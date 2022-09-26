ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Wall Street drops back to lowest since 2020 as recession fear returns

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are back to falling on Wall Street Thursday as worries about a possible recession and rising bond yields put the squeeze back on markets. The S&P 500 was 2.9% lower in afternoon trading and dropped to its lowest level since late 2020 earlier in the morning. The washout has the index on track to erase its big rally from a day before. That’s when forceful moves by the Bank of England to get suddenly spiking U.K. yields under control led to a global burst of relief among investors.
STOCKS
OK! Magazine

Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea

Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Stock#U S Economy#Earnings Reports#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Nasdaq#British#The European Central Bank#Bank Of America#Target#Wynn Resorts
Syracuse.com

For first-time homebuyers, a message: Hang in there (analysis)

Anyone interested in buying a home has watched interest rates ticking ever upward with unease. A point or two increase in interest rates can translate into hundreds of dollars more in a monthly mortgage payment. With housing stock limited and new home construction slow, home prices are already high. Increasing mortgage rates feel as though someone is adding salt to an already-painful wound.
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US would know if Russia prepares nuclear strike: experts

The United States would almost certainly discover ahead of time if Russia was preparing a nuclear strike on Ukraine, and Moscow might very well want it known, nuclear weapons experts say. - Warning the world - The United States warned for weeks before the February 24 invasion that Russia intended to attack Ukraine, seeking to prepare Kyiv and allies -- and possibly deter Moscow from acting.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
Country
France
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
Syracuse.com

US, NATO need an off-ramp from Ukraine war (Your Letters)

Clive Crook’s Sept. 27, 2022, opinion piece (“An off-ramp for Putin is repugnant but necessary,” Post-Standard) raised some good questions but left other — more important — questions unanswered. Are the media reports about Russia’s military incompetence and the courage and skill of Ukraine’s forces...
FOREIGN POLICY
Syracuse.com

ALS drug wins FDA approval despite questionable data

WASHINGTON (AP) — A much-debated drug for Lou Gehrig’s disease won U.S. approval Thursday, a long-sought victory for patients that is likely to renew questions about the scientific rigor behind government reviews of experimental medicines. The Food and Drug Administration approved the drug from Amylyx Pharmaceuticals based on...
HEALTH
KIRO 7 Seattle

North Korea fires 4th round of missile tests in 1 week

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea on Saturday fired two short-range ballistic missiles toward its eastern waters, South Korean and Japanese officials said, making it the North's fourth round of weapons launches this week that are seen as a response to military drills among its rivals.
WORLD
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
64K+
Followers
50K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy