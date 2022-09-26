Read full article on original website
Related
Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape
A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
Fleeing suspect strikes several vehicles during pursuit in Stark County
MASSILLON, Ohio — Several vehicles were struck during a police pursuit of a fleeing suspect on Thursday evening in Stark County. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a Chevy Impala driven by 33-year-old Ashley Maley of Canton was fleeing from Massillon police on State Route 172 at around 6:45 p.m.
Norwalk students charged with hazing; 1 faces felony
Three Norwalk High School students charged with misdemeanors in an August hazing incident — one of whom is also facing a felony charge — could face time in a juvenile detention center, a Huron County juvenile court official said.
crawfordcountynow.com
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder
MARION—On September 26, Jonathan Welch was sentenced by Judge Matthew Frericks to life in prison. Last month, Welch pleaded guilty to murdering Jasper Braddy. “Mr. Welch demonstrated no value for Mr. Braddy’s life, and so I believe he should spend the rest of his behind bars,” said Ray Grogan, Marion County Prosecutor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Victim loses $10,500 in employment scam: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter
A woman went to the police station at 7:58 a.m. Sept. 16 after losing $10,500 in a scam. She said a woman with whom she worked years ago had posted on social media that her company was hiring for all positions, with benefits. She messaged her about the jobs. The...
Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter
A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities
A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
Child arrested after threatening family with scissors
A juvenile in Erie County has been arrested after he allegedly threatened his family with scissors.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation
While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
2 Northeast Ohio men arrested, accused of operating multistate fraud ring
MARION, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio men have been arrested in Crawford County, accused of the fraudulent sale of ATVs and other equipment totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Michael Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, and Jarell Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, each have been charged with a felony count...
Local school bus driver arrested for drunk driving
Police are asking tough questions after a bus driver for Hawken School was arrested for drunk driving.
cleveland19.com
Summit County police chief warns of new opioids ‘40X stronger than fentanyl’
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - There are new drugs on the streets of Ohio and it’s killing people at an alarming rate, said officials. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost said nitazens, a group of dangerous synthetic opioids, can be up to 40 times more potent than fentanyl. “This is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
crawfordcountynow.com
Marion Humane Agents rescue animals
MARION—On September 20 and 23, 2022, Humane Agents with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County as part of three separate investigations regarding Animal Cruelty & Neglect. As a result of these search warrants, Humane Agents rescued 43 animals that, include...
10-year-old killed by train in Painesville
A person was hit and killed by a train in Painseville on Wednesday evening.
cleveland19.com
Young father gunned down in Euclid
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
cleveland19.com
Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a man who has been breaking into homes in the North Hill neighborhood in the middle of the night. 19 News spoke with one woman who lives in this home on Woodward Avenue. She said the crook stood on top of a mini fridge he stole from her neighbor and crawled in through her window. Not only did he steal her two cars, he also stole her peace of mind.
Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
Northeast Ohio man and president of radiology services company sentenced to 15 years in prison following healthcare fraud scheme
CLEVELAND — A Northeast Ohio man who was part of a $2 million health care scheme was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 58-year-old Thomas O'Lear of...
Ohio girl with gun on bus says she was ‘tired of getting picked on’
Reports said an 11-year-old girl caught Monday with a loaded gun on a school bus told police she had it because she is tired of "being picked on all the time."
Comments / 2