something we talked to the team about last night. Nobody knows exactly what is going to occur as the week goes on but we are prepping for this game," Norvell said. "We will have plans in place if anything does occur that needs to alter that. Right now, that's all of our focus and making sure that guys understand that we will always have a plan in place for them. And then, obviously, just thoughts with everybody in this state of the potential of what's coming. Thoughts and prayers with all that's coming towards the end of the week."

"I'm gonna focus on just making sure our guys are prepared for tomorrow," Norvell continued. "I trust our administration in all of the planning and everyone who is tracking that situation."

The university will close and cancel classes in the days leading up to the storm. As of now, Florida State and Wake Forest are scheduled to kick off at 3:30 p.m. est on Saturday. The game will be televised on ABC.

