WAFB

brproud.com

Closures coming soon to I-110 and I-10

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is giving everyone a heads up about overnight closures that are happening this weekend. DOTD says “that I-110 northbound and I-10 westbound will be fully closed overnight on the evening of Saturday, October 1.”. The...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Town Hall to discuss I-10 widening project

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People across the Capital City are holding a Town Hall Tuesday, Sept. 27 to discuss the I-10 widening project. The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) said it is nearing the end of its planning phase as the state looks to widen I-10 in both directions, from Acadian Thruway to the I-10/I-110 split near Government Street. Construction is scheduled to begin in 2023 with major lane restrictions beginning in 2024.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

One of the driest Septembers on record draws to a close

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - While other parts of the nation are dealing with the hurricane season, we have had beautiful weather to close out the month of September. In fact, this was one of the driest Septembers on record for Baton Rouge, receiving a total of only 0.86 inches of rain. This puts us at number six for the all-time driest Septembers on record, just missing the top five!
BATON ROUGE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Body Found in Mississippi River on Monday Morning

A body was discovered in the Mississippi River near Port Allen on Monday morning (Sept. 26). The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office responded to a call around 7:00 am that a tugboat had spotted the body in the river. A flotilla was summoned to extract the body from the river.
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

Man found shot to death in truck in Donaldsonville

DONALDSONVILLE, La. (WAFB) - It was a busy day for deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office on Friday, Sept. 30, as they were contacted to investigate two different shootings. The first happened early in the morning and left one man dead in front of his home. Nancy Smith...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Allison Rice

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State University is honoring one of their own. A candlelight vigil is taking place for Allison Rice, a 21-year-old who was shot and killed at a railroad crossing along Government Street on Sept. 16. The vigil is open to the public and will take...
BATON ROUGE, LA
LSU Reveille

Opinion: So, when are you leaving Louisiana?

There isn’t a week that goes by where someone doesn’t ask me why I’m still in Louisiana and what my plans to leave are. There's a consensus among even lifelong residents of this state that it doesn't have a long-term future. It’s a pervasive line of thinking...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

One dead after shooting in Baker; U.S. Marshals investigating

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - U.S. Marshals and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in Baker Thursday morning. According to EMS, the incident happened in the 17000 block of Wisdom Drive, near Heck Young Road, just before 8 a.m. One person was confirmed dead once first responders arrived at the scene.
BAKER, LA
WAFB

WAFB

