ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, CA

Turlock motorcyclist dies in weekend crash west of Jamestown

By Erin Tracy
The Modesto Bee
The Modesto Bee
 4 days ago

A Turlock man died in a motorcycle crash near Jamestown on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near the intersection where Highways 108 and 120 split west of Jamestown.

Ruben Prusso, 59, was riding a Harley-Davidson eastbound at high speed as a Mercedes-Benz in front of him slowed for a red light, according to the CHP.

Prusso “continued to travel at an unsafe speed and attempted to go around” the Mercedes but he crashed into the back of it, according to the CHP.

Prusso was ejected from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 55-year-old woman from Thousand Oaks, was not injured.

Comments / 1

Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Update | Fatal Motorcycle Accident on Dove Road and Escalon-Bellota Road

On Sunday, September 25, 2022, a fatal motorcycle collision occurred on Escalon-Bellota Road and Dove Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash took place shortly before 2:00 p.m. and involved a Lexus and an off-road motorcycle, officials said. Details on the Fatal Motorcycle Collision on Dove Road Near...
ESCALON, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Turlock Man Killed in Motorcycle Crash on SR-108 Near Jamestown

On September 25, 2022, officials reported a fatality following a motorcycle crash near Jamestown. The incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. near the SR-108 and SR-120 split just west of the Jamestown area, according to the California Highway Patrol. Details on the Motorcycle Crash Fatality Near Jamestown. In a preliminary...
JAMESTOWN, CA
ABC10

Man killed in overnight shooting near Modesto airport

MODESTO, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was shot to death near the Modesto airport. According to a news release, it happened just after 3:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside Drive in unincorporated Modesto. Deputies got...
MODESTO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
City
Turlock, CA
Turlock, CA
Accidents
City
Jamestown, CA
Jamestown, CA
Accidents
Turlock, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Thousand Oaks, CA
Jamestown, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
mymotherlode.com

Update: Motorcyclist Killed In Yosemite Junction Crash

Update at 11:15am: The CHP has now released the name of the Turlock motorcyclist who was killed in Sunday’s crash at the Highway 108/120 Yosemite Junction. He is 59-year-old Ruben Prusso. The earlier story can be found below:. Original story posted at 11am: Tuolumne County, CA — The CHP...
TURLOCK, CA
KCRA.com

Man shot, killed near Modesto airport identified by sheriff's office

MODESTO, Calif. — The man shot and killed overnight near a Northern California airport was identified by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office as 38-year-old Matthew McDonough of Modesto. Sheriff's deputies were responding to a shooting on Thursday around 3:43 a.m. near the intersection of Mitchell Road and South Riverside...
MODESTO, CA
The Valley Citizen

Beloved Homeless Man Shot in Modesto

By Thursday, news that Richard “Channon” Myers had been murdered on the mean streets of Modesto had swept through the local homeless community. Known for his long “trains” of scavenged treasures — some would say “junk” — Channon was beloved among the homeless for his good nature.
MODESTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Harley Davidson#Mercedes Benz
YourCentralValley.com

These new trains are arriving in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Caltrans has announced that it has accepted into its fleet the first of seven Siemens Mobility single-level intercity trainsets at the San Joaquin Rail Commission facility in Stockton. The new trainsets will operate on the San Joaquin rail corridor between Sacramento/Oakland and Bakersfield. The Central Valley stops include Fresno, Hanford, Merced, […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Modesto Ranks Top 5 Worst City for Pedestrian Accidents

Modesto Is Among the Top 5 Worst City for Pedestrian Accidents. During a recent pedestrian crosswalk operation in Stanislaus County, the Modesto Police Department found that the City of Modesto has the fourth highest number of pedestrian-related accidents in California. Police said during the 6-hour operation, they issued citations to...
MODESTO, CA
Fox40

1 dead in single-vehicle collision in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and at least one other person was injured in a single-vehicle crash in Stockton early Monday morning, the Stockton Police Department said. The police department said the crash happened around 12:35 a.m. near West Hammer Lane and Kelley Drive. According to police,...
STOCKTON, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
FOX40

Person of interest identified in ‘series of killings’ in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton Police said a person of interest was identified in their investigation into a “series of killings” they believe are connected. Police Chief Stanley McFadden said they believe the person of interest can shed some light on at least one of the killings. He emphasized, however, the person of interest could […]
STOCKTON, CA
FOX40

Ceres home invasion leaves one man dead

CERES, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was killed in Ceres during a home invasion on Tuesday, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office. At around 6 a.m. deputies arrived to the 2600 block of Gondring Road in Ceres where they found Christian Sanchez, 22, with life-threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office […]
CERES, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Suspects in Merced liquor store robbery arrested

MERCED, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – Merced Police say they have arrested the last suspect in a robbery that took place at a liquor store on August 28. Officials say three masked men enter the 7-Star liquor Store in Merced back in August. Police say two of three men were armed with handguns. Investigators say the three […]
MERCED, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

K9 uncovers over $100K in Merced traffic stop

MERCED, Calif ( ) – The California Highway Patrol says it uncovered more than $100,000 in the Merced area that officers believe was going to be used in the black market. Investigators say during a routine traffic stop the driver and passenger in a white Subaru showed signs of illegal activity.
MERCED, CA
modestogov.com

New Traffic Signal Technology Coming to Modesto

On Tuesday night, the Modesto City Council approved traffic signal and safety enhancements for Modesto’s streets that can make intersections safer. Starting in early 2023, The City of Modesto will begin changing out what are called Protected/Permissive Left Turn signal lights from a five-section light configuration to a four-section configuration. The four-section configuration features a flashing yellow arrow in addition to the standard red, yellow, and green arrows. When illuminated, the flashing yellow arrow allows for waiting motorists to make a left-hand turn after yielding to oncoming traffic.
KTVU FOX 2

16-year-old girl arrested in fatal stabbing of pregnant woman

LODI, Calif. - Police arrested a 16-year-old girl Monday in connection with the fatal stabbing of a four-month pregnant woman in Lodi last weekend following a house party. Officers responded at 12:06 a.m. Sunday to Eagle Place near Century Boulevard after receiving reports of a disturbance alleging a woman had been stabbed or shot.
LODI, CA
The Modesto Bee

The Modesto Bee

6K+
Followers
139
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Modesto Bee is the premier source of news and information serving its primary market of Stanislaus County and the surrounding region, which includes southern San Joaquin County, Merced County, Tuolumne County, Calaveras County and parts of Mariposa County. Located in California’s Central Valley, Modesto is the business center of a fertile agricultural economy, with almonds, walnuts, milk, and poultry the leading commodities. Modesto is home to the headquarters of the E. & J. Gallo Winery, the world’s largest winery, and is the birthplace of filmmaker George Lucas, creator of Star Wars and Indiana Jones.

 https://www.modbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy