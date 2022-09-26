ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montoursville, PA

Montoursville athlete Wyatt Fry has memorable three-day stretch

By Mark Mussina
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pdk4g_0iAvGj5r00

Montoursville, Pa. — The calendar said it was three days; Thursday, Friday and Saturday, but in real-time it was less than 48 hours. Between 7 p.m. Thursday and 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Montoursville's Wyatt Fry crammed in two soccer games and a football game and put up three performances Warrior fans won’t soon forget.

Before we get to Thursday, we should backtrack a couple days. The Warrior soccer team had already played two games during the week: a 2-1 win Monday night in Wellsboro and a 3-2 double overtime win Tuesday afternoon against Central Columbia.

The win against Central was seen as a bit of an upset, so when they traveled to Midd-West Thursday night, the Warriors felt like they were already playing with house money. The Mustangs are a perennial powerhouse, and this year is no exception.

“We didn’t think we would win,” Fry admitted. “We had hope, but no one expected it.”

But as the old saying goes…’that’s why they play the games.’

Montoursville emerged with a shocking 2-0 win, and it was Fry who found the back of the net both times.

The following day, Montoursville’s football team hosted Bald Eagle Area, and there was Fry in his helmet and shoulder pads. He’s been handling the teams kicking duties since midway through his sophomore year.

Field goal kicking on television looks easy. College and pro kickers give the impression these things are almost automatic. High school kicking is more of an adventure. Some high school teams won’t make three field goals in an entire season.

Fry made three Friday night, as Montoursville pulled out a highly contested 29-21 victory. Two of the field goals came in the fourth quarter, and one of those was from 40 yards, but it probably would have been good from 50. Over his career, he’s now 6-7 on field goal attempts and 27-28 on extra points.

When you add the soccer fatigue from the week, Fry’s football performance was even more impressive. The three games, one of which that went double overtime, coupled with two late-night, hour-long bus rides, had begun to take a toll.

“I felt really good until Friday, but Friday was a little rough,” Fry said. “So I was thankful to have a good game.”

With no rest for the weary, Fry was back on the pitch Saturday morning for an 11 a.m. soccer game against South Williamsport.

“Saturday, I was exhausted,” Fry said.

Somehow, Fry again found the back of the net, scoring Montoursville’s loan goal, in what would end up being a 1-1 tie.

Fry now has six goals on the season for a Warrior soccer team that’s 7-2-1.

After soccer and football end, Fry’s schedule lightens up, but not by much. He plays basketball in the Winter and tennis in the Spring.

John Mazzante, a long time Warrior football assistant is back with the squad this year. He remembers the days when special teams were covered on Thursdays.

“Wyatt can only get to practice maybe once a week,” Mazzante said with a laugh. “So whenever he shows up, that’s when we practice field goals and kickoffs."

And since he’s only a junior, all his coaches will happily make accommodations for him again next year.

NorthcentralPA.com

Good start for locals on opening day of D4 Golf Championships

Williamsport, Pa. — Local golfers had an excellent day as the first round of the District 4 Golf Championship opened at the Williamsport County Club. Lewisburg’s Nick Mahoney, Selinsgrove’s Sam Wetmiller, and Warrior Run’s Hannah Rabb all finished at the top of their respective classifications. Mahoney finished with a 78, even overcoming a long overshoot on the eighth hole. He recovered from the long shot to place a good ball...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
High School Football PRO

Danville, September 30 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Lewisburg Area High School football team will have a game with Danville Area High School on September 30, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DANVILLE, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County High School Football Scoreboard for Week #6

Lehighton - 6 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- North Schuylkill (4-1) @ Notre Dame Green-Pond (4-1) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tamaqua(2-3) @ Jim Thorpe (2-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Palmerton () @ Pine Grove (1-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Marian Catholic (3-2) @ Mahanoy Area (3-2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Tri-Valley (5-0) @ Shenandoah Valley (1-4) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Williams Valley (3-2) @ Nativity BVM (2-3) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Schuylkill...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
247Sports

Penn State wrestling preseason rankings 2022-23: InterMat reveals September update ahead of season

College wrestling is just a couple of months away but we can always project where these tough individuals rank across the country. Penn State wrestling saw nine of its 10 projected starters for the 2022-23 season ranked in InterMat’s latest preseason rankings, No. 1 through No. 33 in each of the 10 weight classes. With the September update, this is a closer look at what they could look like when the season begins in November.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Little League to host first Girls With Game Day featuring Maryland vs. Penn State

South Williamsport — Little League International is bringing Girls with Game to Williamsport next month. Following the 75th anniversary of the Little League World Series and the most-watched Little League Softball World Series to date, Little League International is keeping the momentum going this October. Softball players are invited to the Howard J. Lamade Stadium for the Girls With Game Experience on Saturday, Oct. 15. ...
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PA
therecord-online.com

Ironman triathlon coming to Centre, Clinton counties

UNIVERSITY PARK, PA – Centre and Clinton counties next summer will be hosting the Ironman Triathlon, a one-day event set for July 2, 2023. The official name for the local long-distance swim-bike-run race is Ironman 70.3 Pennsylvania Happy Valley Triathlon. The race announcement was posted on Wednesday. Officials said...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Stuff Somers Says: The Tell-Tale Heart of Penn State’s Season

Well, chances are you’re reading this column in September, but grab your pumpkin spice latte and pretend it’s October with me. It’s the month full of ghosts and goblins and green leaves turning every shade of brown, yellow, and orange that you can think of. The month that’s full of getting dragged to a pumpkin patch and being forced to take family photos when you just want to watch football. The month of delicious candy corn. (I said what I said.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg Fall Festival returns

Lewisburg, Pa. — The Lewisburg Fall Festival will return to the heart of downtown Lewisburg this year—Hufnagle Park. The Oct. 8 event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. will feature over 150 food and craft vendors, plus activities for children and adults. Walk it! Bike it! Lewisburg is running a Bike Rodeo from 1-3 p.m. at the intersection of St. Catherine Street. and S. 6th St. It is a free...
LEWISBURG, PA
skooknews.com

Schuylkill County Obituaries for September 27th, 2022

Obituaries published from the Schuylkill County area. ------------------------------------------------------ Annie D. Moyer, 92, of Long Run Rd., Friedensburg, passed away on Saturday, September 24, 2022 in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Sch. East, Pottsville. Born on April 18, 1930 in Pine Grove, she was a daughter of the late Robert and Ada Herring...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
webbweekly.com

Mary Lou Engel, 73

Mary Lou Engel, 73, of Montoursville, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at home, surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her husband James B. Engel in 2016. Born December 26, 1948, in Altoona, she was a daughter of the late Thomas Andrew and Mary Jane (Walker)...
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

New addition at the Bloomsburg Fair

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — There is a new addition to the Bloomsburg Fair — the most famous sheep at this year's fair gave birth. Marian the sheep has been the focus of a live camera at the fair all week, and on Thursday, she had a baby. "She started...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Shots fired at Penn College officer in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — Police arrested a man for shooting at a Penn College police officer Wednesday afternoon in Williamsport. Police responded to a property on Vine Street around 12:15 p.m. for reports of a disturbance. Officials say when the officer approached, the Tyree Rasheen Cleveland fired shots before taking...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Highland Chocolates of Wellsboro stands out with PA Route 6 award

Tioga County, Pa. — Highland Chocolates of Wellsboro, a chocolate factory and retails store, brings specialty sweet snacks and premium chocolates to the region. Highland Chocolates sells their chocolates at a variety of specialty retail stores across the east coast; most locations are in Tioga and Potter Counties. Highland Chocolates is owned and operated by Partners In Progress, a nonprofit vocational agency which provides vocational training and employment for adults...
WELLSBORO, PA
WNEP-TV 16

Decades of tradition at the Bloomsburg Fair — On The Pennsylvania Road

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — The Bloomsburg Fair has changed a lot since it started in 1855, but some families help the fair carry on decades of tradition. The Bloomsburg Fair continues daily through Saturday, October 1, from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Take another trip On the Pennsylvania Road on...
WBRE

$139K PA lottery ticket won in Lycoming County

LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania Lottery awarded an online prize worth $139,000 on the game Mine Blowing Jackpot, to a player from Lycoming County. According to officials with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the Lycoming County player won a total amount of $139,283.70. Mine Blowing Jackpot features a connect-style internet instant game with one progressive jackpot. Online players can […]
LYCOMING COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Restaurants in Pennsylvania to Enjoy Fall

- Pennsylvania has you covered if you're looking for the best places to eat this fall. Here are a few suggestions: Penn's Tavern in Sunbury, Carsonville Hotel in Halifax, Guante Family Restaurant in Mifflintown, and Shy Bear Brewing Company in Lewistown. Penn’s Tavern in Sunbury. Penn's Tavern is a...
SUNBURY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lewisburg Neighborhoods hosts fall River Road Holiday

Lewisburg, Pa. — After a COVID lull, River Road Holiday returned successfully this past May. Due to popular demand, Lewisburg Neighborhoods is hosting another River Road Holiday on Sunday, Oct. 16th from 1-5 p.m. (with the following Sunday as a rain date). The event is sponsored by JF Kiely and Evangelical Community Hospital. The location is once again on River Road north of Lewisburg, from Water Street up to Winter...
LEWISBURG, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Hayrides in Pennsylvania

- If you're looking for a thrilling fall experience, Pennsylvania has some of the best hayrides in the country. This article covers the Harleysville Hayride, Sleepy Hollow Hayride, Hallowscream Nights in East Stroudsburg, and Fear Grove in Zion Grove. These hayrides are great for all ages and a great way to get into the Halloween spirit.
EAST STROUDSBURG, PA
