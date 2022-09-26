Des Moines' Blank Park Zoo officially names its recently born giraffe calf

More than 3,000 fans voted on the name of the giraffe calf.

After more than 3,000 votes poured in, Blank Park Zoo's recently born giraffe now has a name.

Fans had a chance to vote for the new giraffe calf's name in an online poll that started Sept. 16. More than 37% of voters chose the name Bakari.

“Bakari means hopeful and promising, and we hope that Bakari will inspire action to save giraffes from the ‘silent extinction’ they are currently experiencing,” said Anne Shimerdla, president and CEO of Blank Park Zoo, in a news release.

Bakari was born to zoo giraffe parents Zola, 6, and Jakobi, 17, in early September. Roughly 30 hours after birth, zookeepers and veterinary staff measured the calf at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 107 pounds.

Other options for names included "Mosi," which means "firstborn;" "Ikemba," which means "power of the people;" and "Tajiri," which means "hope, confidence, wealthy."

"We are so excited to welcome this healthy boy to our herd,” supervisor of large mammals Kayla Freeman said before the name announcement. “It has been refreshing to watch Zola become such a great mom. We can’t wait for our community to meet him.”

Visitors can see Bakari starting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, assuming factors such as weather and training are cooperative. The zoo is typically open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with tickets for adults priced at $16 for adults and $10 for children.

The zoo last welcomed a male giraffe calf when Raza was born Jan. 18, 2021. Earlier this year, the zoo welcomed Dakota, a baby zebra, and Perkins, a baby addax.

The zoo reports that the long-necked herbivores are the tallest land mammal, but the giraffe population has declined by 35%-40% since 1985 due to poaching, human population growth, and habitat loss, fragmentation and degradation, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It's estimated that less than 100,000 giraffes remain.

More information about Blank Park Zoo can be found at blankparkzoo.com.

