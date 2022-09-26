Montoursville athlete Wyatt Fry has memorable three-day stretch

Montoursville, Pa. — The calendar said it was three days; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but in real-time it was less than 48 hours. Between 7 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Montoursville's Wyatt Fry crammed in two soccer games and a football game and put up three performances Warrior fans won’t soon forget.

Before we get to Thursday, we should backtrack a couple days. The Warrior soccer team had already played two games during the week: a 2-1 win Monday night in Wellsboro and a 3-2 double overtime win Tuesday afternoon against Central Columbia.

The win against Central was seen as a bit of an upset, so when they traveled to Midd-West Thursday night, the Warriors felt like they were already playing with house money. The Mustangs are a perennial powerhouse, and this year is no exception.

“We didn’t think we would win,” Fry admitted. “We had hope, but no one expected it.”

But as the old saying goes…’that’s why they play the games.’

Montoursville emerged with a shocking 2-0 win, and it was Fry who found the back of the net both times.

The following day, Montoursville’s football team hosted Bald Eagle Area, and there was Fry in his helmet and shoulder pads. He’s been handling the teams kicking duties since midway through his sophomore year.

Field goal kicking on television looks easy. College and pro kickers give the impression these things are almost automatic. High school kicking is more of an adventure. Some high school teams won’t make three field goals in an entire season.

Fry made three Friday night, as Montoursville pulled out a highly contested 29-21 victory. Two of the field goals came in the fourth quarter, and one of those was from 40 yards, but it probably would have been good from 50. Over his career, he’s now 6-7 on field goal attempts and 27-28 on extra points.

When you add the soccer fatigue from the week, Fry’s football performance was even more impressive. The three games, one of which that went double overtime, coupled with two late-night, hour-long bus rides, had begun to take a toll.

“I felt really good until Friday, but Friday was a little rough,” Fry said. “So I was thankful to have a good game.”

With no rest for the weary, Fry was back on the pitch Saturday morning for an 11 a.m. soccer game against South Williamsport.

“Saturday, I was exhausted,” Fry said.

Somehow, Fry again found the back of the net, scoring Montoursville’s loan goal, in what would end up being a 1-1 tie.

Fry now has six goals on the season for a Warrior soccer team that’s 7-2-1.

After soccer and football end, Fry’s schedule lightens up, but not by much. He plays basketball in the Winter and tennis in the Spring.

John Mazzante, a long time Warrior football assistant is back with the squad this year. He remembers the days when special teams were covered on Thursdays.

“Wyatt can only get to practice maybe once a week,” Mazzante said with a laugh. “So whenever he shows up, that’s when we practice field goals and kickoffs."

And since he’s only a junior, all his coaches will happily make accommodations for him again next year.