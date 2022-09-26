ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines, IA

Des Moines' Blank Park Zoo officially names its recently born giraffe calf

By Isaac Hamlet, Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
The Des Moines Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cwKQr_0iAvGiD800
  • More than 3,000 fans voted on the name of the giraffe calf.

After more than 3,000 votes poured in, Blank Park Zoo's recently born giraffe now has a name.

Fans had a chance to vote for the new giraffe calf's name in an online poll that started Sept. 16. More than 37% of voters chose the name Bakari.

“Bakari means hopeful and promising, and we hope that Bakari will inspire action to save giraffes from the ‘silent extinction’ they are currently experiencing,” said Anne Shimerdla, president and CEO of Blank Park Zoo, in a news release.

Bakari was born to zoo giraffe parents Zola, 6, and Jakobi, 17, in early September. Roughly 30 hours after birth, zookeepers and veterinary staff measured the calf at 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 107 pounds.

Other options for names included "Mosi," which means "firstborn;" "Ikemba," which means "power of the people;" and "Tajiri," which means "hope, confidence, wealthy."

"We are so excited to welcome this healthy boy to our herd,” supervisor of large mammals Kayla Freeman said before the name announcement. “It has been refreshing to watch Zola become such a great mom. We can’t wait for our community to meet him.”

Visitors can see Bakari starting on Tuesday, Oct. 4, assuming factors such as weather and training are cooperative. The zoo is typically open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with tickets for adults priced at $16 for adults and $10 for children.

The zoo last welcomed a male giraffe calf when Raza was born Jan. 18, 2021. Earlier this year, the zoo welcomed Dakota, a baby zebra, and Perkins, a baby addax.

The zoo reports that the long-necked herbivores are the tallest land mammal, but the giraffe population has declined by 35%-40% since 1985 due to poaching, human population growth, and habitat loss, fragmentation and degradation, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature. It's estimated that less than 100,000 giraffes remain.

More zoo babies:Meet new baby zebra, Dakota, and baby addax, Perkins, now roaming Blank Park Zoo

More information about Blank Park Zoo can be found at blankparkzoo.com.

Isaac Hamlet covers arts, entertainment and culture at the Des Moines Register. Reach him at ihamlet@gannett.com or 319-600-2124, follow him on Twitter @IsaacHamlet.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 KDAT

Body Found in Rural Iowa Pond by Search and Rescue Divers

As first reported by WHO13, an elderly man's body was recovered from a rural pond in Madison County on the afternoon of Thursday, September 29. At approximately 12:30 PM, Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies received a report of a possible drowning at a small pond in the area near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County. The county is located southwest of Des Moines.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
KCAU 9 News

Officials request help locating missing Iowa 16-year-old

POLK COUNTY, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a missing/runaway 16-year-old female. Izabella Benavidez, 16, was last seen near the Motel 6 by I-80 and NE 14th Street on September 3 wearing a red tank top, gray shorts and black Nike tennis shoes. Benavidez is 5 foot […]
POLK COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Iowan in Florida finds himself in path of Hurricane Ian

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An Iowan working in Florida is finding himself in the path of Hurricane Ian. KCCI reports Tim Krachenfels lives in West Des Moines, but his job as a building consultant takes him around the country. His job is to assess damage after storms roll through,...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Des Moines, IA
Lifestyle
Des Moines, IA
Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
City
Des Moines, IA
Radio Iowa

Town of Randall loses its fire station, has to rely on Jewell

Financial constraints are forcing a north-central Iowa community to close its only fire station. Hamilton County Supervisor chairman Rick Young says the town of Randall, located just off Interstate 35, will have to depend on another town nearby for its fire and ambulance services in the future. “Randall no longer...
RANDALL, IA
KCCI.com

Woman raises sewage, vandalism concerns at mobile home park

ANKENY, Iowa — Oakwood Heights mobile home park is just east of the Ankeny airport. One of the residents who lives there says she is fed up. “It’s disgusting," Sammi Thurman-Turner said. That's how she describes her mobile home and the sewage issues she has suffered through for the past few years.
ANKENY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giraffes#The Zoo#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Mammal#Blank Park Zoo
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Iowa

If your favorite comfort food is a great burger and some crispy fries and you also happen to live in Iowa or plan on traveling there soon, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Iowa to visit.
IOWA STATE
who13.com

Body of man who drowned in Madison County pond found

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — The body of an adult man who drowned in a pond was recovered Thursday afternoon. At around 12:30 p.m. Madison County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a possible drowning at a pond located near the intersection of Wildrose Lane and 105th Street in rural Madison County.
MADISON COUNTY, IA
97X

Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path

Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
WEST DES MOINES, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Pets
KCCI.com

New food pantry opens in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans continue to battle rising food costs, and Des Moines Area Religious Council leaders hope to help with food insecurity. The organization's latest addition is on Des Moines' South side. The pantry at 100 Army Post Road is the group's 15th location in the metro.
DES MOINES, IA
who13.com

Iowan ‘anxious’ to see damage to his Florida home

JOHNSTON, Iowa — A lot of Iowans like to head south for the winter or retire in warmer weather. Those with homes in Florida need to wait until the storm moves through to see the damage done to their properties. “Anxious is the only way I can put it,”...
FLORIDA STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Jodi Long Leaving WHO 13 News: Where’s the Des Moines Anchor Going?

The residents of Des Moines have witnessed Jodi Long’s meteoric rise from college intern to weekday morning anchor. Over the course of 10 years, countless viewers have watched her each morning. But now, the talented anchor has announced her departure from the station. The news that Jodi Long is leaving WHO 13 News was met with widespread sadness. Naturally, locals had questions about where Jodi Long was going next and why she was leaving. Here’s what the Emmy Award-nominated anchor said about her next career move.
DES MOINES, IA
98.1 KHAK

Iowa 13-Year-Old Being Charged with Threat of Terrorism

Earlier this week, we shared a story of a middle school student in the Johnston school district bringing a gun to school. The student was expelled after the firearm was brought onto school grounds in early September. Luckily in that circumstance, no one was threatened or hurt, and the gun...
JOHNSTON, IA
ourquadcities.com

Why authorities say Iowans should be aware of bomb-making threats

EARLHAM, IOWA — The shelves of grocery, hardware and farm supply stores across Iowa are filled with items we need to clean and repair our homes and run our businesses. But those same products can be used to cause mass casualties when combined improperly by someone with bad intentions. On Wednesday, federal authorities were in small town Iowa to spread that message.
EARLHAM, IA
KCAU 9 News

Woman charged in Iowa after passenger falls from car roof

ADEL, Iowa (WHO) – A Des Moines woman has been charged after police said a person riding on the roof of her car fell off and suffered serious injuries over the weekend in Adel. Jessica Versteegh, 29, is charged with serious injury by vehicle and driving while barred in connection with the incident. Adel Police […]
ADEL, IA
The Des Moines Register

The Des Moines Register

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Des Moines Register is the number one source for Des Moines and Iowa breaking news, jobs, real estate, photos, videos and blogs.

 http://desmoinesregister.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy