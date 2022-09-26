Read full article on original website
Related
cnyhomepage.com
Grieving families & health care providers debate Wrongful Death Law Reform
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – With the passing of the ‘Grieving Families Act’ by the New York State senate and assembly on June 7, 2022, the proposed legislation currently awaits its fate before gov. Kathy Hochul signed it into law. However, it is under fierce debate among grieving families and New York state’s entities who will bear the increasing liability of insurance premiums.
LAW・
cnyhomepage.com
NY National Guard to help Florida
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)–Eleven New York National Guard soldiers have been sent to Florida to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. The storm made landfall as a category 4. “In this case, the state of Florida National Guard requested heavy lift helicopters and the New York National Guard, again at the direction of the governor— she has to agree to send her assets, is responding,” explained Eric Durr, Director of Public Affairs for NYS Division of Military and Naval Affairs.
cnyhomepage.com
Man released on NYS Bail Reform breaks Order of Protection
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports that a man who was released on NYS Bail Reform laws was arrested twice on September 27th after violating an order of protection. Around 6:00 pm on Tuesday, officers arrived at a residence in the Town...
cnyhomepage.com
Man released on Bail Reform charged 3 times in 36 hours
TOWN OF LEE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports the man who was released on NYS bail reform laws and then allegedly broke an Order of Protection, has been arrested a third time in 36 hours. According to the Sheriff, following another domestic dispute on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cnyhomepage.com
Huge Arizona school voucher plan in effect after foes fail
PHOENIX (AP) — All Arizona parents now can use state tax money to send their children to private or religious schools or pay homeschooling costs after an effort by public school advocates to block a massive expansion of the state’s private school voucher law failed to collect enough signatures to block it.
cnyhomepage.com
Ian becomes post-tropical cyclone over South Carolina
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Ian has become a post-tropical cyclone just hours after making a second landfall in South Carolina as a hurricane on Friday, the National Hurricane Center said. The center said major to record river flooding will continue across Central Florida through next week. According to the...
cnyhomepage.com
Hurricane Ian tracker 7 pm: Ian batters Florida with strong winds, catastrophic flooding
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Hurricane Ian is battering Florida with strong winds and catastrophic storm surge and flooding as it blows through the state Wednesday evening. The storm made landfall near Cayo Casto, Florida around 3 p.m. Wednesday as a Category 4 hurricane with 150 mph winds. By 7 p.m., it had weakened, and had maximum sustained winds of 125 mph, making it a Category 3 hurricane.
Comments / 0