ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, OH

Comments / 2

Related
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Babysitter indicted on 6 counts of rape

A 25-year-old Akron man who solicited babysitting services online is charged with raping children he babysat. Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh said a grand jury on Friday indicted Timothy Luna on 10 felony counts, including six counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and one count of importuning.
SUMMIT COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder

MARION—On September 26, Jonathan Welch was sentenced by Judge Matthew Frericks to life in prison. Last month, Welch pleaded guilty to murdering Jasper Braddy. “Mr. Welch demonstrated no value for Mr. Braddy’s life, and so I believe he should spend the rest of his behind bars,” said Ray Grogan, Marion County Prosecutor.
MARION, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Cleveland Heights, OH
Crime & Safety
Bedford, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
State
North Carolina State
Marion, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Bedford, OH
City
Twinsburg, OH
Twinsburg, OH
Crime & Safety
County
Crawford County, OH
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
Crawford County, OH
Crime & Safety
Cleveland.com

Man overdoses outside Speedway: Berea Police Blotter

A Berea man, 67, was treated by paramedics at about 4:45 p.m. Sept. 23 after he was found unconscious in a car parked outside Speedway, 880 N. Rocky River. The man didn’t respond to questions from police. He only nodded slightly when police called his name. Police found no...
BEREA, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Akron homicide suspect surrenders to authorities

A Copley man sought by the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force as a suspect in a July fatal shooting has turned himself in. Alexander Quarterman was wanted by the Akron Police Department for the fatal shooting of Derrick Patterson on July 17, 2022, in a parking lot near the 900 block of Copley Road, Akron, according to a news release.
AKRON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#Crime#Razors
93.1 WZAK

Another Cop in Cleveland is Under Investigation

While police officers are supposed to hold the citizens of cities they serve to a certain standard, those citizens hold the ones enforcing laws to an even greater one. Another Cleveland cop is under internal investigation and may be punished as a result. Third District (4501 Chester Ave, Cleveland) Commander...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
crawfordcountynow.com

Marion Humane Agents rescue animals

MARION—On September 20 and 23, 2022, Humane Agents with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at three locations in Marion County as part of three separate investigations regarding Animal Cruelty & Neglect. As a result of these search warrants, Humane Agents rescued 43 animals that, include...
MARION COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Young father gunned down in Euclid

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 20-year-old Willowick man died last week after being shot while he was driving. Euclid police said Ty’wan Johnson was murdered on Sept. 25 near E. 240th Street and Puritan Avenue. After he was shot, Johnson lost control of his car and crashed into a...
EUCLID, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a man who has been breaking into homes in the North Hill neighborhood in the middle of the night. 19 News spoke with one woman who lives in this home on Woodward Avenue. She said the crook stood on top of a mini fridge he stole from her neighbor and crawled in through her window. Not only did he steal her two cars, he also stole her peace of mind.
AKRON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio Department of Transportation searching for drivers

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Transportation is short staffed for seasonal and full-time drivers. To help fill those positions, the department is hiring individuals who do not have a commercial driver’s license. The department will pay to train and get new drivers licensed before winter. In exchange, new drivers are asked to […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy