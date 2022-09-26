ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wexford, PA

Valley News Dispatch

Top WPIAL teams hold on to spots in Volleyball Coaches Association rankings

The WPIAL girls volleyball section schedule has reached the midway point, and races in all four classifications are heating up. The No. 1 teams in the Western Pennsylvania Volleyball Coaches Association rankings — North Allegheny (Class 4A), Moon (Class 3A), Freeport (Class 2A) and Bishop Canevin (Class A) — held onto their spots as the polls were released Monday morning.
purbalite.net

Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park

After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Meet the Team: Pitt Men’s Basketball Kicks off 2022-23 Season

The 2022-23 Pitt basketball season officially began on Monday, as the Panthers hit the court at the Petersen Events Center for their first official practice of the year. Pitt is now in year five of the Jeff Capel-era, and things have not gone according to plan over his first four. However, this season’s group has heightened expectations and a now-or-never mindset from top to bottom.
Pittsburgh Panrs

Pitt’s Fall Rise Showing in National Polls

PITTSBURGH – Pitt Athletics continues to experience unprecedented success during the fall season with the football, men's soccer, women's soccer and volleyball teams each ranking in the Top-25 of their respective national polls. Pitt is one of two athletic departments in the country with all four programs – football, men's soccer, women's soccer, and volleyball – ranked in the national polls this week.
wtae.com

Rainbow over Pittsburgh makes for beautiful view

PITTSBURGH — Storms hit parts of our area with rain, thunder and lightning on Tuesday. They left a sight to see this afternoon. Watch the video player above for our Action Cam footage of this rainbow right over downtown Pittsburgh!
22thepoint.com

Riverhounds and Orange County SC draw, 1-1

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC got the early goal but only came away with a 1-1 draw against defending champion Orange County SC tonight at Highmark Stadium. Albert Dikwa continued his good run of form with his 11th goal of the season for the Hounds (15-8-8) in just the fourth minute of the game. USL Championship leading scorer Milan Iloski tied the game in the 90th minute with his 21st goal for Orange County (7-13-11), which was visiting Pittsburgh for the first time since 2014.
Tribune-Review

Luke & Mike's in Aspinwall gets new culinary team

There’s a new culinary team at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch in Aspinwall. The newest face customers will see there is Scott Baker, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Baker, 31, will serve as executive kitchen supervisor. He was born in Charleston, S.C. After graduating high school, Baker began working...
Tribune-Review

Man fatally shot in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood

A fatal shooting Tuesday night has left a man dead in Pittsburgh’s St. Clair neighborhood. The man, identified by the Allegheny County Medical Examiner as Marcus Watts, 26, of Pittsburgh, was discovered by Pittsburgh Police around 8:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Kohne Street after officers responded to reports of multiple gunshots in the area.
pghcitypaper.com

Best Bartender: Lara Borasso

Lara Borasso doesn’t have a signature cocktail; she’s not that kind of bartender. “I’m a volume girl,” she tells Pittsburgh City Paper on a recent Saturday night at Rugger’s Pub, the South Side dive where she’s tended bar for the last nine years and managed for the last six. “I’d rather spend five minutes making 20 things than five minutes making one thing.”
nextpittsburgh.com

10 great Pittsburgh sandwiches (without fries) you need to try

Hey, it could happen; I’ve had a few. I went from a typical picky eater as a child to someone who will eat absolutely anything because of sandwiches. Just about everything — any unusual condiment or protein or vegetable — tastes delicious between two pieces of good bread. I don’t make the rules.
WPXI Pittsburgh

Garage floor collapses at Penn Hills home

PENN HILLS, Pa. — A car is seen dangling in photos shared by the Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company after a garage floor collapsed at a home. Firefighters and the Penn Hills Police Department responded to the 300 block of Bon Air Road on Sunday. According to...
