Turlock motorcyclist dies in weekend crash west of Jamestown

A Turlock man died in a motorcycle crash near Jamestown on Sunday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred around 4 p.m. near the intersection where Highways 108 and 120 split west of Jamestown.

Ruben Prusso, 59, was riding a Harley-Davidson eastbound at high speed as a Mercedes-Benz in front of him slowed for a red light, according to the CHP.

Prusso “continued to travel at an unsafe speed and attempted to go around” the Mercedes but he crashed into the back of it, according to the CHP.

Prusso was ejected from the motorcycle and died from his injuries at the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Mercedes, a 55-year-old woman from Thousand Oaks, was not injured.