Gizmodo
Silver in the Bone Delivers a Spooky Peek Into the World of Magical Treasure-Hunters
Want to add a jolt of spine-tingling terror to your day? io9's got an exclusive except from Silver in the Bone, the latest from best-selling author Alexandra Bracken (The Darkest Minds) that’ll fit the bill quite nicely. The book is about a reluctant treasure hunter, and the scene features an encounter with... well, you’ll have to read on to see!
Gizmodo
Lower Decks' Tribute to Deep Space Nine Is Perfect Beyond Pastiche
This week’s Star Trek: Lower Decks opens with a gag about the slow, majestic grandeur of the Deep Space Nine title theme. And if that was all Lower Decks had to offer for an episode set on the iconic show’s titular space station, that might be fine, if disappointing—and in line with the first half of this season. Thankfully, the show’s re-invigoration wants it to be more than that.
Gizmodo
Gundam: The Witch From Mercury
This weekend a new era of one of the most iconic anime franchises around kicks off, when Gundam returns to TV with the arrival of The Witch From Mercury. A new story, a new timeline, and new characters means, also: a new generation of mechs to covet as potential model kits. But from what we’ve seen so far, what’s at the top of the pile and what can wait on the to-build list?
Gizmodo
10 New Horror, Sci-Fi, and Fantasy Films to Put on Your Radar
The annual, all-genre film festival Fantastic Fest is wrapping up its latest event this week and, as expected, it was jam-packed with incredible genre movies. io9 was there for five of the eight days and saw 15 films in total, almost all of which we really enjoyed. Some of them are big studio films with release dates in place. Some are movies so new they aren’t even on Rotten Tomatoes yet. And below, you’ll find our 10 favorite films from the festival, all fascinating and cool genre films you should keep an eye out for in the coming weeks, months, and maybe even years.
Gizmodo
Everyone Stop Everything and Watch This Urusei Yatsura Trailer
Sometimes, Things Are Good. It’s not often, so it’s important to recognize when they are and celebrate those moments, which I why I absolutely beg you take two minutes out of your day to watch this trailer for the upcoming anime series Urusei Yatsura. Here’s why. Urusei...
Gizmodo
The Stars Undying Reimagines Ancient Roman Drama Through a Sci-Fi Lens
The Stars Undying, the upcoming sci-fi debut from Emery Robin, introduces an interstellar princess forced into circumstances that’ll require every bit of royal strength she can muster to overcome. It’ll be released in November, but io9 is thrilled to share a generous excerpt from the book today. Here’s...
Gizmodo
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Audiences will return to the Planet of the Apes in 2024. Fox just announced that the title of the next film in the franchise is Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes and it goes into production in October. As previously reported, it’s directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner) and stars Owen Teague (It, The Stand) as the primary ape. Now The Witcher’s Freya Allen has joined the cast as the main human along with Peter Macon of The Orville.
